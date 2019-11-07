Log in
Yamato : Delivery Amount of Small Parcels October 2019

0
11/07/2019 | 01:30am EST

November 7, 2019

The delivery amount of small parcels, a total of TA-Q-BIN and Kuroneko DM-Bin, in October 2019 was as follows:

1. TA-Q-BIN

TA-Q-BIN (total)
TA-Q-BIN /
TA-Q-BIN Compact 		Nekopos
Amount
(YoY) 		139,566,915
(95.0%) 		125,480,051
(93.2%) 		14,086,864
(114.0%)
Cumulative Amount
(YoY) 		1,019,111,637
(99.8%) 		921,095,450
(97.0%) 		98,016,187
(136.5%)

2. Kuroneko DM-Bin

Kuroneko-DM Bin
Amount
(YoY) 		85,768,863
(79.1%)
Cumulative Amount
(YoY) 		605,374,378
(82.4%)

Disclaimer

Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:29:07 UTC
