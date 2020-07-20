Canada's Yamana Gold aims to hike dividends

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold's executive
chairman said on Monday the miner could raise its dividend by a
third as the company gears up for a London listing.
"Presently we are paying between $60-65 per ounce on
dividends, as a policy we want to pay $50-$100 and that should
imply that we have room for upside," Peter Marrone told Reuters.
"My vote would be that within the year we can get ourselves
to $100 per ounce."
Yamana also said on Monday it was in advanced stages of a
London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing expected at the end of the
third quarter, to give it access to a bigger pool of capital.
Yamana does not intend to raise equity along with the LSE
listing, where it plans to trade on the main market.
The miner produced 900,339 ounces of gold last year from its
five mines in Chile, Argentina, Canada, Brazil.
Gold prices have jumped to their highest since 2011,
spurring mergers and acquisitions among miners in the sector.
But Marrone said there were few assets that could deliver
high returns and he preferred a transaction that was a merger of
equals.
"Not an acquisition but a combination, perhaps through
similarly-sized companies creating further critical mass. We are
very open and receptive to that, we recognise that size does
matter," he said.
Such deals involving majors have occurred in the last couple
of years, including Barrick Gold's takeover of
Randgold, Newmont's merger with Goldcorp and more
recently SSR Mining's tie up with Alacer Gold
.
Memery Crystal LLP is Yamana's legal adviser and Velocity
Trade Capital Ltd is its financial adviser. The company said it
had also started the process of appointing UK corporate brokers.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Mark Potter)