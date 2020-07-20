Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Yamana Gold Inc.    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/20 01:32:31 pm
7.78 CAD   +2.77%
01:31pCanada's Yamana Gold aims to hike dividends
RE
12:24pYAMANA GOLD : seeks London stock listing to increase access to European investors
AQ
03:46aCanada's Yamana Gold in advanced stages of its London listing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada's Yamana Gold aims to hike dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold's executive chairman said on Monday the miner could raise its dividend by a third as the company gears up for a London listing.

"Presently we are paying between $60-65 per ounce on dividends, as a policy we want to pay $50-$100 and that should imply that we have room for upside," Peter Marrone told Reuters.

"My vote would be that within the year we can get ourselves to $100 per ounce."

Yamana also said on Monday it was in advanced stages of a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing expected at the end of the third quarter, to give it access to a bigger pool of capital.

Yamana does not intend to raise equity along with the LSE listing, where it plans to trade on the main market.

The miner produced 900,339 ounces of gold last year from its five mines in Chile, Argentina, Canada, Brazil.

Gold prices have jumped to their highest since 2011, spurring mergers and acquisitions among miners in the sector.

But Marrone said there were few assets that could deliver high returns and he preferred a transaction that was a merger of equals.

"Not an acquisition but a combination, perhaps through similarly-sized companies creating further critical mass. We are very open and receptive to that, we recognise that size does matter," he said.

Such deals involving majors have occurred in the last couple of years, including Barrick Gold's takeover of Randgold, Newmont's merger with Goldcorp and more recently SSR Mining's tie up with Alacer Gold .

Memery Crystal LLP is Yamana's legal adviser and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd is its financial adviser. The company said it had also started the process of appointing UK corporate brokers. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALACER GOLD CORP. 2.20% 9.75 Delayed Quote.38.41%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.35% 81.9559 Delayed Quote.21.42%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.68% 6.1149 Delayed Quote.34.65%
GOLD 0.35% 1815.43 Delayed Quote.19.23%
SILVER 2.02% 19.743 Delayed Quote.8.44%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.37% 71.65 Delayed Quote.19.16%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 2.91% 7.78 Delayed Quote.47.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on YAMANA GOLD INC.
01:31pCanada's Yamana Gold aims to hike dividends
RE
12:24pYAMANA GOLD : seeks London stock listing to increase access to European investor..
AQ
03:46aCanada's Yamana Gold in advanced stages of its London listing
RE
02:01aYamana Gold Announces Its Intention to List on the Main Market of the London ..
GL
07/13YAMANA GOLD : says Canadian Malartic gold mine exceeded post-COVID production ta..
AQ
07/13Yamana Gold Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Results; Further Balanc..
GL
06/29YAMANA GOLD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24YAMANA GOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
06/16YAMANA GOLD : Announces Publication of Material Issues Report
AQ
06/01Yamana Gold Confirms Filing of Technical Report for Jacobina
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 514 M - -
Net income 2020 191 M - -
Net Debt 2020 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 5 306 M 5 327 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 165
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart YAMANA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Yamana Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMANA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,75 $
Last Close Price 5,57 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Racine President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Yohann Bouchard Senior Vice President-Operations
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.47.28%5 312
BHP GROUP-1.39%125 707
RIO TINTO PLC9.73%104 147
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.84%30 317
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.17%18 896
FRESNILLO PLC70.49%10 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group