Yamana Gold : Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Gain Since June 2016 -- Data Talk

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.T) is currently at C$4.84, up C$0.45 or 10.25%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 4, 2016 when it closed at C$4.95

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 3, 2016 when it rose 11.71%

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 24.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2016 when it rose 57.87%

-- Up 50.78% year-to-date

-- Down 97.39% from its all-time closing high of C$185.29 on March 6, 1997

-- Up 32.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2018), when it closed at C$3.66

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 98.36% from its 52-week closing low of C$2.44 on May 29, 2019

-- Traded as high as C$4.84; highest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019 when it hit C$4.98

-- Up 10.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 6, 2019 when it rose as much as 10.29%

All data as of 3:30:24 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet