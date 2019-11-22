Yanchang Petroleum International : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF CONNECTED TRANSACTION LOAN AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00346)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RESPECT OF

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

LOAN AGREEMENT

References are made to the announcement dated 5 November 2019 (the "Announcement") Yanchang Petroleum International Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Loan Agreement. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, the circular containing, among other things, further details of the Loan and the notice convening the SGM (the "Circular"), will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 22 November 2019.

As additional time is required for the preparation and finalisation of certain information to be included in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to on or before 28 November 2019.