MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Yamana Gold Inc.    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/30/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeOutcome of VoteVotes By Poll
Votes ForVotes Withheld
John BegemanCarried483,688,525 43,827,904 
  (91.69%)(8.31)
Christiane BergevinCarried524,846,889 2,669,540 
  (99.49%)(0.51%)) 
Alexander DavidsonCarried384,602,098 142,914,331 
  (72.91%)(27.09%)
Richard GraffCarried508,441,235 19,075,194 
  (96.38%)(3.62%)
Kimberly KeatingCarried523,955,578 3,560,851 
  (99.32%)(0.68%)
Peter MarroneCarried507,611,018 19,905,411 
  (96.23%)(3.77%)
Jane SadowskyCarried523,364,332 4,152,097 
  (99.21%)(0.79%)
Dino TitaroCarried519,125,524 8,390,905 
  (98.41%)(1.59%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of VoteVotes By Poll
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Carried638,258,667 15,299,811 
(97.66%)(2.34%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2020 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of VoteVotes By Poll
Votes ForVotes Against
Carried488,069,740 39,446,694 
(92.52%)(7.48%)

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
