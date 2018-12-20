Yamana Gold Announces Share Purchases by the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman, Peter Marrone, has purchased an additional 650,000 common shares of Yamana. This brings Mr. Marrone’s total share and share-equivalent ownership in the Company to over 4.84 million shares, with the ownership details presented in the table below. Additionally, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Racine, has purchased an additional 70,000 common shares, bringing his total share and share equivalents ownership to over 731,000 shares.



In just over 12 months, Mr. Marrone and Mr. Racine have purchased a total of over 1.0 million additional shares in the Company, including the most recent purchases. These purchases are part of a broader plan by both individuals to increase their holdings in Yamana.

Share holdings (1) Common Share

Ownership Change in Common

Share Ownership Since

November 1, 2017 Total Share and

Share Equivalents Peter Marrone (2) 1,628,395 935,475 4,841,792 Daniel Racine 239,176 187,898 731,122

(1) Total share and share equivalents includes common shares, Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”), Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”), and Performance Share Units (“PSUs”).

(2) As at February 14, 2018 and as part of his total equity ownership, Mr. Marrone held 2,836,243 DSUs. As a holder of DSUs, Mr. Marrone is fully aligned with shareholders because the value of DSUs is directly linked to the price of Yamana common shares and the DSUs cannot be redeemed until he resigns as Executive Chairman or retires. The total shareholdings for Mr. Marrone do not include amounts held in one or more family trusts for which he does not exercise control or direction.



About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

