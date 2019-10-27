Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : Unnan City Demonstration by Green Slow Mobility　— Supporting the creation of towns where people love walking —

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

October 28, 2019

IWATA, October 28, 2019-Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today that in collaboration with Unnan City, Shimane Prefecture and Takenaka Corporation and nonprofit organization ETIC, it would embark on the Green Slow Mobility Demonstration - a compact, golf car based, slow speed vehicle project for the main facilities in Yunnan City, Shimane Prefecture.

This initiative is based on the above-mentioned cooperation agreement between the four parties, concluded in April 2019 for the purpose of resolving regional issues in Unnan City, creating opportunities to use last mile mobility, and for local residents to go out. It aims to promote better health and communication within the community.

In Unnan City, as the proportion of people aged 65 and over increases year on year, there are many challenges for regional revitalization with community participation, and for solutions to social issues. Recent years have seen this city becoming a more vibrant place thanks to new ideas, resulting in the resident-initiated building of a healthcare network, more young people living and starting businesses there. The city's initiatives for regional revitalization are some of the most progressive in Japan, which include the 'Children's Challenge, Youth Challenge, and Adult Challenge,' where local residents work on themes according to their specific generation.

To date, the company has worked with Unnan City to help solve problems through promoting community-based activities, such as utilizing compact, low-speed electric vehicles for the purpose of solving the city's traffic problems and working with citizens in ideathons to create businesses.

This initiative forms part of 'ART for Human Possibilities, Rethinking Solutions,' the company's medium- to long-term growth strategies. We will continue to work on solving important social issues such as transportation, health and industrial development through providing low-speed mobility options such as compact electric vehicles, electric wheelchairs, and electrically assisted bicycles as last mile movement solutions, 'contributing to community-building with slow mobility' and 'creating mobile value in line with Yamaha Motor's beliefs.'

　

Project Outline

Project Name Green Slow Mobility
Location Unnan City, Shimane Prefecture [Japan]
Period October 28 - December 6, 2019 *Subject to weather conditions
Trial Model AR-07 public road specification (Public Personal Mobility vehicle based on golf cars with a riding capacity of seven occupants)
No. of vehicles Two
Purpose Verification of social acceptability and operation systems for patrol services using compact electric vehicles
Travel route Approximately 4 km (traveling around stations, hospitals, community centers, supermarkets, etc.)

Collaborative Project Description

Agreement for the collaboration between Unnan City, Shimane Prefecture; Takenaka Corporation; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; and nonprofit organization ETIC (concluded on April 1, 2019)

Green Slow Mobility (GSM)

Electric mobility with a capacity of at least four occupants which can travel on public roads at speeds of up to 20 km/h. Aiming to provide transport options which are highly convenient for tourists and to help ensure that the elderly have a means of transport available to them, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Ministry of the Environment is promoting the spread of environmentally-friendly Green Slow Mobility, and is also supporting trial projects which tackle local transport issues.

Reference information

Agreement concerning collaboration between Unnan City, Shimane Prefecture;
Takenaka Corporation; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; and nonprofit organization Etick (announced on April 11, 2019)


Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 03:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Unnan City Demonstration by Green Slow Mobility　— Su..
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR INDUSTRIAL-USE UNMANNED : Forestry Survey
PU
10/27YAMAHA MOTOR : Combined Initiative to Realize MaaS using Low-speed Mobility
PU
10/22YAMAHA MOTOR : Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 “There Is Greater J..
PU
10/22Who is fuelling East Europe's automation drive?
RE
10/17SONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
AQ
10/17YAMAHA MOTOR : & Sony to Commence Services of jointly developed Entertainment Ve..
PU
10/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Positive Start To U.S. Earnings..
DJ
10/09YAMAHA MOTOR : Booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, “There Is Greater ..
PU
09/27Toyota strengthens Japan partnerships with bigger Subaru stake
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 676 B
EBIT 2019 124 B
Net income 2019 84 829 M
Debt 2019 179 B
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92x
P/E ratio 2020 8,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 758 B
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 164,29  JPY
Last Close Price 2 169,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.08%6 976
BAJAJ AUTO16.46%12 761
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-14.97%7 474
HARLEY-DAVIDSON15.45%6 000
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD-18.84%3 113
PIERER MOBILITY AG-7.92%1 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group