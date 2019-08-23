Yamana Gold : Up Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Gain Since June 2016 -- Data Talk

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.T) is currently at C$4.84, up C$0.45 or 10.25%
-- Would be highest close since Nov. 4, 2016 when it closed at C$4.95
-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 3, 2016 when it rose 11.71%
-- Snaps a two-day losing streak
-- Up 24.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since April 2016 when it rose 57.87%
-- Up 50.78% year-to-date
-- Down 97.39% from its all-time closing high of C$185.29 on March 6, 1997
-- Up 32.24% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2018), when it closed at C$3.66
-- Would be a new 52-week closing high
-- Up 98.36% from its 52-week closing low of C$2.44 on May 29, 2019
-- Traded as high as C$4.84; highest intraday level since Aug. 7, 2019 when it hit C$4.98
-- Up 10.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 6, 2019 when it rose as much as 10.29%
All data as of 3:30:24 PM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet