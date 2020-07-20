Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Yamana Gold Inc.    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
Canada's Yamana Gold in advanced stages of its London listing

07/20/2020 | 03:46am EDT
Precious metals company Yamana Gold Inc is in advanced stages of its London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing, the Canadian company said on Monday.

Yamana, which is already listed in New York and Toronto said it does not intend to raise equity capital along with the LSE listing.

The company expects to starts trading in LSE's Main Market in the next few months.

Memery Crystal LLP is Yamana's legal advsier and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd is its financial adviser, and the company has started the process of appointing UK corporate brokers.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 514 M - -
Net income 2020 191 M - -
Net Debt 2020 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 5 306 M 5 312 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 165
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Racine President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Yohann Bouchard Senior Vice President-Operations
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.47.28%5 312
BHP GROUP-2.57%125 707
RIO TINTO PLC9.73%104 147
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.84%30 317
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.17%18 896
FRESNILLO PLC70.49%10 085
