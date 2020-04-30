Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders
04/30/2020 | 06:52pm EDT
TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.
Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For
Votes Withheld
John Begeman
Carried
483,688,525
43,827,904
(91.69
%)
(8.31
)
Christiane Bergevin
Carried
524,846,889
2,669,540
(99.49
%)
(0.51%))
Alexander Davidson
Carried
384,602,098
142,914,331
(72.91
%)
(27.09
%)
Richard Graff
Carried
508,441,235
19,075,194
(96.38
%)
(3.62
%)
Kimberly Keating
Carried
523,955,578
3,560,851
(99.32
%)
(0.68
%)
Peter Marrone
Carried
507,611,018
19,905,411
(96.23
%)
(3.77
%)
Jane Sadowsky
Carried
523,364,332
4,152,097
(99.21
%)
(0.79
%)
Dino Titaro
Carried
519,125,524
8,390,905
(98.41
%)
(1.59
%)
Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:
Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Carried
638,258,667
15,299,811
(97.66
%)
(2.34
%)
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2020 Information Circular are as follows:
Outcome of Vote
Votes By Poll
Votes For
Votes Against
Carried
488,069,740
39,446,694
(92.52
%)
(7.48
%)
