Yamana Gold Inc.    YRI   CA98462Y1007

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/14 04:22:13 pm
3.42 CAD   -1.16%
Summary 
News Summary

Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend

0
02/14/2019 | 05:09pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a first quarter 2019 dividend of $0.005 per share. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019 will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on April 12, 2019. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases and optimization initiatives, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com 

 

Latest news on YAMANA GOLD INC.
05:09pYamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend
GL
01/16YAMANA GOLD : tops full-year production guidance
AQ
01/14Yamana Gold Exceeds 2018 Production Guidance at Costs in Line With Expectatio..
GL
2018YAMANA GOLD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018YAMANA GOLD : Announces Share Purchases by the Executive Chairman and Chief Exec..
AQ
2018Yamana Gold Announces Share Purchases by the Executive Chairman and Chief Exe..
GL
2018Rise Gold Announces Final Closing of C$2.5 Million Financing
NE
2018EVRIM RESOURCES : Signs Three-Year Exploration Alliance in the Western United St..
AQ
2018YAMANA GOLD : Announces Solid Quarter From Cerro Moro & Overall Portfolio, Incre..
AQ
2018Yamana Gold Announces the Sale of the Gualcamayo Mine and Grants an Option fo..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 787 M
EBIT 2018 184 M
Net income 2018 -99,8 M
Debt 2018 1 653 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 2 479 M
Technical analysis trends YAMANA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,86 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Racine President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Nigel Charles Lees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.7.79%2 479
BHP GROUP LTD5.40%123 625
BHP GROUP PLC7.28%123 625
RIO TINTO15.13%95 231
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.04%95 231
ANGLO AMERICAN11.09%35 161
