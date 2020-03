YAMANA GOLD ANNOUNCES FILING OF EARLY WARNING REPORT IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF EQUINOX GOLD MERGER WITH LEAGOLD

TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger (the “Transaction”) of Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox Gold”) and Leagold Mining Corporation (“Leagold”).



Upon completion of the Transaction, Yamana received an aggregate of 19,236,380 common shares of Equinox Gold (“Equinox Shares”) and warrants exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 8,345,501 Equinox Shares (“Warrants”) in exchange for its Leagold shares and warrants, representing approximately 8.92% of the issued and outstanding Equinox Shares on a non-diluted basis. If all Warrants held by Yamana were exercised, Yamana would hold approximately 12.32% of the issued and outstanding Equinox Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming no other convertible securities of Equinox are exercised. On a fully-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all currently outstanding convertible securities of Equinox, Yamana would hold approximately 8.75% of the then issued and outstanding Equinox shares. Prior to the Transaction, Yamana did not hold any Equinox Shares or convertible securities of Equinox. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Equinox Share at a price of C$11.18 until May 24, 2020.

While Yamana currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Equinox Gold securities, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Equinox Gold’s securities, Equinox Gold’s business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Yamana may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Equinox Shares, Warrants or other securities of Equinox Gold.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Yamana will be available under Equinox’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Sofia Tsakos, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 416-815-0220 . Yamana’s head office is located at Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON, M5J 2J3 and Equinox’s head office is located at Suite 1501 - 700 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing oepating mine, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

