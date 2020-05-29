Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Yamana Gold Inc.    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report for Jacobina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) today provided notice that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed with Canadian securities regulators for the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The new technical report, called “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Jacobina Gold Mine, Bahia State, Brazil,” has an effective date of December 31, 2019, and is available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas. 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YAMANA GOLD INC.
05:19pYamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report for Jacobina
GL
05/27Yamana Gold Announces the Completion of the Sale of Its Royalty Portfolio for..
GL
05/20YAMANA GOLD : Reports Significant Exploration Results Supporting Mine Life Exten..
AQ
05/19Yamana Reports Significant Exploration Results Supporting Mine Life Extension..
GL
05/06Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Its Phase 2 Jacobina Expansion Including a ..
GL
05/01YAMANA GOLD : Reports Strong First Quarter Production and Cash Flows Increases E..
AQ
04/30Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/30Yamana Gold Provides Revised 2020 Production Outlook
GL
04/30Yamana Gold Reports Strong First Quarter Production and Cash Flows; Increases..
GL
04/29YAMANA GOLD : Increases Annual Dividend by 25% to $0.0625 Per Share; Third Divid..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 506 M - -
Net income 2020 192 M - -
Net Debt 2020 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 6 738 M 4 880 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 165
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart YAMANA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Yamana Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMANA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,45 $
Last Close Price 7,45 $
Spread / Highest target -9,11%
Spread / Average Target -26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Racine President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Yohann Bouchard Senior Vice President-Operations
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.37.74%4 780
BHP GROUP-11.00%110 286
RIO TINTO PLC-4.76%88 895
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-21.21%26 023
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.26%17 199
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.95%9 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group