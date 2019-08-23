Log in
YAMANA GOLD INC.

YAMANA GOLD INC.

(YRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/23 03:46:24 pm
4.84 CAD   +10.25%
YAMANA GOLD : Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Gain Since June 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19YAMANA GOLD : Is $2,000 Gold on the Horizon
PR
08/08Yamana Gold Announces Final Results of Tender Offers
GL
Yamana Gold : Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Gain Since June 2016 -- Data Talk

08/23/2019 | 03:51pm EDT

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.T) is currently at C$4.84, up C$0.45 or 10.25%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 4, 2016 when it closed at C$4.95

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 3, 2016 when it rose 11.71%

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 24.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2016 when it rose 57.87%

-- Up 50.78% year-to-date

-- Down 97.39% from its all-time closing high of C$185.29 on March 6, 1997

-- Up 32.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2018), when it closed at C$3.66

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 98.36% from its 52-week closing low of C$2.44 on May 29, 2019

-- Traded as high as C$4.84; highest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019 when it hit C$4.98

-- Up 10.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 6, 2019 when it rose as much as 10.29%

All data as of 3:30:24 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 2.06% 1528.498 Delayed Quote.17.19%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 10.48% 4.85 Delayed Quote.36.76%
Latest news on YAMANA GOLD INC.
03:51pYAMANA GOLD : Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Gain Since June 2016 -- ..
DJ
08/19YAMANA GOLD : Is $2,000 Gold on the Horizon
PR
08/08Yamana Gold Announces Final Results of Tender Offers
GL
08/05Yamana Gold Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
GL
08/01U.S. Stock Futures Nudge Higher
DJ
07/25YAMANA GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/25Yamana Announces a 100% Increase to Its Dividend and Declares Third Quarter D..
GL
07/19Yamana Gold Announces a Positive Pre-Feasibility Study With an Impressive and..
GL
07/19Yamana Gold Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of Its ..
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 574 M
EBIT 2019 226 M
Net income 2019 48,1 M
Debt 2019 918 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 48,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,58x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 3 136 M
Technical analysis trends YAMANA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,57  $
Last Close Price 3,30  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Racine President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter J. Marrone Executive Chairman
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Nigel Charles Lees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.36.76%3 136
BHP GROUP LTD2.83%114 056
BHP GROUP PLC2.85%114 056
RIO TINTO PLC5.79%81 644
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.31%81 644
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.84%28 417
