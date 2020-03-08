Yancoal Australia : APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yancoal Australia Ltd

ACN 111 859 119

*

(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock code: 3668)

(Australian Stock Code: YAL)

APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Appointment of chief executive officer and resignation of independent non-executive director

The board (the Board) of directors of Yancoal Australia Ltd (Yancoal or the Company), together with its subsidiaries (the Group), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David James Moult as Yancoal's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 9 March 2020.

Mr Moult (age 63) is an experienced CEO and company director with a career that spans over 40 years across the global mining and coal industries.

Mr Moult was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Yancoal in January 2018. During his tenure as a Yancoal director, he has been the chairman of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee (6 February 2018 - current), a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (8 June 2018 - current) and a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (8 June 2018 - current).

The Board considers that his broad experience, as well as existing knowledge of Yancoal's operations as an independent non-executive director, will provide continuity to the CEO role and enable Mr Moult to effectively implement the Company's strategic priorities.

Mr Moult was previously the managing director and CEO of Centennial Coal Company Limited (Centennial) from 2011 to 2017, and then a non-executive director of Centennial from May 2017 until January 2018. Before being appointed as CEO at Centennial, he had held the position of chief operating officer from 1998 to 2011. Mr Moult previously held senior management positions at Joy Mining Machinery in the USA and Australia, RJB Mining PLC and British Coal in the UK.

Mr Moult is a former director of the Minerals Council of Australia, former chairman and director of the New South Wales Minerals Council, former chairman and director of the Australian Coal Association Low Emissions Technology Ltd, and a former director of the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group (in which Yancoal has a 27% shareholding) and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal.