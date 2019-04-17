Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.    7272   JP3942800008

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yamaha Motor : and Vehicle Venture Company glafit Conclude Capital Business Alliance for Electric Mobility Product Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

January 24, 2019

Iwata and Wakayama, January 24, 2019 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) (Headquarters: Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan, President: Yoshihiro Hidaka) and vehicle-related venture company glafit inc. (Headquarters: Wakayama, Japan, President: Teizo Narumi) announced today that they have concluded a business alliance for effective and efficient product development aimed at providing the convenience of personal mobility to more customers. Yamaha Motor will make an investment in glafit as part of this business alliance.

Through it, the two companies plan to develop model derivatives based on the glafit GFR Series, aiming for a sales launch around the spring of 2020. Subsequently, the two companies will continue to work to maximize their respective strengths in the field of electric mobility, providing safe, convenient, and fun mobility solutions even more suited to the user's perspective.

On December 11, 2018, Yamaha Motor announced its 2030 Long-Term Vision, headlined by the concept of 'ART for Human Possibilities.' Yamaha Motor's aims of expanding human possibilities and realizing better lifestyles and a better society are reflected in its ideals of promoting 'Advancing Robotics,' 'Rethinking Solutions - addressing social issues with initiatives in the unique style of Yamaha,' and 'Transforming Mobility.'

In 2017 glafit launched the GFR-01, a new electric hybrid bike - which is neither a bicycle or a scooter - targeted at people who do not use two-wheeled vehicles. This model has succeeded in attracting new users to the two-wheeled vehicle category. This capital procurement will strengthen glafit's management platform through product development and personnel recruitment, aiming for listing on the stock exchange as a mobility venture company originating in Wakayama.

Comment from Executive Officer Takuya Kinoshita, Chief General Manager of Motorcycle Business Operations, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
'This investment in and collaboration with grafit has come about because grafit's passion for creating Kando* for people through Monozukuri (engineering, manufacturing and marketing) and vehicles is in harmony with our vision. In addition, our two companies share a mission of expanding the possibilities of value in vehicles.

Through support for startups which create new value in these ways and joining together with other like-minded companies, Yamaha Motor will continue to take initiatives which expand people's possibilities in networks.'

*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.

Comment from glafit President and Representative Director Teizo Narumi
'This business alliance with Yamaha Motor is in harmony with our vision of being a 'next-generation mobility manufacturer.' It has come about because of our conviction that through it we can together begin initiatives which increase value and further possibilities in mobility.
grafit will continue to provide people worldwide with products and services which surprise and provide Kando to them.'

Outline of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Headquarters 2500 Shingai, Iwata, Shizuoka 438-8501, Japan
President and Representative Director Yoshihiro Hidaka
Capital 85,797,000,000 yen (as at end September 2018)
Staff 10,564 (as at end December 2017)
Established July 1, 1955
Website https://global.yamaha-motor.com/

Outline of glafit inc.

Headquarters Forte North Building, 7-1 Minami-daiku-machi, Wakayama, Wakayama 640-8032, Japan
President and Representative Director Teizo Narumi
Capital 3,000,000 yen (as at end September 2018)
Staff 8 (as at end December 2018)
Established September 1, 2017
Website https://glafit.com/

Disclaimer

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
09:53pYAMAHA MOTOR : and Vehicle Venture Company glafit Conclude Capital Business Alli..
PU
04/11YAMAHA MOTOR : New Organizational Reforms and Personnel Changes at Yamaha Motor
PU
04/04YAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Electric Public Personal Mobility Road Trial, Fuel Cell Ve..
PU
04/03YAMAHA MOTOR : XTReme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch October 4-..
AQ
04/01YAMAHA MOTOR : Awarded India Design Mark for 8th Year Running, Second Award for ..
PU
03/27YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Proxy Statments
CO
03/26YAMAHA MOTOR : ATV and Side-by-Side bLU cRU Racers Starting Strong in 2019
AQ
03/24YAMAHA MOTOR : NIKEN Wins 2019 Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award for ..
PU
03/19YAMAHA MOTOR : Invests in Industrial Taiwanese Equipment Manufacturer — St..
PU
03/18YAMAHA MOTOR : Establishes Financial services company in France — Strength..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 741 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 98 961 M
Debt 2019 140 B
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44
P/E ratio 2020 7,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 838 B
Chart YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 819  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Hidaka President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Yanagi Chairman
Tatsumi Okawa Director, Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Toshizumi Kato Director & Managing Executive Officer
Katsuaki Watanabe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.18.43%7 487
BAJAJ AUTO12.80%12 772
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-11.75%7 871
HARLEY-DAVIDSON19.46%6 482
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.51%3 532
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD30.81%1 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About