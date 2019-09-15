Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SAUDI ARABIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Yanbu National Petrochemicals Cmpny SJSC    2290   SA000A0HNF36

YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY SJSC

(2290)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 09:09am EDT
A saudi man inspect a screen showing stock prices at ANB Bank, in Riyadh

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi stocks fell sharply on Sunday, after attacks on two plants at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry a day earlier knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output.

Sunday's decline extended a losing spree for Saudi stocks, which in recent weeks have been hit by expensive valuations, weak oil prices and concerns about the economic outlook.

The drone attacks were carried out by Yemen's Houthi group, its military spokesman said on Al Masirah TV.

The index <.TASI> opened down 2.3% but later pared some losses.

At 0914 GMT, the Saudi market was down 1.3%. The index has lost all its gains this year and is down about 18% from its 2019 high of 9,403 points seen in early May.

The index's earlier gains were fueled by Saudi Arabia's entry into the MSCI and FTSE Russell's emerging market indices, but analysts said that effect had faded in recent weeks.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the kingdom's biggest petrochemicals firm, was down 2.4% after it said it had curtailed feedback supplies by about 49% following the attacks.

Aramco has agreed to buy a 70% stake in SABIC from the state Public Investment Fund in a $69.1 billion deal that is awaiting regulatory approvals.

Other petrochemical companies such as Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co and Kayan also announced significant reductions in feedstock supplies.

"The stock market has been affected, especially the petchem sector, (as) the efficiency of some major companies will be about 50% in the coming 10 days," said Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital.

Other Gulf markets also reacted negatively to the attacks, with Kuwait's premier index <.BKP> down 0.4% and Dubai stocks <.DFMGI> falling 0.5%, although they recovered from sharper intraday losses.

The attacks come at a bad time for Saudi Arabia, which is preparing for the listing of oil giant Saudi Aramco on the Tadawul bourse in Riyadh later this year.

The attacks are unlikely to change plans for Aramco’s long-awaited initial public offering but may affect the valuation, risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.

"The latest attack on Aramco facilities will have only a limited impact on interest in Aramco shares as the first stage of the IPO will be local. The international component of the sale would be more sensitive to geopolitical risks," it said.

Aramco has hired nine banks as joint global coordinators to lead its IPO, slated to be the world's largest, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Saeed Azhar and Marwa Rashad
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC End-of-day quote.
SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY SJSC End-of-day quote.
YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY SJSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMIC
09:09aSaudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
RE
07/03YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/07YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS : Petrochemical Co. YANSAB announces the interim f..
AQ
2018YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS : Petrochemical reports SAR 2.18bn profit in 9M
AQ
2018YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS COMPAN : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2016YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS : Yansab announces distribution of dividends to sh..
PU
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2019 6 529 M
EBIT 2019 1 534 M
Net income 2019 1 636 M
Finance 2019 3 729 M
Yield 2019 6,63%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 3,72x
Capitalization 29 813 M
Chart YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY SJSC
Duration : Period :
Yanbu National Petrochemicals Cmpny SJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 60,12  SAR
Last Close Price 53,00  SAR
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sameeh bin Suleiman Al-Sahafi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan Chairman
Abdulkareem bin Hashem Al-Malki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Secretary
Majed Abdullah Nouraddin Non-Executive Director
Ahmad bin Abdullah Al-Meghames Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY SJSC7 947
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 696
AIR LIQUIDE16.92%59 966
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD42.85%45 249
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.74%28 922
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP67.52%20 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group