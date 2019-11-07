Yamato : Delivery Amount of Small Parcels October 2019
11/07/2019 | 01:30am EST
November 7, 2019
The delivery amount of small parcels, a total of TA-Q-BIN and Kuroneko DM-Bin, in October 2019 was as follows:
1. TA-Q-BIN
TA-Q-BIN (total)
TA-Q-BIN /
TA-Q-BIN Compact
Nekopos
Amount
(YoY)
139,566,915
(95.0%)
125,480,051
(93.2%)
14,086,864
(114.0%)
Cumulative Amount
(YoY)
1,019,111,637
(99.8%)
921,095,450
(97.0%)
98,016,187
(136.5%)
2. Kuroneko DM-Bin
Kuroneko-DM Bin
Amount
(YoY)
85,768,863
(79.1%)
Cumulative Amount
(YoY)
605,374,378
(82.4%)
Disclaimer
Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:29:07 UTC
Latest news on YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Sales 2020
1 674 B
EBIT 2020
66 146 M
Net income 2020
35 072 M
Finance 2020
79 307 M
Yield 2020
1,71%
P/E ratio 2020
23,5x
P/E ratio 2021
17,4x
EV / Sales2020
0,38x
EV / Sales2021
0,37x
Capitalization
716 B
Technical analysis trends YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
2 044,50 JPY
Last Close Price
1 817,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
60,4%
Spread / Average Target
12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-17,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.