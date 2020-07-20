Canada's Yamana Gold in advanced stages of its London listing

Precious metals company Yamana Gold Inc is in advanced stages of its London Stock Exchange (LSE) listing, the Canadian company said on Monday.

Yamana, which is already listed in New York and Toronto said it does not intend to raise equity capital along with the LSE listing.

The company expects to starts trading in LSE's Main Market in the next few months.

Memery Crystal LLP is Yamana's legal advsier and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd is its financial adviser, and the company has started the process of appointing UK corporate brokers.

