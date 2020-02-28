MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Yancoal Australia Ltd YAL AU000000YAL0 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD (YAL) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/28 2.8 AUD +1.45% 04:09a YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Overseas Regulatory Announcement- Full Year Financial Results 2019 PU 04:04a YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 and final distribution and record date PU 02/10 YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Charter of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Yancoal Australia : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 and final distribution and record date 0 02/28/2020 | 04:04am EST Send by mail :

Yancoal Australia Ltd ACN 111 859 119 (Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability) (Hong Kong Stock code: 3668) (Australian Stock Code: YAL) ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 FINAL DISTRIBUTION AND RECORD DATE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The board of directors (the "Board") of Yancoal Australia Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019. The annual results have been reviewed by the audit and risk management committee of the Company which was of the opinion that the preparation of such results complied with the applicable accounting standards and requirements and that adequate disclosure has been made. This announcement, containing the full text of the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Report") of the Company, complies with the disclosure requirements for annual results announcement as stipulated in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). FINAL DISTRIBUTION The Board declares a final cash dividend of A$280 million (being A$0.2121 per share) for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appears on the register of members of the Company at 4.30pm (Hong Kong time)/7.30pm (Sydney, Australia time) on Monday, 16 March 2020 (the "Record Date"). The final dividend is denominated and declared in Australian dollars. The final dividend shall be payable to the Hong Kong shareholders in Hong Kong dollars and the Australian shareholders in Australian dollars. The relevant exchange rate is HK$5.1107:A$1.00, being the closing exchange rate published by the Reserve Bank of Australia on 27 February 2020. Hong Kong shareholders of the Company who wish to receive the final dividend should lodge the transfer documents and relevant share certificates with the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4.30pm (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 16 March 2020. Prior approval of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, the majority shareholder of the Company, for payment of the final dividend has been obtained in accordance with the Company's constitution. The final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be distributed on 29 April 2020. 1 The final dividend is wholly Australian sourced income and is 100% unfranked. The taxation implications may vary depending upon the shareholder's particular circumstances. It is strongly recommended that the shareholders of the Company should seek their own independent professional tax advice. This announcement is published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKExnews website") at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the Company at www.yancoal.com.au. The annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 containing all the information required by the Listing Rules will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and published on the HKExnews website, the website of Australian Securities Exchange Limited at www.asx.com.au and the website of the Company in due course. By order of the Board Yancoal Australia Ltd Baocai ZHANG Chairman Hong Kong, 28 February 2020 In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail. As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Fucun Wang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Fuqi Wang, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby, Mr. David James Moult and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies. For identification purposes only 2 Yancoal Australia Ltd ABN 82 111 859 119 Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Director's report 31 December 2019 1. Results for Announcement to the Market 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 % Change $M $M Revenue from ordinary activities 4,460 4,850 (8) Profit before income tax (before non-recurring items) 711 1,198 (41) Profit before income tax (after non-recurring items) 767 1,172 (35) Net profit after income tax attributable to members 680 868 (22) (before non-recurring items) Net profit after income tax attributable to members 719 852 (16) (after non-recurring items) 2. Earnings per share 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 % Change cents cents Profit per share (before non-recurring items) 51.5 68.9 - Basic (25) - Diluted 51.4 68.8 (25) Profit per share (after non-recurring items) 54.5 67.6 - Basic (19) - Diluted 54.4 67.6 (20) 3. Net tangible assets per security 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 % Change $ $ Net tangible assets per share 4.59 4.35 6 4. Distributions Ordinary share distributions 2019 2018 Cents per Total Cents per Total share AU$'M share AU$'M Final dividend for 2018 paid on 30 April 2019 28.55 377 - - Interim dividend for 2019 paid on 20 September 10.35 137 10.35 130 2019 (2018 interim paid on 21 September 2018) 514 130 On 28 February 2020, the Directors declared a final unfranked dividend totaling $280 million (21.2 cents per share), with a record date of 16 March 2020 and payment date of 29 April 2020. 2 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Director's report 31 December 2019 5. Entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period a. Acquisitions No entities were incorporated or acquired during the year. b. Disposals No entities were disposed of or deregistered during the year. 6. Details of associates and joint venture entities 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Profit Profit after income after income Holdings tax Holdings tax contribution contribution % $M % $M Joint venture entities Moolarben Joint Venture (unincorporated) 85 281 85 511 Boonal Joint Venture (unincorporated) 50 Immaterial 50 Immaterial Middlemount Joint Venture 49.9997 (29) 49.9997 46 Warkworth Joint Venture (unincorporated) 84.472 233 84.472 369 Mount Thorley Joint Venture (unincorporated) 80 53 80 105 Hunter Valley Operations Joint Venture (unincorporated) 51 341 51 337 HVO Entities (a) 51 1 51 1 Associate entities Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group Pty Ltd 27 Nil 27 Nil Watagan Coal Mining Company Pty Ltd 100 Nil 100 Nil Port Waratah Coal Services Pty Ltd 30 4 30 9 (a) HVO Entities consists of the following entities: HV Operations Pty Ltd HVO Coal Sales Pty Ltd HVO Services Pty Ltd All financial numbers included in this report are stated in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. All other information can be obtained from the attached financial statements, accompanying notes and Directors' report. 3 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Directors' report The Directors present their report on the consolidated entity ("Yancoal" or "the Group") consisting of Yancoal Australia Ltd ("the Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 31 December 2019. Directors The following persons were Directors of Yancoal Australia Ltd during the financial year and until the date of this report. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated. Baocai Zhang Fucun Wang Cunliang Lai Xiangqian Wu Fuqi Wang Qingchun Zhao Xing Feng Gregory James Fletcher Geoffrey William Raby David James Moult Helen Jane Gillies Company Secretary The name of the Company Secretary in office during the whole of the financial year and up to the date of this report is as follows: Laura Ling Zhang Review of operations Safety Yancoal employs approximately 2,900 people in addition to the contractors and service providers who support the Group's operations. Yancoal's Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") for the reporting period was 7.27, an improvement on 7.40 in the previous year. On 27 June 2019 there was a fatality at the Middlemount Joint Venture; Yancoal is a part owner, but not the operator. Yancoal continues to operate its mines to legislative and safety standards. Under the direction of the Board and the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee, Yancoal remains committed to operating safely and transparently to achieve its objective of zero harm. Yancoal continues to implement its Core Hazard and Critical Controls across all operations, identifying key hazards within the workplace and instituting effective controls. These continue to be managed and verified to check that they are operating as intended for the safety of our people. Financial performance Revenue from continuing operations for 2019 was $4,460 million, down $390 milion from $4,850 million in 2018. Total Operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was $1,635 million, down $545 million from $2,180 million in 2018. The Operating EBITDA Margin for the period was 36%. Total Operating EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) was $1,028 million before tax, down $629 million from $1,657 million in 2018. Yancoal's profit after income tax was $719 million, down $133 million from $852 million in 2018. Yancoal's financial performance was strongly influenced by the deterioration in international coal price indices during 2019. The production and operating costs, which met the 2019 targets, improved on the prior year. In weaker coal market conditions the sustained high production rates at its low-costtier-one assets preserves Yancoal's strong competitive position within the industry. Yancoal continues to implement productivity and cost efficiency initiatives throughout 2019, maximising blended products across the New South Wales operations (both managed and operated) in order to meet the aim of maintaining stable unit cost of production despite cost pressures across the broader coal mining industry. 4 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Cash flow The full year's net operating cash inflow of $1,548 million was down from $1,747 million in the prior year. The assets in production during the period were the same as the previous year, save for minor adjustments in ownership. The Moolarben, Mount Thorley Warkworth ("MTW") and Hunter Valley Operations ("HVO") mines, which provide the bulk of the Company's saleable coal product, each had outputs equivalent or better than 2018. Lower coal price was the main driver of reduced cashflow in 2019. Net cash outflows from investing activities was $392 million, with payment for property plant and equipment and exploration the primary expenditure, $285 million. The balance of repayments of borrowing from associates, $227 million, and advance of borrowing to associates, $293 million, resulted in a net outflow of $66 million. The final payment of the 4% stake in Moolarben of $42 million was also an outflow. Cash flows from financing activities included the net repayment of $698 million in interest-bearing liabilities and $514 million in dividend payments. The total net cash outflow from financing activities was $1,209 million. Corporate activities During the year ended 31 December 2019, neither Yancoal nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of Yancoal's listed securities. Yancoal completed a voluntary US$500 million debt repayment on 26 February 2019. The Company continues to look for opportunities to reduce its debt profile through early repayments. Yancoal paid a 2018 unfranked final dividend of $211 million and a special dividend of $166 million in April 2019. The 2019 unfranked interim dividend of $137 million was paid in September 2019. The 2019 interim dividend was equivalent to the 2018 interim dividend on a per share basis after adjusting for the share consolidation in 2018. Yancoal's board of directors ("Board") was unchanged during 2019. Mining operations (all asset figures reported on a 100% basis) ROM COAL PRODUCTION Ownership 2019 2018 Change Moolarben1 85% 20.5 18.6 10% MTW2 82.9% 17.6 17.6 -% HVO 51% 19.2 19.0 1% Yarrabee 100% 3.4 3.5 (3%) Stratford Duralie 100% 1.2 0.7 71% Middlemount ~50% 3.4 4.8 (29%) Watagan 100% 3.7 2.4 54% Total - 100% Basis 69.0 66.6 4% Total - Attributable3 46.5 42.9 8% 2018 attributable figures include 81% attributable production for Moolarben up to and including 30 November 2018, and 85% thereafter. 2018 attributable figures include 64.1% attributable production for Mount Thorley Warkworth up to and including 28 February 2018, and 82.9% thereafter. Attributable share is the attributable production as it relates to Yancoal's financial statements and does not include production from Middlemount (incorporated joint venture and accounted for as an equity-accounted investment) and Watagan (equity-accounted investment and deconsolidated from Yancoal in March 2016). Attributable share includes: Moolarben (85%); Mt Thorley Warkworth (82.9%); Hunter Valley Operations (51%); Stratford Duralie (100%); and Yarrabee (100%) 5 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors Report 31 December 2019 (continued) SALEABLE COAL PRODUCTION Ownership 2019 2018 Change Moolarben1 85% 17.8 16.5 8% MTW2 82.9% 12.1 12.1 -% HVO 51% 13.7 13.3 3% Yarrabee 100% 2.8 2.6 8% Stratford Duralie 100% 0.8 0.5 60% Middlemount ~50% 2.7 3.8 (29%) Watagan 100% 2.2 1.2 83% Total - 100% Basis 52.1 50.0 4% Total - Attributable3 35.6 32.9 8% Strong production across Yancoal's tier-one operations (Moolarben, MTW, HVO), consolidated the step up in production achieved the prior year. Annual total saleable coal production record was 52.1Mt (35.6Mt attributable), up 4% from 50.0Mt (32.9 Mt attributable) in 2018, and total Run of Mine ("ROM") coal production was 69.0Mt (46.5Mt attributable), up 4% from 66.6Mt (42.9Mt attributable) in 2018. Yancoal achieved total coal sales of 35.6Mt (attributable4) for the year, with a sales split (attributable) for the period of 30.1Mt thermal coal and 5.5Mt metallurgical coal. Yancoal continued to manage the Cameby Downs and Premier Coal operations in Queensland and Western Australia respectively, on behalf of its majority shareholder Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited ("Yanzhou") throughout the reporting period. Production from these operations are not captured in this report. Yancoal continued to manage the Austar, Ashton and Donaldson operations on behalf of Watagan Mining Company Pty Ltd ("Watagan"). New South Wales (all figures reported on a 100% basis) In New South Wales ("NSW"), Yancoal operates the Moolarben, MTW and Stratford Duralie mines and manages the Austar, Ashton and Donaldson mines on behalf of Watagan. Moolarben (Yancoal ownership: 85%) achieved total ROM production of 20.5Mt (2018: 18.6Mt) and saleable coal production of 17.8Mt (2018: 16.5Mt) for the reporting period. MTW, consisting of Mount Thorley (Yancoal ownership: 80%) and Warkworth (Yancoal ownership: 84.5%), achieved ROM production of 17.6Mt (2018: 17.6Mt) and saleable coal production of 12.1Mt (2018: 12.1Mt) for the reporting period. HVO (Yancoal ownership: 51%) achieved ROM production of 19.2Mt (2018: 19.0Mt) and saleable coal production of 13.7Mt (2018: 13.3Mt) for the reporting period. The Stratford Duralie (Yancoal ownership: 100%) open cut mine achieved total ROM coal production of 1.2Mt (2018: 0.7Mt) and saleable coal production of 0.8Mt (2018: 0.5Mt) for the reporting period. Queensland (all figures reported on a 100% basis) In Queensland ("QLD"), Yancoal operates the Yarrabee open cut operation and has a near 50% equity interest in Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd ("Middlemount") joint venture throughout the reporting period. Yarrabee (Yancoal ownership: 100%) open cut achieved total ROM coal production of 3.4Mt (2018: 3.5Mt) and total saleable coal production of 2.8Mt (2018: 2.6Mt) for the reporting period. The Middlemount joint venture (Yancoal ownership: ~50%) achieved total ROM coal production of 3.4Mt (2018: 4.8Mt) and total saleable coal production of 2.7Mt (2018: 3.8Mt) for the reporting period. 4 Attributable sales volume excludes purchased coal. 6 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Watagan Assets (100% ownership) (all figures reported on a 100% basis) Production at the Ashton and Austar underground mines produced a combined total ROM coal production of 3.7Mt (2018: 2.4Mt) and saleable coal production of 2.2Mt (2018: 1.2Mt) for the reporting period. Infrastructure Yancoal exports 100% of its product through five eastern Australian ports into the Asian market, with current allocations sufficient to meet existing and potential brownfield expansion needs. The Group has ownership interests in three of these ports. Port Waratah Coal Services ("PWCS") 30.0% Yancoal has take-or-pay contracts with PWCS for the export of coal through the terminals at Newcastle, New South Wales, with a port allocation of approximately 35.1Mt per annum (100% basis). Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group ("NCIG") 27% Yancoal continues to be one of five company shareholders involved in the NCIG export coal terminal in Newcastle, New South Waleswith a port allocation allocation of approximately 19.6Mt per annum (100% basis). Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal ("WICET") 9.7% Yancoal is one of four owners of WICET for the export of coal at Gladstone, Queensland, which has a capacity of 27.0Mt per annum. Yancoal's contracted capacity is 1.5Mt per annum, allocated to the Yarrabee Mine. Rail Yancoal is supported by the following rail networks to transport product from mine to port: The NSW Hunter Valley Coal Chain supports the Moolarben, Mount Thorley Warkworth, Hunter Valley Operations, Austar, Ashton, Stratford Duralie, and Donaldson operations, with coal transported to the Port of Newcastle;

The QLD Blackwater System supports the Yarrabee operation, with coal transported to the Port of Gladstone; and

The QLD Goonyella System supports the Middlemount operation, with coal transported to the Port of Hay Point and Abbot Point Coal Terminal. A review of the business of the Group during the year and a discussion on the Group's future business development are provided in the Management Discussion and Analysis on pages 39 to 53 of this report. Description of possible risks and uncertainties that the Group may be facing can be found in the Corporate Governance Statement on pages 65 to 93 of this report. The financial risk management objectives and policies of the Group can be found in Note D9 to the consolidated financial statements. During the year, the Company was not aware of any non-compliance with any relevant laws and regulations that had a significant impact on it. All references herein to other sections of this report form part of this Director's Report. Community and Environment Yancoal's Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee sets the direction for the Company's continued commitment to operating its mines to the highest environmental standards and in accordance with legislative requirements. Each mine implements proactive strategies to update and monitor its environmental management systems and practices to meet its mine plan approvals and individual licenses to operate. Operating to stringent environmental management conditions, including the on and off-site management and monitoring of potential dust and noise impacts, Yancoal continues to work with State and Federal Government departments to ensure full transparency in its environmental reporting. In 2019, Yancoal contributed $1.6 million via its Community Support Program into local and regional health, environmental, education, arts, culture and community initiatives capable of making a positive difference in the regions in which it operates. Yancoal continues to work co-operatively with its community stakeholders, relying upon community consultative committees, local 7 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors Report 31 December 2019 (continued) newsletters, local media, community days and site-specific websites to help ensure the communities are engaged and informed of relevant matters related to nearby operations. Greenhouse gas and energy data reporting requirements As Australia's largest pure play thermal coal producer, we acknowledge we have a role to play in mitigating the emissions generated by our operations and supporting investment into low emission technology to assist the reduction of downstream emissions from the consumption of coal products. We also understand the growing interest by stakeholders regarding the potential risks and opportunities posed to our business and the broader sector as a result of an anticipated global shift towards a lower-carbon economy. Recognising this, we continue to consider the adoption of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") Recommendations, established by the G20 Financial Stability Board, as the framework to guide our climate-related disclosures. This includes the desire for greater transparency in the way we identify and mitigate potential risks posed by changes to our external environment at a policy, legal, market demand, reputational and technological perspective. Governance Governance of climate-related matters, including risks and opportunities, sits within Yancoal's governance framework. The Board has ultimate responsibility for the oversight and approval of risk management and financial investment decisions, including those relating to climate change. The Audit and Risk Management Committee and Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee are specifically responsible for the consideration of climate-related risks and related risk management strategies. The Board regularly considers how climate change may drive changes to physical, regulatory, commercial, and operating environments to inform the development of medium-to-long term goals and strategies. Reporting on our emissions Yancoal reports its operational direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions on an annual basis in line with the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Act 2007. The Group has implemented systems and processes for the collection and calculation of the data required and submitted its 2018/2019 S19 Energy and Emissions Report to the Federal Clean Energy Regulator on 31 October 2019. Overall, on an operational control basis, our total scope 1 and scope 2 emissions for the period ended 30 June 2019 totalled 1,983,298 tCO2-e, a 6% decrease on the year prior. The majority of scope 1 emissions relate to fugitive emissions associated with the underground and open cut mining operations, while scope 2 emissions stem from the consumption of electricity purchased from the grid. Summary of Greenhouse Emissions Emissions Reporting Scope 1 Emissions Scope 2 Emissions Scope 1 and Scope 2 Period (tCO2-e)5 (tCO2-e) Emissions (tCO2-e) 2017/2018 1,754,907 359,620 2,114,527 2018/2019 1,615,597 367,701 1,983,298 % Variance -8% -2% -6% While we do not track our scope 3 emissions associated with the consumption of our coal products, we actively support the development of technologies aimed at reducing the emissions intensity of these downstream activities. This includes supporting the development and installation of high efficiency, low emissions technologies in coal fired power stations and investment in carbon capture and storage technology. 5 tCO2-e: tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent 8 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Significant changes in the state of affairs There have been no significant changes during the financial year that significantly affected the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of Yancoal or the Group. Matters subsequent to the end of the financial year On 28 February 2020, the Directors recommended a final unfranked dividend totaling $280 million (21.21 cents per share), with a record date of 16 march 2020 and a payment date of 29 April 2020. Other than as disclosed above, no matters or circumstances have occurred subsequent to the end of the financial period which have significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in the subsequent financial period. Likely developments and expected results of operations Yancoal continues to pursue its long-term strategy for organic growth via the progression of brownfield expansion and extension projects. Key projects include the conceptual underground mine at Mount Thorley Warkworth with an estimated 6Mtpa ROM. Work is underway to inform a pre-feasibility study due to be submitted to the Board for review by mid-2020. At Moolarben, the optimisation process continues after receiving Federal Government approval to increase open cut mine production in September 2019. Yancoal continues to maximise improved extraction rates in both the open cut and underground mines; this includes working with external stakeholders to ease rail capacity constraints. Yancoal will maintain strong cost discipline, with 2020 cash costs (excluding government royalties) expected to remain flat at around $61/t (2018: $63/t). Guidance for attributable saleable coal production in 2020 is approximately 36 million tonnes (2018: 35.6Mt). The forecast for 2020 capital expenditure is around $380 million (attributable). 9 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Information on Directors Baocai Zhang. Non- Executive Director (26 June 2012 - 19 January 2014, 8 June 2018 - current), Co-Vice Chairman (20 December 2013 - 8 June 2018), Executive Director (20 January 2014 - 8 June 2018), Chairman of the Board (8 June 2018 - current). EMBA. Experience and expertise Mr Zhang, aged 52, joined Yanzhou's predecessor in 1989 and was appointed as the Head of the Planning and Finance department of Yanzhou in 2002. He was appointed as a Director and Company Secretary of Yanzhou in 2006 and Deputy General Manager in 2011. Mr Zhang was appointed as Non-Executive Director of Yancoal on 26 June 2012, and subsequently appointed a Co-Vice Chairman of Yancoal on 20 December 2013. He became the Chair of the Executive Committee of Yancoal on 20 January 2014. In October 2015, he became a director and a standing member of the Party Committee of Yankuang Group Company Limited. Mr Zhang was appointed as the Chair of the Board of Yancoal on 8 June 2018. Mr Zhang planned and played a key role in the acquisition of Felix Resources Limited and the merger with Gloucester Coal Ltd in Australia. He also led Yanzhou's acquisition of potash exploration permits in Canada in 2011. He has considerable experience in capital management and business development in the coal industry, in particular in financial control, corporate governance and compliance for listed companies in Australia and overseas. Mr Zhang graduated from Nankai University. He is a senior accountant with an EMBA degree. Other current key directorships Director of Yankuang Group Company Limited Chairman and Director of Yankuang Group Finance Co., Ltd Chairman of Shandong Geo-Mineral Co.Ltd Former directorships in last three years Director of Yanzhou Coal Yulin Neng Hua Co., Ltd Director of Inner Mongolia Haosheng Coal Mining Limited *Director of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (1171 HK) (10 November 2006 - 3 June 2016) Director of Yancoal International (Holding) Co., Ltd Special responsibilities Chairman of the Board Chairman of the Strategy and Development Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Interests in shares and options 274,404 fully paid Yancoal ordinary shares Fucun Wang. Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Committee (8 June 2018 - current), Co-Vice Chairman (8 June 2018 - current). MBA. Experience and expertise Mr Fucun Wang, aged 56, started his career in July 1983. He holds a master's degree of business administration. Mr Wang is a senior statistician. He was formerly the Deputy Chief Economist of Yankuang Group and served concurrently as the Head of the Investment and Development Department and the Director of the Strategic Planning and Decision Centre of Yankuang Group. Mr Wang successively served as the Deputy Director of Planning Department, the Deputy Director and Director of the Department of Planning and Development of Yankuang Group previously. Mr Wang holds a master degree and completed a Masters of Business Administration degree from Hebei Industrial University in China in June 2014. Other current key directorships Director of various subsidiaries of Yancoal Australia Ltd Special responsibilities Co-Vice Chairman of the Board Chairman of the Executive Committee Member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Interests in shares and options None Listed company 10 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Cunliang Lai. Executive Director (18 November 2004 - 19 January 2014), Co-Vice Chairman (26 June 2012 - 6 June 2018), Non-Executive Director (20 January 2014 - Current). DE, EMBA. Experience and expertise Mr Lai, aged 59, joined Yanzhou's predecessor in 1980. He was appointed as the Head of Xinglongzhuang Coal Mine of Yanzhou in 2000. In 2005, he was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of Yanzhou. Before the merger with Gloucester Coal Ltd, Mr Lai was an Executive Director of Yancoal and was appointed the Co-Vice Chairman and Chair of the Executive Committee in 2012. Mr Lai successfully completed the acquisition of the Austar Coal Mine and the establishment of an appropriate corporate governance structure for Yancoal. Mr Lai has also successfully applied the Longwall Top Coal Caving technology in Australia and has gained considerable experience in Australian coal business management. Mr Lai graduated from Nankai University and the Coal Science Research Institute. He is a researcher in engineering technology application with a Doctorate degree in Engineering and an EMBA degree. Other current key directorships None Former directorships in last three years Director of Bauxite Resources Limited (ASX: BAU) (7 March 2014 - 21 January 2016) Special responsibilities None Interests in shares and options None Qingchun Zhao. Non-Executive Director (28 April 2017 - Current). EMBA Experience and expertise Mr Zhao, aged 51, is a senior accountant with an EMBA degree, and is a Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Yanzhou. Mr Zhao joined Yanzhou's predecessor in 1989 and was appointed as the Chief Accountant of the Finance Department in 2002 and Director of the Planning and Finance Department of Yanzhou in 2006. In March 2011, he was appointed as the Vice Chief Financial Officer and the Director of the Finance Department of Yanzhou. In March 2014, Mr. Zhao was appointed Assistant General Manager and the Director of the Finance Management Department of Yanzhou. In January 2016, he was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Yanzhou and in June 2016, he was appointed as a director of Yanzhou. Mr Zhao graduated from Nankai University. Other current key directorships *Director of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (1171 HK) (June 2016 - current) Director of Zhongyin Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Director of Shanghai CIFCO Co., Ltd Director of Yancoal International (Holding) Co.Ltd Director of Yancoal International Trading Co. Ltd Director of Yancoal International Resources Co., Ltd Director of Yancoal International Technology Development Co., Ltd Chairman of Shanghai Jujiang Asset Management Co., Ltd Director of Yanzhou Coal Yulin Neng Hua Co., Ltd Director of Inner Mongolia Haosheng Coal Mining Limited Director of Yankuang Group Finance Co., Ltd Director of Qilu Bank Co.,Ltd Director of Shanghai Mid-Term Futures Co., Ltd Former directorships in last three years Director of Duanxin Investment Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd Director of Qingdao Zhongyin International Trade Co., Ltd Special responsibilities Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Listed company 11 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Interests in shares and options None Fuqi Wang. Non-Executive Director (23 April 2015 - Current). ME, EMBA. Experience and expertise Mr Fuqi Wang, aged 55, is a research fellow in applied engineering technology with an EMBA degree and Master of Engineering, and serves as the Chief Engineer of Yanzhou. Mr Wang joined Yanzhou's predecessor in 1985. In 2000, he was appointed as the Chief Engineer of Production and Technology Division of Yankuang Group. In 2002, he served as the director of Production and Technique Department of Yanzhou. In 2003, he was appointed as the Deputy Chief Engineer and Director of Production and Technique Department of Yanzhou. In March 2014, he was appointed as the Chief Engineer of Yanzhou. Mr Wang graduated from Northeastern University and Nankai University. Other current key directorships Director of Yanmei Heze Neng Hua Co., Ltd Director of Shanxi Future Energy Chemical Co. Ltd. Former directorships in last three years None Special responsibilities Member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Interests in shares and options None Xiangqian Wu. Non-Executive Director (28 April 2017 - Current). DE Experience and expertise Mr Wu, aged 53, joined Yanzhou's predecessor in 1988. In 2003, he was appointed as the Deputy Head of Jining No.3 Coal Mine of Yanzhou. In 2004, he was appointed as the Deputy Head and Chief Engineer of Jining No.3 Coal Mine of Yanzhou. In 2006, he was appointed as the Head of Jining No.3 Coal Mine of Yanzhou. From April 2014 to January 2016, he was the Chairman and General Manager of Yanzhou Coal Ordos Neng Hua Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Inner Mongolia Haosheng Coal Mining Co., Ltd. In May 2014, he was appointed as a Director of the Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited. In January 2016, he was appointed as the General Manager of Yanzhou. Mr. Wu graduated from Shandong University of Science and Technology and China University of Mining and Technology. Mr Wu is a Research Fellow in Applied Engineering Technology and a Doctor of Engineering. Other current key directorships *Director of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (1171 HK) (14 May 2014 - current) Director of Yancoal International (Holding) Co. Ltd Director of Yancoal International Trading Co. ltd Director of Yancoal International Resources Co., Ltd Director of Yancoal International Technology Development Co., Ltd Former directorships in last three years None Special responsibilities Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Interests in shares and options None Listed company 12 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Xing Feng. Non-Executive Director (15 December 2017 - Current). EMBA Experience and expertise Mr Feng, aged 46, started his career with China Cinda Asset Management Co., Limited (Cinda) in 1999, and has served in various capacities in the Department of General Management, Department of General Business and Department of Investment and Financing. He has abundant experience in corporate governance, investment and financing. He was appointed Assistant General Manager of Cinda's Strategic Client Department in 2017, where he is responsible for implementing the Department's development strategy plan, involvement in business review and leading the implementation of the investment plan. He has successfully completed a number of overseas M&A investments and mixed-ownership reform of SOE projects. Mr. Feng holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical Engineering and Automation) from Tsinghua University and an EMBA degree from Peking University. Other current key directorships Director of China Broadcasting and Telecommunications Corporation Director of China Cinda (Hong Kong) Holdings Company Limited Former directorships in last three years None Special responsibilities Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Interests in shares and options None Gregory James Fletcher. Independent Non-Executive Director (26 June 2012 - Current), Co-Vice Chairman (1 March 2018 - current). BCom, CA. Experience and expertise Mr Fletcher, aged 63, was a Director of Gloucester Coal Ltd from June 2009. He was appointed a Director of Yancoal after the merger of Yancoal and Gloucester Coal Ltd in June 2012. Mr Fletcher was elected a Co-Vice Chairman of Yancoal in 2018. Prior to 2009 Mr Fletcher was a senior partner of Deloitte for 16 years during which he held many senior roles as well as working with major Australian listed companies with operations internationally including the Asia Pacific region. He also worked closely with organisations in China, Indonesia and Mongolia in enhancing governance practices. Since 2009 Mr Fletcher has taken on Board and Audit Committee roles. He has been a member of the NSW Auditor General's Audit and Risk Committee, on the Board of Railcorp and WDS Limited and Chairman of the Roads and Maritime Audit and Risk Committee and City of Sydney Audit and Risk Committee. Mr Fletcher holds a Bachelor of Commerce and he is a Chartered Accountant. Other current key directorships Chairman of SMEG Australia Pty Ltd *Director of Saunders International Limited, Chairman Audit and Risk Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee (ASX:SND) (1 July 2015 - current) Director of TAFE NSW, Member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Member of the Minister's Priority Implementation Committee Chairman of NSW Electoral Commission Audit and Risk Committee Chairman of NSW HealthShare/eHealth Audit and Risk Committee Member of Audit and Risk Committee, Railcorp Member of Audit, Risk and Committee, NSW Health Infrastructure Member of Audit and Risk Committee NSW State Transit Authority Former directorships in last three years Director of Yancoal SCN Limited (ASX:YCN) (21 November 2014 - 30 August 2018) Listed company 13 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Special responsibilities Co-Vice Chairman Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Chairman of the Independent Board Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Interests in shares and options 2,100 fully paid Yancoal ordinary shares. Dr Geoffrey William Raby. Independent Non-Executive Director (26 June 2012 - Current). BEc (Hons), MEc and PhD (Economics). Experience and expertise Dr Geoffrey Raby, aged 66, was appointed a Director of Yancoal in 2012. Dr Raby was formerly Australia's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that, he was a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Dr Raby has extensive experience in international affairs and trade, having been Australia's Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (1998 to 2001), Australia's APEC Ambassador (2003 to 2005), Head of DFAT's Office of Trade Negotiations and Head of the Trade Policy Issues Division at the OECD, Paris. Between 1986 and 1991 he was Head of the Economic Section at the Australian Embassy, Beijing. He has been the Chair of DFAT's Audit Committee and served as an ex-officio member of the Boards of Austrade and Export Finance and Insurance Corporation. Dr Geoffrey Raby holds a Bachelor of Economics, a Masters of Economics and a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics. Other current key directorships *Director of OceanaGold Corporation Limited (ASX:OGC) (5 August 2011 - current) Former directorships in last three years *Director of Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) (18 August 2011 - 5 December 2016) *Director of SmartTrans Holding Limited (now Orcoda Limited) (ASX:ODA) (6 August 2011- 1 April 2016) *Director of YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) (31 July 2014 - 5 March 2016) *Director of iSentia Group Ltd (ASX:ISD) (9 May 2014 - 20 July 2018) *Chairman of Wiseway Group (ASX:WWG) (18-Jul-2018 - 30 April 2019) Special responsibilities Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Interests in shares and options 22,858 fully paid Yancoal ordinary shares. Helen Jane Gillies. Independent Non-Executive Director (30 January 2018 - Current). MBA, MConstrLaw, LLB(Hons), BCom, AICD Experience and expertise Helen Gillies is an experienced Director and legal, risk and compliance professional. Ms Gillies, aged 55, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Bankstown and Camden Airports in September 2017 and a Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed company Monadelphous Group Limited and Red Flag Group Limited in 2016. Previously, she served as a director of Sinclair Knight Merz Management Pty Limited from October 2002 to September 2008 and Sinclair Knight Merz Management Pty Limited from September 2010 to December 2013; she was the general manager (risk) and general counsel of Sinclair Knight Merz from 1995 to 2013, and a non-executive director of Civil Aviation Safety Authority from 2009 to 2014. Ms Helen Gillies holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Construction Law, as well as undergraduate degrees in Commerce and Law. Ms Gillies is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Other current key directorships Director of Red Flag Group (Holdings) Limited *Director or Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) (5 September 2016 - current) Director of BAC Holdings Pty Ltd Listed company 14 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Former directorships in last three years None Special responsibilities Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Interests in shares and options None David James Moult. Independent Non-Executive Director (30 January 2018 - Current). C. Eng (Mining), MBA, FAusIMM, FIMMM, MAICD Experience and expertise David Moult, aged 63, was appointed as a Director of Yancoal in January 2018. He has over 40 years' global coal mining experience. He was Managing Director and CEO of Centennial Coal Company Limited from 2011 to 2017, then a non- executive director of Centennial Coal from May 2017 until January 2018. He previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Centennial Coal from 1998 to 2011. Mr Moult has worked with Joy Mining Machinery in the USA and Australia, RJB Mining PLC and British Coal in the UK. Mr Moult is a former Chairman and Director of the Australian Coal Association Low Emissions Technology Ltd, former Director of the Minerals Council of Australia, former Chairman and Director of the New South Wales Minerals Council and former Director of the Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group and Port Kembla Coal Terminal. Mr Moult is a Member of the University of NSW Education Trust Advisory Committee. Mr. Moult holds a Master of Business Administration, and a Higher National Diploma in Mining. Mr Moult is a Chartered Mining Engineer in the United Kingdom, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, an European Engineer of European Federation of National Engineering Associations and a member of the Australia Institute of Company Directors. Mr Moult was awarded the New South Wales Minerals Council award for Outstanding Contribution to Mining 2017. Other current key directorships Director of Coal Services Pty Ltd Director of Coal Mines Insurance Pty Ltd Director of Mines Rescue Pty Ltd Former directorships in last three years Non-Executive Director Centennial Coal Company Limited Managing Director and CEO of Centennial Coal Company Limited Director of the Minerals Council of Australia Chairman and Director of the Australian Coal Association Low Emissions Technology Ltd Director of the New South Wales Minerals Council Special responsibilities Chairman of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Interests in shares and options None Changes in Directors' Information pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the HK Listing Rules The changes in Directors' information as required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Rules governing the listing of securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HK Listing Rules") are set out below: Baocai Zhang. Non- Executive Director Appointed as a director of Shandong Geo-Mineral Co. Ltd, a company incorporated in China, with effect from 27 August 2019. Listed company 15 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Dr Geoffrey William Raby. Independent Non-Executive Director *Resigned as the Chairman of Wiseway Group (ASX:WWG) with effect from 1 May 2019. Company secretary, Chief Legal, Compliance, Corporate Affairs Officer Laura Ling Zhang (6 September 2005 - Current). BA, MA，EMBA, AGIA，FCIS, GAICD Laura Ling Zhang, aged 42, was appointed as the Company Secretary on 6 September 2005. Ms. Zhang is one of the founding executives of the Company and has been the Company Secretary since September 2005. She has over 20 years in the mining industry and currently also holds the office of Chief Legal, Compliance and Corporate Affairs Officer. She oversees the Company's corporate governance, group legal issues, corporate compliance, projects / corporate initiatives, investor relations, corporate affairs and media communications functions. Ms. Zhang graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in language literature and cross-cultural communication from China University of Mining. Ms. Zhang also had graduate diploma of applied corporate governance from Institute of Australian Institute (formerly known as Chartered Secretaries Australia) in 2008, and foundations of directorship certificate of Australian Institute of Company Directors in 2013. Ms Zhang completed her EMBA degree at Australian Graduate School of Management in the University of New South Wales in 2019. Ms. Zhang was previously a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and since June 2018, is a Fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Zhang has been a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors since 2009. Listed company 16 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Information on Directors 31 December 2019 (continued) Meetings of Directors The numbers of meetings of the Company's Board of Directors and of each Board Committee held during the year ended 31 December 2019, and the numbers of meetings attended by each Director were: General Meetings Meetings of the Board Meetings of Committees of Directors Annual General Meeting Full meetings of Directors Audit and Risk Health, Safety and Nomination and Strategy and Management Environment Remuneration Development A B A B A B A B A B A B Baocai Zhang 1 1 9 9 3 3 3 3 Fucun Wang 1 1 9 9 4 4 Cunliang Lai 0 1 9 9 Xiangqian Wu 0 1 6 9 2 3 Fuqi Wang 0 1 9 9 3 4 3 3 Qingchun Zhao 0 1 9 9 3 4 2 3 Gregory James 1 1 9 9 4 4 3 3 Fletcher Geoffrey William 1 1 9* 9 4 4 3 3 Raby Helen Jane Gillies 1 1 8 9 4 4 3 3 David James Moult 1 1 9 9 4 4 4 4 3 3 Xing Feng 0 1 9 9 3 3 A = Number of meetings attended. B = Number of meetings held during the time the Director held office or was a member of the Committee during the year. * Dr Raby on 18 December 2019 left the meeting at 3pm, immediately after the closure of the Directors' in-camera session. 17 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Remuneration Report - Audited Dear Shareholder, I am pleased to introduce the Yancoal Australia Ltd (the "Company") and its controlled entities (the "Group" or "Yancoal") 2019 Remuneration Report. 2019 Performance Yancoal has continued to deliver strong performance in 2019, as our increased production and robust cost management approach has enabled us to navigate challenging coal prices. Key performance highlights include: Attributable ROM tonnes increased by 8% on the prior year; and

Attributable saleable coal production increased by 8% on the prior year. People and Safety, in addition to Innovation, Excellence and Integrity; are at the core of everything we do. Hence, we are also pleased to report a significant improvement in the results from our second staff engagement survey, which demonstrates the positive impact of the culture programs introduced across each site. Remuneration Framework Review Over 2019 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee continued to review the Company's remuneration framework to ensure remuneration arrangements were in line with sound corporate governance for an Australian and Hong Kong listed company and for a company of Yancoal's size. In 2019, a change was made to the Board and Board Committee fees with fees being adjusted to be sufficient to attract and retain high quality directors. This was the first adjustment to Board and Committee fees since 2012 and reflects the size and complexity of Yancoal. No changes were made to the executive remuneration framework in 2019 following the changes implemented in 2018 to better align management with shareholder interests. This report sets out remuneration information for the Company's Key Management Personnel for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019. Yours sincerely, Helen Gillies, Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee 18 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) 1. Key Management Personnel The Board delegates responsibility for the day to day management of the Company's affairs and implementation of the strategy and policy initiatives set by the Board to the Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Chief Executive Officer. The Executive Committee is a management committee comprising the Chairman of the Executive Committee, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Operating Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and any other officers that the Board resolves will be members of the Executive Committee. Consistent with the Constitution, the Company's majority shareholder, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd ("Yanzhou"), can nominate a director to the position of the Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Chairman of the Board can recommend a person to the position of Chief Financial Officer. No Board or Committee changes took place during 2019. The Key Management Personnel ("KMP") comprise directors of the Company ("Directors") and nominated members of the Executive Committee ("Executive KMPs"). Details of the KMP are set out in Table 1. Together, the Executive Director and Executive KMPs are referred to as "Executives" in this report. TABLE 1: Details of KMP Name Position Time in Role Non-Executive Directors Baocai Zhang Director Full year Chairman of the Board Chairman of the Strategy and Development Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Cunliang Lai Director Full year Fuqi Wang Director Full year Member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Qingchun Zhao Director Full year Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Xiang Qian Wu Director Full year Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Xing Feng Director Full year Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Gregory James Independent Director Full year Fletcher Co-Vice Chairman Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Geoffrey William Independent Director Full year Raby Member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Member of the Strategy and Development Committee Helen Jane Gillies Independent Director Full year Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee David James Moult Independent Director Full year Chairman of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee 19 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Executive Directors Fucun Wang Director, Co-Vice Chairman Full year Chairman of the Executive Committee ("CEC") Member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee Executive KMP Reinhold Schmidt Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Full year Lei Zhang Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Full year Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Full year Information on Senior Management Reinhold Schmidt. Chief Executive Officer (26 August 2013- current). ME (Mining Engineering), MSc (Mineral Economics), BE (Mining). Experience and expertise Mr Schmidt, aged 54, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 26 August 2013. Mr. Schmidt has over 20 years' experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining the Group, he served as the executive general manager of Wandoan Project for Xstrata Coal Pty Ltd from February 2008 to February 2009 and the chief operating officer there from March 2009 to June 2013. He was also formerly the president of the Colombian coal assets of Glencore International. Mr. Schmidt graduated with a Bachelor degree in Engineering (Mining) (cum laude) from the University of Pretoria in South Africa in March 1989, a Master of Engineering (Mining Engineering) degree and Master of Science in Engineering (Mineral Economics) degree from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa in June 1991 and December 1991, respectively. Current directorships and key positions within Group AMH (Chinchilla Coal) Pty Ltd Abakk Pty Ltd Ashton Coal Mines Limited Ashton Coal Operations Pty Limited Athena Coal Operations Pty Ltd Athena Coal Sales Pty Ltd Austar Coal Mine Pty Limited Australian Coal Resources Limited Black Hill Land Pty Ltd Catherine Hill Bay Land Pty Ltd CNA Bengalla Investments Pty Limited CNA Resources Limited CNA Warkworth Australasia Pty Limited CNA Warkworth Pty Ltd Coal & Allied Industries Limited Coal & Allied Mining Services Pty Limited Coal & Allied (NSW) Pty Limited Coal & Allied Operations Pty Ltd CIM Duralie Pty Ltd CIM Mining Pty Ltd CIM Services Pty Ltd CIM Stratford Pty Ltd Donaldson Coal Finance Pty Limited Donaldson Coal Holdings Limited Donaldson Coal Pty Ltd Duralie Coal Marketing Pty Ltd Duralie Coal Pty Ltd Eucla Mining N.L. Felix NSW Pty Ltd Gloucester (SPV) Pty Ltd 20 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Gloucester (Sub Holdings 1) Pty Limited Gloucester (Sub Holdings 2) Pty Limited Gloucester Coal Ltd Gwandalan Land Pty Ltd Kalamah Pty Ltd Lower Hunter Land Holdings Pty Ltd Minmi Land Pty Ltd Miller Pohang Coal Co Pty Ltd Monash Coal Holdings Pty Limited Monash Coal Pty Ltd Moolarben Coal Mines Pty Limited Moolarben Coal Operations Pty Ltd Moolarben Coal Sales Pty Ltd Mount Thorley Coal Loading Ltd Mount Thorley Operations Pty Limited Namoi Valley Coal Pty Limited Newcastle Coal Company Pty Ltd Nords Wharf Land Pty Ltd Northern (Rhondda) Collieries Pty Ltd Novacoal Australia Pty Limited Oaklands Coal Pty Limited Parallax Holdings Pty Limited Primecoal International Pty Ltd Proserpina Coal Pty Ltd R.W. Miller (Holdings) Limited SASE Pty Ltd Stratford Coal Marketing Pty Ltd Stratford Coal Pty. Ltd. Warkworth Coal Sales Ltd Warkworth Mining Limited Warkworth Pastoral Co Pty Ltd Warkworth Tailings Treatment Pty Ltd Westralian Prospectors N.L. White Mining (NSW) Pty Limited White Mining Limited White Mining Services Pty Limited Yancoal Australia Sales Pty Ltd Yancoal Moolarben Pty Ltd Yancoal Resources Limited Yancoal SCN Limited Yarrabee Coal Company Pty. Ltd Watagan Mining Company Pty Ltd Interests in shares and options 312,278 fully paid Yancoal ordinary shares Lei Zhang. Chief Financial Officer (31 March 2014 - current). PhD, MBA, CPA Experience and expertise Dr. Lei Zhang, aged 47, was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 31 March 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Dr. Zhang served as the senior vice president and managing director of SK Great China private equity fund & principal investment from February 2013 to March 2014, general manager of mergers and acquisitions and commercial finance at Shell Far East from July 2012 to March 2013, executive director and chief financial officer of Chinalco Mining Corp. International from September 2010 to June 2012, vice president and chief financial officer of Chinalco Overseas Holdings from September 2010 to June 2012, and was with Siemens from April 1997 to September 2010 including serving as vice president of Siemens Ltd. China and cluster chief financial officer of Siemens Real Estate North East Asia from September 2008 to September 2010. 21 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Dr. Zhang graduated with a Doctor of Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, China in June 2010, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University in China in June 2005, respectively. Dr. Zhang is a qualified Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) and China Inter-bank Market Dealer and also holds a China Bond Custody Qualifying Certificate. Current directorships and key positions within Group Current directorships within Group

AMH (Chinchilla Coal) Pty Ltd Athena Coal Operations Pty Ltd Athena Coal Sales Pty Ltd Australian Coal Resources Limited Black Hill Land Pty Ltd Catherine Hill Bay Land Pty Ltd CNA Bengalla Investments Pty Limited CNA Resources Limited CNA Warkworth Australasia Pty Limited CNA Warkworth Pty Ltd Coal & Allied Industries Limited Coal & Allied Mining Services Pty Limited Coal & Allied (NSW) Pty Limited Coal & Allied Operations Pty Ltd CIM Duralie Pty Ltd CIM Mining Pty Ltd CIM Services Pty Ltd CIM Stratford Pty Ltd Duralie Coal Marketing Pty Ltd Duralie Coal Pty Ltd Eucla Mining N.L. Felix NSW Pty Ltd Gloucester (SPV) Pty Ltd Gloucester (Sub Holdings 2) Pty Limited Gloucester Coal Ltd Gwandalan Land Pty Ltd Kalamah Pty Ltd Lower Hunter Land Holdings Pty Ltd Minmi Land Pty Ltd Miller Pohang Coal Co Pty Ltd Monash Coal Holdings Pty Limited Monash Coal Pty Ltd Moolarben Coal Mines Pty Limited Moolarben Coal Operations Pty Ltd Moolarben Coal Sales Pty Ltd Mount Thorley Coal Loading Ltd Mount Thorley Operations Pty Limited Namoi Valley Coal Pty Limited Nords Wharf Land Pty Ltd Northern (Rhondda) Collieries Pty Ltd Novacoal Australia Pty Limited Oaklands Coal Pty Limited Parallax Holdings Pty Limited Proserpina Coal Pty Ltd R.W. Miller (Holdings) Limited SASE Pty Ltd Stratford Coal Marketing Pty Ltd Stratford Coal Pty. Ltd. Warkworth Coal Sales Ltd Warkworth Mining Limited Warkworth Pastoral Co Pty Ltd Warkworth Tailings Treatment Pty Ltd

22 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Westralian Prospectors N.L. Yancoal Australia Sales Pty Ltd Yancoal Moolarben Pty Ltd Yancoal Resources Limited Yancoal SCN Limited Yarrabee Coal Company Pty. Ltd.

Current key positions (Company Secretary) within Group

Abakk Pty Ltd Ashton Coal Mines Limited Ashton Coal Operations Pty Limited Austar Coal Mine Pty Limited Donaldson Coal Finance Pty Limited Donaldson Coal Holdings Limited Donaldson Coal Pty Ltd Gloucester (Sub Holdings 1) Pty Limited Newcastle Coal Company Pty Ltd Primecoal International Pty Ltd White Mining (NSW) Pty Limited White Mining Limited White Mining Services Pty Limited Watagan Mining Company Pty Ltd

Interests in shares and options 97,127 fully paid Yancoal ordinary shares (including 28,233 held by Ying Zhang, a related party of Mr Lei Zhang) Paul Stringer. Chief Operating Officer (29 May 2018 - Current). Experience and expertise Mr Stringer, aged 65, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on 29 May 2018. Mr Stringer has over 45 years' experience in mining and mining related industries. Prior to being appointed as COO, he served as General Manager of Syntech Resources Cameby Downs Mine (since 2012), General Manager of Yancoal Yarrabee Mine (since 2013), GM of Yancoal's Queensland/Western Australia Mines (since 2014), and General Manager of Yancoal's East Coast Mines (since 2016). Current directorships and key positions within Group Warkworth Coal Sales Ltd Warkworth Mining Limited Warkworth Pastoral Co Pty Ltd Warkworth Tailings Treatment Pty Ltd Interests in shares and options 56,131 fully paid Yancoal ordinary shares 23 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) 2. Remuneration principles and framework The Company's governing principles for remuneration are: to ensure remuneration is equitable, aligned with the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders, and complies with relevant Company policies, including the Diversity Policy;

long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders, and complies with relevant Company policies, including the Diversity Policy; to provide market competitive remuneration and conditions to attract and retain skilled and motivated employees;

to structure incentives linking reward with the achievement of Company strategy and challenging business objectives, and the delivery of sustainable returns over the long-term; and

long-term; and to reward based on performance, by acknowledging the contribution of outstanding performers and for conduct aligned to

Yancoal's values. 2.1 Remuneration governance framework Consistent with its Board Charter, the Board oversees the appointment, remuneration and performance of all KMP (other than Directors) and other members of the Executive Committee. On these issues, the Board receives recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee's objective is to assist the Board by making recommendations in relation to: Board composition and succession planning for the Board;

remuneration levels and structure for KMP and other members of the Executive Committee as appointed from time to time;

the public reporting of remuneration for KMP and other members of the Executive Committee;

the performance assessment of the Executive Committee;

designing Company remuneration policy and regulations with regard to corporate governance; and

diversity. 2.2 Use of external remuneration advisors From time to time, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee seeks and considers advice from external advisors who are engaged by and report directly to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Such advice will typically cover remuneration levels, independent benchmarking data and information regarding best practice, trends and regulatory developments. Following a substantial revamp of the remuneration framework in 2018, no remuneration recommendations were obtained during 2019 as defined under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). 3. Executive remuneration 3.1 Objective The executive remuneration framework is structured to be market competitive and to reflect the reward strategy of the Company. Through this framework the Company seeks to align executive remuneration with: Shareholder interests by:

making economic performance a core component of the overall remuneration plan design; focusing on the key value drivers of the business including employee safety, operational performance and cost control; and attracting and retaining high calibre executives.

Executive interests by:

rewarding capability and experience; reflecting competitive reward for contribution to growth in company performance; providing a clear structure for earning rewards; and providing recognition for contribution.

Details of remuneration for all Executives are set out in Table 10 of this Remuneration Report. 24 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) 3.2 Structure The executive remuneration framework is structured as a combination of fixed and variable remuneration, as follows: TABLE 2: Executive remuneration structure Current Fixed remuneration • Fixed Annual Remuneration ("FAR"), including cash salary, superannuation, and car benefit in some circumstances; and • Other benefits (see Section 3.4) Variable remuneration • Short-term Incentive Plan ("STI" / "STIP") (see Section 3.5.1); and ('at risk') • Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTI" / "LTIP") (see Section 3.5.2). 3.3 Remuneration mix at target remuneration The chart below illustrates the relative proportion of remuneration for Executive KMP that is fixed and that which is linked to individual and/or Company performance (STIP and LTIP) in the event that target performance for at-risk components is met. TABLE 3: Components of Target Remuneration for Executive KMP for 2019 CEO/CEC 33% 17% 17% 33% CFO/COO 43% 21% 21% 14% Fixed At risk STI (cash) At risk STI (deferred) At risk LTI A description of each of the remuneration components - fixed remuneration, STIP and LTIP - is provided in sections 3.4 and 3.5 of this Remuneration Report. 3.4 Fixed Remuneration Executives receive a fixed remuneration package, which incorporates cash salary, superannuation benefits and may include a provision for a car benefit, together with various other benefits. Executives have some scope to determine the combination of cash and various non-monetary benefits by which their FAR is delivered. Relocation and expatriate benefits are not included in fixed remuneration and are reported as non-monetary benefits in the Statutory Remuneration declaration in Table 10 of this Remuneration Report. Executive fixed remuneration is reviewed annually to provide a base level of remuneration which is appropriate to the scope and accountabilities of each executive's position and competitive with equivalent roles among companies of similar size in the mining/resources industry. No Executives are guaranteed an annual increase in FAR. In 2019 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee elected to increase fixed remuneration for Executive KMPs by up to 3%. 3.5 Variable remuneration Variable remuneration is delivered through participation in the STIP (as outlined in section 3.5.1 of this Remuneration Report) whilst certain executives are also eligible to participate in an LTIP (as outlined in section 3.5.2 of this Remuneration Report). 3.5.1 Short Term Incentive Plan The STIP aims to strengthen shareholder alignment and encapsulates various company performance measures. The Board maintains discretion to alter the scorecard outcomes outlined below if the scorecard results generate any unintended outcomes from a reward perspective considering the perspectives of various stakeholders including but not limited to shareholders, employees and communities. 25 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) Eligibility Executives as well as other management and employees of the Company are eligible to participate in the STIP. Objective The objective of the STIP is to reward Executives and employees for the achievement of Company, Business Unit, and individual goals that are aligned to the Company's financial, operational and strategic priorities. Structure For 2019 the Executives' STIP comprised two key components: STIP Opportunity - this is expressed as a percentage of each Executive's FAR. The STIP opportunity is reviewed annually. The CEO, CEC, CFO and COO have a Target STIP opportunity of 100% of FAR, with a maximum opportunity of 200% of FAR. The Board believes this level of STIP opportunity is reasonable and competitive for the current environment. STIP Scorecard - this consists of several Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs").

At the start of each year, the Board reviews and selects KPIs which it considers to be the most appropriate to the business. Assessment against these measures is determined following the end of each year. For Executives, all KPIs are measured at Company level. The STIP scorecard measures the Company's performance in respect of the following categories: TABLE 4: Components of Target Remuneration for Executives for 2019 KPI Measure Weighting Profitability Profit Before Tax ("PBT") 30% Free On Board ("FOB") Cash Costs (excluding royalties) 20% Run Of Mine tonnes ("ROM") 10% Health & Safety Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") 10% Critical Controls Compliance 5% Strategic Objectives Strategic measures may include special projects, capital management, 15% growth and culture development. Environment Environmental incidents and complaints 10% For 2019, profit before income tax ("PBT") was deemed a more appropriate measure than net profit after tax ("NPAT"), which was included in the prior year. STIP scorecard performance is assessed by the Chairman of the Executive Committee and the CEO, reviewed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and approved by the Board. Performance against the STIP scorecard is converted to a payout multiplier (calculated referencing the relevant maximum level of opportunity and minimum acceptable or threshold level of performance). The payout multiplier (0% to 200%) is applied to the Target STIP opportunity to determine the actual STIP award. Accordingly, each Executive's STIP award is heavily influenced by the achievement of Company KPIs. Timing Executive STIP awards are paid as follows: 50% of the award is delivered as a cash payment around March each year.

50% of the award will vest in equal parts over a two-year period (25% deferred for one year, remaining 25% deferred for two years) subject to continued employment at the respective vesting dates. The value of the deferred portion of STIP is converted to Deferred Rights (to Yancoal shares) at the time of award using a VWAP determined by the Board. At vesting, the Deferred Rights will be settled in equity or the cash equivalent value. 3.5.2 Long Term Incentive Plan LTIP grants are delivered in performance share rights with vesting subject to performance metrics measured over a 3-year period. No structural changes were proposed for 2019. Key characteristics of the LTIP are outlined in Table 5. 26 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) TABLE 5: LTIP 2019 Structure Eligibility Executives and certain senior management are eligible to participate in the LTIP. Objective The objective of the LTIP is to reward and retain participants who are in positions to influence the Company's long-term performance. Frequency Each year, eligible Executives and certain senior management are considered for an annual LTIP grant. LTIP opportunity The Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Chief Executive Officer have an annual LTIP opportunity of up to 200% of FAR. The Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer have an LTIP opportunity of up to 50% of FAR. Allocation The number of performance rights granted is calculated by dividing the dollar value of the annual LTIP Methodology opportunity by the volume weighted average price of the Company's ordinary shares traded on the ASX across a 90-day trading period spread 60 days prior to, and 30 days after, 31 December 2018. The VWAP period was extended from the usual 20 day VWAP used for LTIP allocation, to acknowledge the impact on the YAL share of capital transactions in the last quarter of FY2018. LTIP instrument The LTIP is issued via a grant of performance share rights for nil consideration. The Company may at its discretion settle an Executive's and certain senior management's LTIP in cash or shares. LTIP performance The LTIP will vest subject to both service and performance measures: conditions • Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Vesting Condition ("EPS Awards"): 60% of the award will vest subject to EPS growth performance of the Company relative to performance of a comparator group of companies • operating in the Australian resources sector over the relevant performance period; and Costs Target Vesting Condition ("Costs Target Awards"): 40% of the award will vest subject to cost per tonne performance of the Company relative to performance of a comparator group of Australian export mines at the end of the performance period. LTIP performance An EPS vesting condition was chosen because: conditions - why a) It allows for an objective external assessment of the shareholder value created by the Company relative to were they chosen? a group of peers over a sustained period in view of the low liquidity and limited float of Yancoal shares; and b) It is a widely adopted metric that is well understood by markets. The Costs Target Vesting Condition was chosen because it provides a structural incentive to LTI participants to ensure that the Company remains positioned in the best cost quartile of Australian coal producers. The best quartile costs protects and preserves shareholder value in difficult times and supports enhanced returns when the commodity cycle recovers. How will the For the EPS Awards, the EPS growth of the Company (based on the Company's annual report, adjusted for performance any share consolidations or splits) is measured as a percentile ranking compared to the EPS growth for the condition be same period of the comparator group of companies operating in the Australian resources sectors. calculated for the Vesting is based on the ranking in accordance with the following schedule: EPS Awards? • At the 75th percentile or above - 100% of the EPS Awards vest; • Between the 50th and 75th percentiles - vesting will occur on a pro rata straight line basis; • At 50th percentile - 50% of the EPS Awards vest; and • Below the 50th percentile - no EPS Awards vest. The 2019 comparator group consists of the following companies: Whitehaven Coal; BHP Billiton; Rio Tinto; Newcrest Mining; South32; Fortescue Metals Group; Iluka Resources; New Hope Corp; Northern Star Resources; OZ Minerals; Evolution Mining; Mineral Resources; St Barbara and Regis Resources. How will the For the Costs Target Awards, the Company's weighted average FOB cost per tonne is measured as a performance percentile ranking compared to the estimated coal industry cost curve (as advised by an independent expert) condition be for Australian export mines at the end of the performance period. calculated for the Vesting is based on the ranking in accordance with the following schedule: Costs Target • At the 20th percentile or below - 100% of the Costs Target Awards vest; Awards? • Between the 30th and 20th percentiles - vesting will occur on a pro rata straight line basis; • At the 30th percentile - 50% of the Costs Target Awards vest; and • Above the 30th percentile - no Costs Target Awards vest. Performance • Subject to achieving vesting conditions, EPS awards can become exercisable after a three-year Period • performance period with the performance period commencing on 1 January 2019. The Costs Target Awards is based on the FOB cost per saleable tonne achieved by Yancoal Australia Limited and the assets managed on behalf of Yancoal International Holdings for the year ending 31 December 2021 with Costs Target Awards being tested at, or shortly after, the time of publication of the • independent expert's report. All awards that do not vest following testing will lapse immediately. There is no re-testing. All vested awards are automatically exercised. 27 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) 3.6 Linking Executive remuneration to Company performance The Company's remuneration principles include rewarding based on performance and this is primarily achieved through the Company's STIP and LTIP. Cash and equity awards under these plans are significantly impacted by the overall performance of the Company in order to maintain a link between performance and shareholder value. See Section 3.5 for further detail. The Company's earnings and delivery of shareholder wealth for the past four years is outlined in the table below. 3.6.1 Overview of Yancoal's performance TABLE 6: Yancoal's 5 year financial performance 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 PBT ($'M) 767 1,172 311 (312) (354) Basic EPS ($) A 0.54 0.95 0.52 (0.23) (0.29) Closing share price ($) A 2.90 3.92 4.38 10.56 2.15 Ordinary dividend per 0.39 0.10 - - - share ($) A Yancoal's share capital was consolidated on a 35-1 basis on 28 September 2018. Restated figures are shown for Closing share price and Ordinary dividend per share. 3.6.2 2019 Executive STIP outcomes The table below outlines STIP scorecard achievement and the resulting STI outcomes across KPIs for 2019. TABLE 7: Company Performance against 2019 Executive STIP Scorecard KPI Measure Actual KPI STI Outcome Result Profitability PBT 761 Between Target and Stretch FOB Cash Costs (excluding royalties) ($ per 60.8 Stretch tonne) ROM (Mt) 53.0 Stretch Health & TRIFR 7.6 Between Target and Stretch Safety Critical Controls Compliance 94% Between Target and Stretch Strategic Strategic measures may include special 9.6 Varies Across Objectives Objectives projects, capital management, growth and culture development. Environment Environmental incidents and complaints 15.3 Stretch The assessed outcomes and average achievement for Yancoal and Yancoal International Holdings Limited of 169% reflects the following achievements in 2019: The delivery of profit before tax of $761 million for the Group and the assets managed on behalf of Yancoal International Holdings Limited; Attributable saleable coal production increased by 8% on the prior year, a record total of 53 million tonnes; and Continued focus on a robust and sustainable cost management approach. Details of amounts paid to executives are outlined in Table 8 of this Remuneration Report. 28 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration Report 31 December 2019 (continued) TABLE 8: 2019 Executive STIP Outcomes % of STIP % of STIP Name STIP Cash $A STIP Deferred $B STIP Total $ Opportunity Opportunity Not Awarded Awarded Reinhold - - - 0% 100% Schmidt Lei Zhang - - - 0% 100% Fucun Wang - - - 0% 100% Paul Stringer 440,885 440,885 881,770 59% 41% Total 440,885 440,885 881,770 13% 87% The 2019 STIP cash figures are to be paid around March 2020. The "STIP Deferred" is the value of the deferred portion of the STIP awarded for the year. The STIP Deferred value shown in the table above is converted to Deferred Rights at the time of award, using the VWAP established by the Board. The STIP Deferred Rights will vest in equal parts over a two-year period (25% of total STIP award deferred for one year, remaining 25% of total STIP award deferred for two years). Given the low float of the Company's shares, it is anticipated that, at the time of vesting, the Board may exercise discretion to settle the 2019 STIP Deferred Rights with a cash equivalent payment. Details of the remuneration of Executives prepared in accordance with statutory obligations and accounting standards are contained in Table 10 of this Remuneration Report. The deferred STIP expense has been accounted for as being expected to be settled in cash in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. 3.6.3 LTIP awards granted to Executives in 2019 A summary of the LTIP awards granted in 2019 is set out in the table below. TABLE 9: Details of the LTIP applicable to Executives Name Fair value at date of grant $A Number of Performance Rights granted Reinhold Schmidt 2,619,644 985,754 Lei Zhang 186,740 70,269 Fucun Wang 792,866 298,350 Paul Stringer 286,128 107,668 Total 3,885,378 1,462,041 The performance share rights noted above have been allocated and were issued on 28 June 2019. The number of performance rights granted is calculated as the maximum LTIP award opportunity divided by the VWAP across a 90-day trading period spread 60 days prior to, and 30 days after, 31 December 2018; adjusted for estimated dividends forgone during the performance period. 3.7 Looking forward to 2020 Following a substantial review in 2018 to align remuneration with ASX and HKEx practices, the remuneration structure and incentive opportunity will remain unchanged in 2020 apart from increases to fixed remuneration in accordance with standard market practice. The performance criteria for the 2020 LTIP awards and the VWAP for allocations will be reviewed for continued appropriateness prior to the 2020 awards being granted. 29 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration report 31 December 2019 (continued) 4. Remuneration table 4.1 Executives Remuneration Table 10 sets out the details of remuneration earned by Executives, calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards TABLE 10: Statutory Remuneration of Executives in 2018 and 2019 Short-term benefits $ Post-employment Long-term benefits $ Share-based % benefits $ payments $ Total $ Name Year performance Cash Non- monetary Superannuation Long Service STI related STIA LTI Salary benefits benefits Leave DeferredA Reinhold 2019 1,629,226 - 70,864 20,767 172,602 - 1,451,019 3,344,478 43% Schmidt 2018 1,602,234 695,388 109,585 22,766 140,696 695,388 631,915 3,897,972 52% Lei 2019 457,015 - 15,176 20,767 43,554 - 103,435 639,947 16% Zhang 2018 449,951 118,970 5,644 20,290 34,729 118,970 45,045 793,599 36% Baocai 2019 - - - - - - - - - ZhangB 2018 150,573 356,707 2,613 10,024 - - - 519,917 69% Fucun 2019 478,860 - 6,042 20,767 1,260 - 432,064 938,993 46% WangC 2018 162,720 211,334 - 10,266 137 211,334 185,915 781,706 78% Paul 2019 700,350 440,885 167,873 20,767 27,000 440,885 155,888 1,953,648 53% StringerD 2018 370,544 590,433 77,278 11,949 8,764 590,433 67,067 1,716,468 73% 2019 3,265,451 440,885 259,955 83,068 244,416 440,885 2,142,406 6,877,066 44% Total 2018 2,736,022 1,972,832 195,120 75,295 184,326 1,616,125 929,942 7,709,662 59% Following preparation of the 2018 remuneration report, the 2018 STIP outcomes for Executive KMP were reduced by less than 1%. The 2018 figures for STI have been restated in the table above and in Table 15. Baocai Zhang was an Executive director until 8 June 2018. Fucun Wang was an Executive director from 26 June 2018. Paul Stringer was considered a KMP from 29 May 2018. Particulars regarding the Directors', senior management's and Executive KMPs' remuneration and the five highest paid employees as required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 16 of the HK Listing Rules are set out in note B4 to the financial statements. During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, no emoluments were paid by the Group to any of the Directors or the five highest paid employees as an inducement to join or upon joining the Group or as compensation for loss of office as a director of any member of the Group or in connection with the management of the affairs of any members of the Group. 30 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration report 31 December 2019 (continued) 5. Service Agreements For Non-Executive Directors, the terms and conditions of their appointment are outlined in a letter of appointment. For Executives, the terms and conditions of their employment are outlined in their Executive Service Agreement ("ESA") with the Company. Updates to the ESAs have been put in place for those executives who received an employment cost adjustment in 2019 to recognise achievement of performance and development goals. All other terms and conditions outlined in the ESA remain effective. TABLE 11: Certain ESA terms for each of the Executives Executive Position Term of ESA Notice Period Termination Benefit Reinhold Chief Executive Officer Unlimited 6 monthsA • Nil for cause or resignation. Schmidt 12 monthsB • If ceasing employment for any other reason i.e. as a 'Good Leaver', a pro- rata payment in accordance with STIP or LTIP plan rules is at the Board discretion. Lei Zhang Chief Financial Officer Unlimited 3 monthsA • Nil for cause or resignation. 6 monthsB • If ceasing employment for any other reason i.e. as a 'Good Leaver', a pro- rata payment in accordance with STIP or LTIP plan rules is at the Board discretion. Fucun Wang Executive Director, Unlimited 6 monthsA • Nil for cause or resignation. Co-Vice Chairman, 12 monthsB • If ceasing employment for any other reason i.e. as a 'Good Leaver', a pro- Chairman of the Executive rata payment in accordance with STIP Committee or LTIP plan rules is at the Board discretion. Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer Unlimited 3 monthsA • Nil for cause or resignation. 6 monthsB • If ceasing employment for any other reason i.e. as a 'Good Leaver', a pro- rata payment in accordance with STIP or LTIP plan rules is at the Board discretion. Notice period applicable if the Executive resigns. Notice period applicable if the Company terminates the Executive. 6. Non-Executive Director fees Objective The Board seeks to set remuneration for Non-Executive Directors at a level which: provides the Company with the ability to attract and retain directors of the highest calibre;

reflects the responsibilities and demands made on Non-Executive Directors; and

Non-Executive Directors; and is reasonable and acceptable to the Company's shareholders. Structure The remuneration structure for the Non-Executive Directors is distinct from the remuneration structure for Executives in line with sound corporate governance. 31 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration report 31 December 2019 (continued) The Company set an aggregate remuneration cap of $3,500,000 per annum for all Non-Executive Directors. Consistent with the Constitution, remuneration payable to each Non-Executive Director has been approved by the Company's majority shareholder, Yanzhou. The total Board and Committee fees paid by the Company to Non-Executive Directors in 2019 was $956,160. During 2019, Non-Executive Directors were remunerated by way of fixed fees in the form of cash and superannuation (to the maximum superannuation guarantee cap). A change was made to the Board and Board Committee fees from 2018 to 2019 with fees being adjusted to be sufficient to attract and retain high quality directors. Fees for directors were last reviewed in 2012. No equity instruments were issued to Non-Executive Directors over 2019 as part of their remuneration package. No element of the Non-Executive Director fees is linked to performance. Neither Board nor Board Committee fees were paid to: Executive Director Fucun Wang as the responsibilities of Board Committee membership are considered in determining the remuneration provided as part of their normal employment conditions.

Nominee Directors of Yanzhou as the responsibilities of Board or Board Committee membership were considered part of their role and remuneration arrangements with Yanzhou. The Directors of Yanzhou and China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited Group ("Cinda") were as follows:

o Cunliang Lai o Xiang Qian Wu o Fuqi Wang

o Baocai Zhang o Fucun Wang o Qingchun Zhao o Xing Feng TABLE 12: Board and Board Committee fees 2019 $ Board Fees per annum (including any superannuation) Chairman of the Board Not applicable Independent Co-Vice Chairman of the Board (inclusive of Committee fees) 360,000 Director 165,000 A Committee Fees per annum (including any superannuation) Audit and Risk Management Committee - Chair Not applicable Audit and Risk Management Committee - Member 20,000 Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee - Chair 40,000 Health, Safety, Environment and Community - Member 20,000 Nomination and Remuneration Committee - Chair 40,000 Nomination and Remuneration Committee - Member 20,000 Strategy and Development Committee - Chair Not applicable Strategy and Development Committee - Member 20,000 Other than as noted in Table 13: Details of Non-Executive Directors Remuneration Table 13 sets out the details of remuneration (in the form of Board and Committee fees and other benefits) earned by Non- Executive Directors, that were eligible for compensation, calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. 32 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration report 31 December 2019 (continued) TABLE 13: Details of Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration, earned in 2018 and 2019 Short Term Benefits $ Post-Employment Benefits $ Name Year STI or Non- Long Service Total $ Fees A Monetary Superannuation Bonus Leave Benefits Gregory James 2019 339,233 - - 20,767 - 360,000 Fletcher 2018 398,074 - - 19,200 - 417,274 Geoffrey 2019 187,215 - - 17,785 - 205,000 William Raby 2018 176,500 - - 15,913 - 192,413 David James 2019 224,233 - - 20,767 - 245,000 Moult 2018 191,972 - - 18,237 - 210,209 Helen Jane 2019 205,479 - - 19,521 225,000 Gillies 2018 198,494 - - 18,857 - 217,351 Huaqiao 2019 - - - - - - ZhangB 2018 7,296 725 8,021 Vincent 2019 - - - - - - O'RourkeC 2018 13,163 1,307 14,470 Total 2019 956,160 - - 78,840 - 1,035,000 2018 985,499 - - 74,239 - 1,059,738 Includes following transaction specific remuneration paid: Gregory James Fletcher - 2018: $112,500.

Geoffrey William Raby - 2018: $11,740.

David James Moult - 2018: $24,658.

Helen Jane Gillies - 2018: $43,836. Huaqiao Zhang - resigned on 30 January 2018 Vincent O'Rourke - resigned on 30 January 2018 7. Share Trading Policy and Insider Trading Policy The Company's Share Trading Policy prohibits dealing in Company securities or Yanzhou securities by KMP and other relevant employees, as well as their closely related persons, during specified blackout periods each year and when they are in possession of 'inside information'. Directors, KMP and their closely related persons are also prohibited from dealing in securities of a listed company where he or she is in possession of inside information in relation to those securities. Subject to compliance with the Company's Share Trading Policy and Insider Trading Policy, employees are permitted to deal in Company securities or Yanzhou securities outside these blackout periods where they are not in possession of inside information, however additional approval requirements apply to Directors. The Share Trading Policy precludes relevant employees from entering into any hedge or derivative transactions relating to unvested options or share rights granted to them under incentive plans and securities that are subject to holding locks or restrictions from dealing under such plans. There are also restrictions regarding margin lending arrangements, hedging and short-term trading of the Company's securities. Each Director and KMP is required to provide a declaration at the end of each financial year certifying that they (and their closely related persons) have complied with the Share Trading Policy and the Insider Trading Policy for the duration of that financial year. 33 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration report 31 December 2019 (continued) 8. Equity instrument disclosures The numbers of shares in the Company held during the financial year by each director of the Company and other Executive KMPs of the Group, including their personally related parties, are set out below. TABLE 14: Movement in Shares held by KMP in 2019 Name Held at 1 January Granted as Purchased Held at 31 December 2019 compensation 2019 Gregory Fletcher 2,100 - - 2,100 Reinhold Schmidt 312,278 - - 312,278 Baocai Zhang 274,404 - - 274,404 Geoffrey Raby 22,858 - - 22,858 Lei Zhang 68,894 - - 68,894 Ying Zhang A 28,233 - - 28,233 Paul Stringer 56,131 - - 56,131 Mrs Ying Zhang is a related party of Mr Lei Zhang. No other KMP held any shares in respect of Yancoal or its related entities at or during the year ended 31 December 2019. 34 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Remuneration report 31 December 2019 TABLE 15: Movement in Other Equity Instruments held by Executives in 2019 (continued) The number of performance rights held by Executives in 2019 is outlined in the table below. Held at 1 Granted as Vested during Exercised Lapsed/cancelled Held at 31 Of which Of which not vested Name Instrument December January 2019 compensation the year during year during yearC exercisable & not exercisable 2019 Reinhold LTIPA 668,693 985,754 - - - 1,654,447 - 1,654,447 Schmidt STIP DeferralB 207,720 - - - (207,720) - - - Lei Zhang LTIPA 47,667 70,269 - - - 117,936 - 117,936 STIP DeferralB 35,538 - - - (35,538) - - - Fucun LTIPA 196,735 298,350 - - - 495,085 - 495,085 Wang STIP DeferralB 63,128 - - - (63,128) - - - Paul LTIPA 70,970 107,668 - - - 178,638 - 178,638 Stringer STIP DeferralB 176,370 - - - (176,370) - - - Relating to the 2018 and 2019 LTIP awards: 2019 LTIP: The number of performance rights granted is calculated as the maximum LTIP award opportunity divided by the VWAP across a 90-day trading period spread 60 days prior to, and 30 days after, 31 December 2018.

90-day trading period spread 60 days prior to, and 30 days after, 31 December 2018. 2018 LTIP: The number of performance rights granted is calculated as the maximum LTIP award opportunity divided by the VWAP across a 20- day trading period spread evenly either side of 31 December 2017. The number of performance share rights was adjusted due to the 35:1 share consolidation undertaken by the Company in September 2018. Relating to the deferred portions of the 2018 and 2019 STIP. 2018 STIP Deferral: The first portion of the 2018 deferred STIP is due to vest in March 2020. Given the low float of YAL shares, discretion has been exercised to settle this portion of the award in cash.

2019 STIP Deferral: The 2019 deferred STIP has been accounted for as being expected to be settled in cash in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards. Under Australian Accounting Standards, these performance rights have been accounted for as being cancelled due to the expectation that these are now to be settled in cash rather than in equity. 9. Other transactions with and loans to Directors and Executives A number of Directors and executives hold positions in other entities that result in them having control or significant influence over the financial or operating policies of those entities. Some of these entities transacted with the Company or its subsidiaries in the reporting period. The terms and conditions of any transactions with management, Directors or parties related to Executives or Directors were no more favourable than those available, or which might reasonably be expected to be available, on similar transactions to non-management or Director related persons or entities on an arm's length basis (refer to Note E3). There were no loans provided to Directors and Executives during the year. 35 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Directors report 31 December 2019 (continued) Directors' Interests in Transactions, Arrangements or Contracts No transactions, arrangements or contracts of significance in relation to the Group's business to which any of the Company's subsidiaries and fellow subsidiaries was a party, and in which a Director or an entity connected with a Director had a material interest, whether directly or indirectly, subsisted at any time during the year or at the end of the year. Insurance of officers or auditors Rule 10.2 of Yancoal's Constitution requires Yancoal to indemnify, to the full extent permitted by law, each Officer of the Company against liability incurred by the Officer as a Director or an Officer of the Company. The Directors named in this report, along with the Company Secretary, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, have the benefit of this requirement, as do individuals who formerly held one of those positions. During the financial year, the Company paid a premium for Directors' and Officers' Liability insurance as well as Defence Costs cover. The policies cover the Directors and other officers of the Group. The Directors have not included details of the nature of the liabilities covered and the amount of premium paid in respect of the Directors' and Officers' Liability insurance policy as such disclosure is prohibited under the terms of insurance contracts. Proceedings on behalf of the Company No person has applied to the Court under section 237 of the Corporations Act 2001 for leave to bring proceedings on behalf of the Company, or to intervene in any proceedings to which the Company is a party, for the purpose of taking responsibility on behalf of the Company for all or part of those proceedings. No proceedings have been brought or intervened in on behalf of the Company with leave of the Court under section 237 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Non-audit services The Company may decide to employ the auditor on assignments additional to its statutory audit duties where the auditor's expertise and experience with the Group are important. Details of the amounts paid or payable to the auditor for non-audit services provided during the year are set out below. During the year, the auditor's non-audit service to the Company was the preparation of the accountant's report in connection with Hong Kong listing. The Board of Directors have considered the position and, in accordance with advice received from the Audit and Risk Management Committee, is satisfied that the provision of the non-audit services is compatible with the general standard of independence for auditors imposed by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Directors are satisfied that the provision of non- audit services by the auditor, as set out below, did not compromise the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) for the following reasons: all non-audit services have been reviewed by the Audit and Risk Management Committee to ensure they do not impact the impartiality and objectivity of the auditor; and

non-audit services have been reviewed by the Audit and Risk Management Committee to ensure they do not impact the impartiality and objectivity of the auditor; and none of the services undermine the general principles relating to auditor independence as set out in APES 110 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants. During the year the following fees were paid or payable for services provided by the auditor of the Group, its related practices and non-related audit firms: TABLE 16: Auditor's Fees in 2019 ShineWing Australia 2019 2018 $ $ Audit and review of financial statements 1,378,700 1,808,000 Non-audit services: Other assurance services 12,800 982,000 Taxation compliance 50,000 84,000 Total services remuneration of ShineWing Australia 1,441,500 2,874,000 36 Take the lead Auditor's Independence Declaration under Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 to the directors of Yancoal Australia Ltd I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, during the year ended 31 December 2019 there have been: No contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the audit; and No contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the audit. ShineWing Australia Chartered Accountants R Blayney Morgan Partner Sydney, 28 February 2020 Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Level 14 Level 10 Level 8 12 Creek Street 530 Collins Street 167 Macquarie Street Brisbane QLD 4000 Melbourne VIC 3000 Sydney NSW 2000 T + 61 7 3085 0888 T + 61 3 8635 1800 T + 61 2 8059 6800 F + 61 3 8102 3400 F + 61 2 8059 6899 ShineWing Australia ABN 39 533 589 331. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional shinewing.com.au Standards Legislation. ShineWing Australia is an independent member of ShineWing International Limited. 38 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS OVERVIEW Yancoal operates a diversified portfolio of world class assets consisting of both large scale open cut and underground mines comprising five coal mine complexes in Australia. As a leading low cost coal producer in the global seaborne market, Yancoal's coal mining operations produce a mix of premium thermal, semi-soft coking, and pulverised coal injection ("PCI") coals, together with mid-to-high ash thermal coals. The Group's financial results are largely dependent on the demand for thermal and metallurgical coal, which in turn depends on macroeconomic trends, including regional and global economic activity, and the price and availability of alternative forms of energy production. Our customers are located throughout the Asia-Pacific region with Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea and Taiwan accounting for approximately 78% of our revenue from coal sales in the year ended 31 December 2019. Thermal coal is primarily used in electricity generation and its ends users are typically power and utilities companies. Metallurgical coal is primarily used to produce coke for blast furnace steel production and its end users are typically steel plants. We also sell coal to customers in the commodities trading business, who purchase the Group's coal for trading purposes or to on-sell to their end customers. Commodity traders are similarly exposed to regional and global demand trends in the coal market. The Group's export thermal coal is generally priced on either an index price, an annual fixed price or on a spot price basis. Generally, lower ash products are priced relative to the GlobalCOAL Newcastle index and higher ash products are priced relative to the Argus/McCloskey API5 index. Annual fixed price contracts are mostly priced against the Japanese Power Utility ("JPU") Reference Price, which is the contract price agreed between major Australian Suppliers and Japanese Power Utilities. The balance of our sales are priced on a fixed spot price negotiated at the time of settlement that also reflect the term of the arrangement. The Group's export metallurgical coal is either priced on a benchmark or spot price basis. Most term contracts are priced against a benchmark pricing mechanism which is negotiated on a quarterly price basis between major Australian suppliers and Japanese steel mills. Spot sales are priced relative to the market at the time and are mostly done on a fixed price basis. The large majority of the Group's semi-soft coking coal out of Newcastle and low volatile PCI coal out of Queensland is priced relative to the quarterly benchmark. During the year ended 31 December 2019 ("Period"), the demand profile for thermal coal in the Asia-Pacific region softened as a result of several factors and supply options strengthened. As a consequence of evolving market conditions, index coal prices moved lower and the premium for high-grade thermal coal relative to lower grade indices narrowed. In the latter half of the Period strong supply of metallurgical coal saw prices reduce. Yancoal actively considers the effect that its supply level can have on specific coal markets and responds appropriately to prevailing market conditions. To counter the anticipated short term volatility in thermal coal price indices, we continue to optimise the product quality and volume we place into the market. Australia is expected to retain a market share of around 26% of the growing world seaborne thermal coal requirement and to play a critical role as a primary source of premium grade coals. Ongoing challenges associated with obtaining development approvals for greenfield projects has the potential to support premium coal prices and domestic exporters with brownfield expansion opportunities, such as Yancoal, should benefit from such conditions. The Group's coal sales revenue is typically recognised on a Free on Board ("FOB") basis when coal is loaded at the load port in Australia. The Group's overall average ex-mine selling price of coal decreased by 16% from $132 per tonne in 2018 to $111 per tonne in 2019, mainly as a result of (i) a decrease in global US$ coal prices and (ii) a higher proportion of thermal coal sales being Moolarben's higher ash product partially offset by the Australian dollar weakening against the US dollar from an average of 0.7479 in 2018 to 0.6952 in 2019. The Group's average selling price of thermal coal decreased from $123 per tonne to $100 per tonne and the average selling price of metallurgical coal decreased from $182 per tonne to $167 per tonne. The Group's overall average cash operating costs per ex-mines sales tonne, excluding government royalties, decreased from $63 per tonne in 2018 to $61 per tonne in 2019. The table below sets out the Run of Mine ("ROM") and saleable production for each Yancoal owned mine on a 100% basis during the Group's period of ownership. 39 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Year ended 31 December Ownership % 2019 2018 Change (1) Mt Mt % ROM production Moolarben 85 20.5 18.6 10% MTW 82.9 17.6 17.6 -% HVO 51 19.2 19.0 1% Yarrabee 100 3.4 3.5 (3%) Stratford Duralie 100 1.2 0.7 71% Middlemount ~50 3.4 4.8 (29%) Watagan 100 3.7 2.4 54% Total - 100% basis 69.0 66.6 4% Saleable production Moolarben 85 17.8 16.5 8% MTW 82.9 12.1 12.1 -% HVO 51 13.7 13.3 3% Yarrabee 100 2.8 2.6 8% Stratford Duralie 100 0.8 0.5 60% Middlemount ~50 2.7 3.8 (29%) Watagan 100 2.2 1.2 83% Total - 100% basis 52.1 50.0 4% Ownership percentage stated as at 31 December 2019 ROM coal production was up 4% from 66.6Mt in 2018 to 69.0Mt in 2019. This included an increase in the three tier-one assets (being Moolarben, MTW and HVO) of 4% from 55.2Mt in 2018 to 57.3Mt in 2019. Saleable coal production was up 4% from 50.0Mt in 2018 to 52.1Mt in 2019. This included an increase in the three tier-one assets of 4% from 41.9Mt in 2018 to 43.6Mt in 2019. Moolarben's ROM production increased by 1.9Mt (10%) and its saleable production increased by 1.3Mt (8%) with 1.1Mt of the increase in ROM attributable to the open cut and 0.8Mt attributable to the underground. The smaller increase in saleable production was primarily attributable to a reduced proportion of bypass coal. MTW's ROM and saleable production was flat across the two reporting periods. HVO's ROM production increased by 0.2Mt (1%) whilst its saleable production increased by 0.4Mt (3%). The larger increase in saleable production was primarily attributable to 1.5Mt of bypass coal. The below table sets out the Group's ongoing economic interest in the saleable production for each Yancoal owned mine that contributes to the financial results of the Group. i.e. excludes Watagan. Year ended 31 December Ownership % 2019 2018 Change (1) Mt (2) Mt (2) % Saleable production Moolarben 85 15.2 13.3 14% MTW 82.9 9.9 9.7 2% HVO 51 6.9 6.8 1% Yarrabee 100 2.8 2.6 8% Stratford Duralie 100 0.8 0.5 60% 35.6 32.9 8% Middlemount (equity- ~50 1.3 1.9 (32%) accounted) Total - equity basis 36.9 34.8 6% Thermal 30.2 27.3 11% Metallurgical 6.7 7.5 (11%) 36.9 34.8 6% Ownership percentage stated as at 31 December 2019 Includes saleable production of (i) 81% of the Moolarben unincorporated joint venture up to and including 30 November 2018 and 85% thereafter (ii) 51% of the unincorporated HVO joint venture representing the Group's ongoing economic interest (iii) 64.1% of the 40 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 unincorporated MTW joint venture up to and including 28 February 2018 and 82.9% thereafter (iv) 100% of Yarrabee and Stratford Duralie (v) ~50% of Middlemount although equity accounted. The Group's saleable coal production, excluding Middlemount, was up 8% from 32.9Mt in 2018 to 35.6Mt in 2019 and including Middlemount was up 6% from 34.8Mt in 2018 to 36.9Mt in 2019. This included an increase in the three tier-one assets of Moolarben, MTW and HVO of 7% from 29.8Mt in 2018 to 32.0Mt in 2019. The saleable production contribution of the Group's tier-one assets increased from 86% in 2018 to 87% in 2019. Thermal coal saleable production increased by 11% from 27.3Mt in 2018 to 30.2Mt in 2019 and metallurgical coal saleable production decreased by 11% from 7.5Mt in 2018 to 6.7Mt in 2019. Thermal coal represented 82% of total saleable coal production in 2019 a small increase from 78% in 2018. The key risks affecting the Group's operations and where applicable, the strategies and measures taken to manage these risks are detailed in the Corporate Governance Statement included in this report. FINANCIAL RESULTS REVIEW RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 For the management discussion and analysis, the Group's operating results for the year ended 31 December 2019 are compared with the operating results for the year ended 31 December 2018. All financial numbers included below and in the commentary to follow are stated in Australian dollars (A$ or $) unless otherwise stated. Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 IFRS Non- IFRS Non- Reported operating Operating Reported operating Operating Change $m $m $m $m $m $m % Revenue 4,460 65 4,525 4,850 41 4,891 (15%) Other income 101 (93) 8 150 (82) 68 (712%) Changes in inventories 39 - 39 31 - 31 26% of finished goods and work in progress Raw materials and (707) - (707) (669) - (669) 6% consumables Employee benefits (525) - (525) (518) - (518) 1% Transportation (562) - (562) (537) - (537) 5% Contractual services and (388) - (388) (418) 29 (389) (-%) plant hire Government royalties (310) - (310) (347) - (347) (11%) Coal purchases (332) - (332) (332) - (332) - Other operating (145) 56 (89) (278) 204 (74) 20% expenses Share of profit of equity- (24) - (24) 56 - 56 (143%) accounted investees, net of tax EBITDA 1,607 28 1,635 1,988 192 2,180 (25%) EBITDA % 36 36 41 - 45 Depreciation and (607) - (607) (523) - (523) 16% amortisation EBIT 1,000 28 1,028 1,465 192 1,657 (38%) EBIT % 22 23 30 - 34 Net finance costs (233) 62 (1) (171) (293) 23 (1) (270) (37%) Non-operating items - (90) (90) - (215) (215) 58% Profit before income 767 - 767 1,172 - 1,172 (35%) tax Profit before income 17 - 17 24 - 24 tax % Income tax expense (48) (219) (267) (320) - (320) 17% Income tax one-off - 219 219 - Profit after income tax 719 - 719 852 - 852 (16%) 41 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 2019 2018 IFRS Non- IFRS Non- Change Reported operating Operating Reported operating Operating % $m $m $m $m $m $m Profit after income 16 - 16 18 - 18 tax % Attributable to: - Owners of Yancoal 719 - 719 852 - 852 (16%) - Non-controlling - - - - - - - interests Includes the reclassification of interest income of $125 million (2018: $119 million) from Other income to Net finance costs and Bank

fees and other charges of $56 million (2018: $96 million) from Other operating expenses to Net finance costs as these amounts are excluded from Operating EBITDA. Also, includes $7 million of interest received on the arbitration award settled in 2020 which has been treated as non-operating (refer to Overview of non-operating items below) To supplement the Group's consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") the Group also uses adjusted Operating EBITDA and Operating EBIT as additional financial measures, as set out in the table above, which are unaudited and not required by or presented in accordance with, IFRSs. These financial measures are presented because they are used by management to evaluate the Group's financial performance. These non-IFRSs measures provide additional information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the consolidated results of operations in the same manner as they help management compare the financial results across accounting periods with those of our peer companies, by removing one-off or non-operating items. As presented by the management, Operating EBITDA represents profit or loss before income tax for the year as adjusted for net finance costs, depreciation and amortisation and any significant non-operating items, while Operating EBIT represents profit or loss before income tax as adjusted for net finance costs and any significant non-operating items. PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Profit after income tax decreased by 16% from $852 million in 2018 to $719 million in 2019 and was fully attributable to the owners of Yancoal with no non-controlling interests. Profit attributable to the owners of Yancoal of $719 million was impacted by a number of non-operating items during 2019. These totaled a net loss before tax impact of $90 million comprising a $190 million fair value loss recycled from the hedge reserve, a $56 million favourable arbitration award including $7 million of interest, a $12 million contingent royalty revaluation gain and a $32 million royalty revaluation gain. In addition, a one-off tax benefit of $219 million was recognised relating to the finalisation of the tax base attributable to the Group on the acquisition of Coal & Allied on 1 September 2017 ("C&A Acquisition"). These are discussed in more detail separately below, refer "Overview of non-operating items", and have been excluded from the operating commentary. OVERVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS The below comparison of the financial results for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 is impacted by changes in the Group's portfolio of assets, most significantly the acquisition of a further 28.9% interest in the Warkworth joint venture effective from 1 March 2018; the disposal of a 16.6% interest in the HVO joint venture from 4 May 2018 and the acquisition of a further 4% interest in the Moolarben joint venture from 1 December 2018. The analysis in this section includes ex-mine sales tonnes and ex-mine revenue comprising (i) 81% of the Moolarben unincorporated joint venture up to and including 30 November 2018 and 85% thereafter (ii) 67.6% of the unincorporated HVO joint venture up to and including 3 May 2018 and 51% thereafter (iii) 64.1% of the unincorporated MTW joint venture up to and including 28 February 2018 and 82.9% thereafter (iv) 100% of Yarrabee and Stratford Duralie. The result of HVO includes the 16.6% interest subsequently sold to Glencore Coal Pty Ltd ("Glencore") on 4 May 2018 as during the first four months of 2018 the Group included the operating results of the 16.6% in its income statement and balance sheet. The economic interest of the said 16.6% interest was effectively transferred to Glencore on 1 September 2017 however this was compensated through an agreed reduced settlement price mechanism. The results of Middlemount and Watagan are excluded from the line by line commentary below because their results, as incorporated equity-accounted investments, are included in share of profits of equity-accounted investees, net of tax in the statement of profit and loss and is discussed separately below. 42 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 REVENUE Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change $m $m % Ex-mine coal sales (1) 3,932 4,416 (11%) Sale of purchased coal 415 287 39% Other 18 37 (5%) Sale of coal 4,365 4,740 (8%) Mining service fees 43 46 (7%) Sea freight 83 66 26% Other 34 39 13% Revenue 4,525 4,891 (7%) Ex-mine coal sales include only coal that has been produced at one of the Group's mines. They exclude the sale of coal that has been purchased from third parties. Total revenue decreased by 7 % from $4,891 million in 2018 to $4,525 million in 2019, primarily due to an 8% decrease in coal sales revenue from $4,740 million in 2018 to $4,365 million in 2019. With respect to coal sales revenue, the key factors were: Year ended 31 December Change 2019 2018 % Thermal coal Average selling price (A$ per tonne) 100 123 (19%) Sales volume (Mt) 30.1 28.4 6% % of total ex-mine sales volume 85 85 - Total ex-mine thermal coal revenue (A$ million) 3,015 3,484 (13%) Metallurgical coal Average selling price (A$ per tonne) 167 182 (8%) Sales volume (Mt) 5.5 5.1 8% % of total ex-mine sales volume 15 15 - Total ex-mine metallurgical coal revenue (A$ 917 932 (2%) million) Total coal Average selling price (A$ per tonne) 111 132 (16%) Total ex-mine sales volume (Mt) 35.6 33.5 6% Total ex-mine coal revenue (A$ million) 3,932 4,416 (11%) A decrease in the Group's overall average ex-mine selling price of coal of 16% from $132 per tonne in 2018 to $111 per tonne in 2019 resulting from (i) a decrease in global US$ coal prices with the weekly average GlobalCOAL Newcastle thermal coal index price falling by US$30/t (28%) during the same period and the average semi-soft coking coal benchmark price falling by US$18/t (13%) during the same period and (ii) a higher proportion of thermal coal sales being Moolarben's higher ash product partially offset by the Australian dollar weakening against the US dollar by 7% from an average of 0.7479 in 2018 to 0.6952 in 2019. Global US$ thermal coal prices have fallen during the Period due to the demand profile for thermal coal in the Asia-Pacific region softening as a result of several factors and supply options strengthened. As a consequence of evolving market conditions, index coal prices moved lower and the premium for high-grade thermal coal relative to lower grade indices narrowed. In the latter half of the Period strong supply of metallurgical coal saw prices depreciate. The Group's average selling price of thermal coal decreased from $123 per tonne to $100 per tonne. The Group's average selling price of metallurgical coal decreased from $182 per tonne to $167 per tonne. An increase in the Group's ex-mine sales volume of coal of 6% from 33.5Mt in 2018 to 35.6Mt in 2019, mainly due to a 1.6Mt increase in sales at Moolarben. 43 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 Amount % of Amount % of revenue revenue $'m % $'m % Japan 1,139 26% 1,055 22% China 683 16% 739 16% South Korea 546 13% 664 14% Taiwan 533 12% 518 11% Singapore 465 11% 861 18% Australia 453 10% 295 6% Thailand 338 8% 343 7% Others (1) 208 4% 265 6% Total revenue from external 4,365 100% 4,740 100% customers Others includes Germany, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Luxembourg and USA Sales by customer location as a percentage of total coal sales revenue remained largely stable across 2018 and 2019 with several notable exceptions. The increase in Japan was primarily due to targeted end user business in these typically premium priced markets increasing the volume of direct sales. The decrease in Singapore was primarily due to a continued focus on developing end user business and reducing coal sales to traders, some of whom are located in Singapore. The increase in Australia was primarily on higher sales to other local coal producers for their blending purposes, rather than local coal traders. Other income Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change $m $m % Net gain on foreign exchange - 61 - Sundry income 8 7 14% Other income 8 68 (88%) Other income decreased from $68 million in 2018 to $8 million in 2019. In 2018 this included a net gain on foreign exchange of $61 million primarily recognised on holding US$ cash balances as the Australian dollar weakened during 2018. In 2019 this is a net loss on foreign exchange of $5 million and is included in Other operating expenses. Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress increased from $31 million in 2018 to $39 million in 2019. PRODUCTION COSTS All-in total production costs, which include cash and non-cash operating costs, represent costs directly attributable to the production, transportation and selling of coal as well as indirect corporate costs, in particular, corporate employee costs, but excluding transaction costs. Cash operating costs comprise the cost of raw materials and consumables used, employee benefits, contractual services and plant hire and transportation. Non-cash operating costs include depreciation and amortisation. 44 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Per ex-mine sales tonne (1) Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 $/t $/t Cash operating costs Raw materials and consumables used 20 20 Employee benefits 15 16 Transportation 16 16 Contractual services and plant hire (2) 11 11 Cash operating costs (excluding royalties) 61 63 Royalties 9 10 Cash operating costs 70 73 Non-cash operating costs Depreciation and amortisation (2) 17 16 Total production costs 87 89 Total production costs (excluding royalties) 78 79 Ex-mine sales tonnes includes (i) 81% of the Moolarben unincorporated joint venture up to and including 30 November 2018 and 85% thereafter (ii) 67.6% of the unincorporated HVO joint venture up to and including 3 May 2018 and 51% thereafter (iii) 64.1% of the unincorporated MTW joint venture up to and including 28 February 2018 and 82.9% thereafter (iv) 100% of Yarrabee and Stratford Duralie. Effective from 1 January 2019 the Group has adopted the new accounting standard AASB 16 Leases. Under the new standard all lease arrangements are treated as "on balance sheet" replacing the previous operating and finance lease distinctions. The result of the change is that an operating lease expense is no longer included in the profit and loss as a contractual services and plant hire expense in the period incurred rather a "value in use" asset and lease liability is recognised on the balance sheet similar to the previous finance lease accounting treatment. The result of this change is a decrease in the Group's cash operating costs with a largely offsetting increase in depreciation and interest. The 2018 numbers included above have been restated to enhance the comparability. Raw materials and consumables used Raw materials and consumables used increased by 6% from $669 million in 2018 to $707 million in 2019, primarily due to increased production. Per ex-mine sales tonne raw materials and consumables remained flat at $20 over the same period. Employee benefits Employee benefits expenses increased by 1% from $518 million in 2018 to $525 million in 2019, primarily due to increased production being partially offset by improved labour productivity and a lower corporate expense. This contributed to a decrease in per ex-mines sales tonne employee benefits expenses from $16 to $15 over the same period. Transportation Transportation costs increased by 5% from $537 million in 2018 to $562 million in 2019, primarily due to increased sales volume of coal requiring additional payments for rail and freight services. Per ex-mine sales tonne transportation costs remained flat at $16 over the same period. Contractual services and plant hire Contractual services and plant hire expenses decreased by -% from $389 million in 2018 to $388 million in 2019. The 2018 number included $16 million of operating lease expenses no longer recognised in 2019. After adjusting for this amount contractual services and plant hire expenses would have increased by 4% from $373 million in 2018 to $388 million in 2019 primarily due to increased production. Per ex-mine sales tonne contractual services and plant hire costs, adjusted for the new lease accounting standard, remained flat at $11 over the same period. Government royalties Government royalty expenses decreased by 11% from $347 million in 2018 to $310 million in 2019, primarily due to an 11% decrease in ex-mine coal sales revenue. Royalties are determined on an ad valorem basis by reference to the value of coal sold, the type of mine and the State the mine is located in and are payable to the appropriate State government. This contributed to a decrease in per ex-mines sales tonne government royalties from $10 to $9 over the same period. Coal purchases Coal purchases remained flat at $332 million in both 2018 and 2019 reflecting a consistent level of coal purchases. 45 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Other operating expenses Other operating expenses increased by 20% from $74 million in 2018 to $89 million in 2019, and included a $5 million net loss on foreign exchange (2018: $61 million net gain recognised in Other income) . After adjusting for this amount other operating expenses increased by 14% impacted by several one -off items. Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax decreased by 143% from $56 million in 2018 to a net loss of $24 million in 2019 primarily due to the declining profit after tax performance of the incorporated Middlemount joint venture negatively impacted by an increase in strip ratio due to setting back the high wall and a 32% decrease in saleable production impacted by the unfortunate fatality at the mine in July 2019 together with the ongoing challenging geotechnical conditions and a 7% decrease in realised A$ coal price. At 31 December 2019 the Group's equity-accounted investment in Watagan is held on the balance sheet at nil value such that the loss after tax of the Watagan group of $856 million for the year ended 31 December 2019, including a $973 million impairment provision, before tax, is not reflected in the Group's statement of profit and loss for the same period. Operating EBITDA and operating EBITDA margin Operating EBITDA decreased by 25% from $2,180 million in 2018 to $1,635 million in 2019. The $545 million decrease was due to (i) a $426 million (9%) decrease in revenue and other income primarily due to lower coal prices; (ii) a $54 million (2%) increase in costs primarily due to increased production; and (iii) a decrease in share of profit from Middlemount of $80 million; partially offset by a $15 million reduction in contractual services and plant hire due to the new lease accounting standard. Operating EBITDA margin as a percentage of operating revenue decreased from 45% in 2018 to 36% in 2019. Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased by 16% from $523 million in 2018 to $607 million in 2019 including the impact of the new lease accounting standard. The 2019 number includes $25 million of additional depreciation on leases that was not recognised in 2018. After adjusting for this amount depreciation and amortisation would have increased by 11% over the same period primarily due to increased production, particularly on the Moolarben underground which carries a higher per tonne depreciation charge and the impact of some accelerated depreciation recognised at HVO and Stratford Duralie. Per ex-mine sales tonne depreciation and amortisation costs, adjusted for the new lease accounting standard, increased from $16 to $17 over the same period. Operating EBIT and operating EBIT margin Operating EBIT decreased by 38% from $1,657 million in 2018 to $1,028 million in 2019 primarily due to 25% decrease in Operating EBITDA and a 16% increase in depreciation and amortisation as noted above. Operating EBIT margin as a percentage of operating revenue decreased from 34% in 2018 to 23% in 2019. Net finance costs Net finance costs decreased by 37% from $270 million in 2018 to $171 million in 2019, primarily due to (i) an overall reduction in interest-bearing liabilities during 2019 compared to 2018 following several voluntary loan repayments; (ii) a reduction in the Yanzhou guarantee fee provided on the Group's syndicated facility; and (iii) a decrease in the Group's variable interest loans from an average of 7.10% in 2018 to an average of 6.59% in 2019 partially offset by a decrease in the A$:US$ exchange rate during the period from an average of 0.7479 in 2018 to an average of 0.6952 in 2019 resulting in an increase in the Australian dollar value finance charge, where the Group's loans are denominated in US dollars. Profit before income tax and profit before income tax margin As a result of the aforementioned reasons, profit before income tax decreased by 35% from $1,172 million in 2018 to $767 million in 2019. Profit before income tax margin as a percentage of operating revenue decreased from 24% to 17% over the same period. Income tax expense Income tax expense decreased by 17% from $320 million in 2018 to $267 million in 2019. The effective tax rate was 27.3% and 34.8% in the same periods, respectively, compared to the Australian corporate income tax rate of 30%. In 2019 the higher effective tax rate primarily resulted from non-deductibleequity-accounted losses and prior year true ups. In 2018 the lower effective tax rate primarily resulted from certain non-assessable income items including part of the gain on the partial disposal of HVO partially offset by certain non-deductible items including the re-measurement and impairment of financial assets relating to Wiggens Island Coal Export Terminal ("WICET") and stamp duty. 46 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Profit after income tax and profit after income tax margin As a result of the aforementioned reasons, profit after income tax decreased by 16% from $852 million in 2018 to $719 million in 2019. Profit after income tax margin as a percentage of operating revenue decreased from 18% to 16% over the same period. OVERVIEW OF NON-OPERATING ITEMS Non-operating items in the year ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 included the following: Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 $m $m Non-operating items Fair value losses recycled from hedge reserve (190) (160) Arbitration award 56 - Re-measurement of royalty receivable 32 4 Re-measurement of contingent royalty 12 (33) Gain on disposal of interest in joint venture - 78 Re-measurement of financial assets - (29) Impairment of financial assets - (21) Stamp duty expensed - (25) Transaction costs - (29) Profit before tax impact (90) (215) Tax base finalisation 219 - Profit after tax impact 129 (215) Fair value losses recycled from the hedge reserve of $190 million (2018: $160 million) represent retranslation losses on the Group's US dollar-denominatedloans which are attributable to changes in US$:A$ foreign exchange rates. Under the Group's natural hedge policy, such losses are recycled to the statement of profit and loss based on the scheduled loan maturity dates. The amount of any fair value loss or gain recycled from the hedge reserve in a period is a function of the amount of the hedged US dollar loan scheduled to mature in that period and the respective US$:A$ exchange rates at the time the hedge was put in place and at the time the loan matured. Arbitration award of $56 million (2018: nil) relates to an international arbitration award to the Group in the second half of the year over a commercial dispute. The award itself was for $49 million with $7 million of interest also received. The full amount of the award has been received by the Group. Re-measurement of the royalty receivable of $32 million (2018: $4 million) relates to the change in the estimated fair value of the Group's Middlemount royalty receivable recognised on its right to receive a royalty of 4% of Free on Board Trimmed Sales on 100% of the Middlemount mine coal sales. Re-measurement of contingent royalty up by $12 million (2018: down by $33 million) represents a decrease in the provision recognised on the C&A Acquisition with respect to the contingent coal price-linked royalty potentially payable to Rio Tinto from 1 September 2020 due to a softening of the thermal coal price forecasts. Tax base finalisation of $219 million (2018: nil) relates to the finalisation of the tax base attributable to the Group on the C&A Acquisition. In 2018 non-operating items also included a $78 million gain on the disposal of a 16.6% interest in HVO, a $29 million remeasurement of financial assets and a $21 million impairment of financial assets both related to the decrease in the carrying value of the Group's investments in the WICET issued E Class Wiggens Island preference Securities and WICET issued Gladstone Island Long Term Securities, $25 million of stamp duty on the acquisition of a further 28.9% interest in the Warkworth joint venture, a further 4% interest in the Moolarben joint venture and the final true up on the C&A acquisition and $29 million of transaction costs recognised on the Hong Kong Initial Public Offering (IPO) (excluding capitalised equity raise costs) and the finalisation of the Warkworth, Moolarben and C&A acquisitions. 47 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 CASH FLOW ANALYSIS Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change $m $m $m Net operating cash flows 1,548 1,747 (199) Net investing cash flows (392) (55) (337) Net financing cash flows (1,209) (904) (305) Net increase in cash (53) 788 (841) Net operating cash flows Net operating cash inflows decreased by $199 million (11%) to $1,548 million reflecting a decrease in net receipts from customers over payments to suppliers primarily due to a 7% decrease in revenue over the same period. Net investing cash flows Net investing cash outflows increased by $337 million (613%) to $392 million mainly reflecting the acquisitions and disposals undertaken by the Group. In 2019 investing cash outflows included (i) a $42 million instalment payment for a further 4% in the Moolarben joint venture; (ii) $285 million of capital expenditure, including exploration; and (iii) a net $66 million provided to Watagan under the Watagan loan facility. In 2018 the net investing cash inflows included outflows of (i) $353 million paid for a further 28.9% interest in the Warkworth joint venture and instalment payments for a further 4% interest in the Moolarben joint venture, net of cash acquired; (ii) $198 million of capital expenditure, including exploration; (iii) a net $123 million provided to Watagan under the Watagan loan facility; and (iv) $119 million of non-contingent royalty payments relating to the C&A acquisition. These outflows were partially offset by inflows including (i) $524 million received on the disposal of a 16.6% interest in the HVO joint venture, net of cash disposed and (ii) $117 million received as a loan repayment from the Middlemount joint venture. Net financing cash flows Net financing cash outflows increased by $305 million (34%) to an outflow of $1,209 million. In 2019 the net financing cash outflow included (i) $698 million (US$500 million) of voluntary debt repayments; and (ii) $514 million of dividends. In 2018 the net cash outflow included (i) $1,014 million (US$750 million) of voluntary debt repayments; (ii) $130 million interim dividend; and (iii) $268 million of gross proceeds from the Hong Kong IPO. FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change $m $m $m Current assets 1,773 1,922 (149) Current liabilities (2,112) (913) (1,199) Net current assets (339) 1,009 (1,348) Total assets 11,093 11,379 (286) Total liabilities (4,930) (5,541) 611 Total equity 6,163 5,838 325 Current assets decreased by $149 million to $1,773 million at 31 December 2019 mainly reflecting a decrease in cash on hand of $69 million and trade and other receivables of $99 million partially offset by an increase in inventories of $35 million. Current liabilities increased by $1,199 million to $2,112 million at 31 December 2019 mainly reflecting the reclassification of $1,236 million (US$866 million) of interest-bearing liabilities from non-current to current due to two debt tranches maturing in the next 12 months; US$300 million in June 2020 and US$566 million in December 2020. Total assets decreased by $286 million to $11,093 million at 31 December 2019 reflecting the decrease in current assets of $149 million noted above together with a $171 million decrease in mining tenements due to amortisation during the Period. Total liabilities decreased by $611 million to $4,930 million at 31 December 2019 mainly reflecting the voluntary debt repayments of $698 million noted above. 48 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Total equity increased by $325 million to $6,163 million at 31 December 2019 mainly reflecting the $719 million profit after income tax for the year and the $122 million decrease in the hedging reserve partially offset by dividend payments of $514 million. The Group's primary source of liquidity was operating cash flows that contributed $1,548 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. This enabled the payment of dividends of $514 million and the further repayment of interest-bearing liabilities of $698 million during the year ended 31 December 2019. For the year ending 31 December 2020 the primary source of liquidity is expected to continue to be operating cash flows for ongoing business supplemented by refinancing existing interest-bearing liabilities due within the next 12 months and potentially additional interest-bearing liabilities for any possible transactions. Historically, the Group's primary sources of liquidity have consisted of operating cash flows, interest-bearing liabilities, including shareholder loans, and new equity. The Group's capital structure and gearing ratio is set out in the table below. Year ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change $m $m $m Interest-bearing liabilities 3,498 4,124 (626) Less: cash and cash equivalents (962) (1,031) 69 Net debt 2,536 3,093 (557) Total equity 6,163 5,838 325 Net debt + total equity 8,699 8,931 (232) Gearing ratio (1) 0.29 0.35 The Group's gearing ratio is defined as net debt (being interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt + total equity. The Group's objective when managing its capital structure is to provide sustainable dividends to equity holders, pay down interest-bearing liabilities to a supportable level whilst providing capital towards sustaining capital expenditure and organic and inorganic expansion opportunities. The gearing ratio reduced from 35% to 29% during the Period. The Group's Interest-bearing liabilities include secured bank loans of $2,240 million (2018: $2,572 million) and unsecured loans from related parties of $1,164 million (2018: $1,510 million) both denominated in US dollars and lease liabilities of $94 million (2018: $42 million) denominated in Australian dollars. Secured bank loans carry a floating interest rate calculated with reference to the 3 month LIBOR rate for which the average all-in rate for the year ended 31 December 2019 was 6.59% (2018: 7.10%). Unsecured loans from related parties carry a fixed interest rate for which the rate for the year ended 31 December 2019 was 7.00% (2018: 7.00%). The Group's cash and cash equivalents includes $395 million (2018: $282 million), US$346 million (2018: US$395 million) and HK$396 million (2018: HK$1,046 million). While the Group operates entirely in Australia and its costs are primarily denominated in its functional currency, the A$, foreign currency exposure arises particularly in relation to coal supply contracts, which generally are priced and payable in US$, procurement of diesel and imported plant and equipment, which can be priced in US$ or other foreign currencies, and debt denominated in US$. The impact of exchange rate movements will vary depending on factors such as the nature, magnitude and duration of the movements, the extent to which currency risk is hedged under forward exchange contracts or other hedging instruments and the terms of these contracts. The hedging policy of the Company aims to protect against the volatility of cash expenditures or reduced collection in the abovementioned transactions as well as to reduce the volatility of profit or loss for retranslation of US dollar denominated loans at each period end. Operating foreign exchange risk that arises from firm commitments or highly probable transactions is managed through the use of bank issued forward foreign currency contracts and collar option contracts. The Company hedges a portion of contracted US$ sales and asset purchases settled in foreign currencies in each currency to mitigate the adverse impact on cash flow due to the future rise or fall in the A$ against the relevant currencies. More details on interest-bearing liabilities, cash and cash equivalents and equity including types of instrument used, security provided, maturity profile of interest-bearing liabilities, interest rates and hedging strategies are included in notes D2, D4 and D9 to the financial statements in this report. 49 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Available debt facilities As at 31 December 2019 the Group has $583 million of undrawn debt under its $1,400 million unsecured facility from related parties. As at 31 December 2019 the Group has $115 million of undrawn bank guarantee facilities that are provided for operational purposes in favour of port, rail, government departments and other operational functions in the normal course of business. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND COMMITMENTS During the year ended 31 December 2019 capital expenditure cash flows of the Group amounted to $285 million (2018: $198 million) comprising $282 million (2018: $194 million) of property, plant and equipment and $3 million (2108: $4 million) of exploration. As at 31 December 2019 commitments of the Group comprised capital commitments of $53 million. SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS The Company continues to look for high quality acquisition opportunities. The Company has not completed any significant inorganic investments since the end of 2019 but will inform the market as required if and when any transaction occurs. The Group focuses on organic growth opportunities and business as usual capital expenditure. The Group continues to pursue its long-term strategy for organic growth, with a commitment to progressing its brownfield expansion and extension projects. In the year ahead, the Group will continue to focus on exploration and expansion works across the tier-one assets of MTW, HVO and Moolarben, to be funded from operating cash flows. Key projects include finalising the pre-feasibility study for an underground development at MTW with an estimated capacity 6 million ROM tonnes per annum, which will be completed in June 2020. We will continue to ramp-up production at Moolarben where maximising extraction rates in both the open cut and underground mines is a priority for the Company. A revised HVO Life of Mine plan is being developed targeting further synergy opportunities. Organic growth opportunities are expected to be funded through operating cashflows as part of the group's overall capital expenditure program. Funding of any inorganic opportunities will be assessed on a case by case basis and could include funding from operating cashflows, interest-bearing liabilities or equity. It is noted as part of the Hong Kong listing HK$392 million (A$72 million) was reserved for future M&A activity and is currently still available. MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS During the Period, the Group made no material acquisitions or disposals. EMPLOYEES As at 31 December 2019, the Group had approximately 2,900 employees (including contract labour who are full time equivalents), all located in Australia, in addition to other contractors and service providers who support the Group's operations by delivering fixed scopes of work. For the year ended 31 December 2019, the total employee costs (including director's emoluments, HVO employees who are not included in the employee number above and excluding contract labour, contractors and service providers whose costs are included in Contractual services and plant hire) amounted to $525 million (2018: $518 million). Remuneration packages and benefits are determined in accordance with market terms, industry practice as well as the nature of duties, performance, qualifications and experience of employees and are reviewed an on annual basis. Remuneration packages include base wages or salaries, short-term site production bonuses, short and long-term staff incentives, non-monetary benefits, superannuation and long service leave contributions and insurance. The Group's remuneration policies ensure remuneration is equitable, aligns with the long-term interests of the Group and Shareholders, comply with the diversity policy, provide market competitive remuneration to attract and retain skilled and motivated employees and structure incentives to link rewards with performance. Details of the Group's incentive plans are included in the Remuneration Report in the Directors' Report in this report. 50 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 The Company believes that capable and competent employees contribute to the success of the Group. The Group invests in competence development and assurance programs to ensure statutory compliance and zero harm to its employees. The Group also contributes to the ongoing professional development of its employees. This investment contributes to a pipeline of employees who are ready to transition into new roles as well as creating a value proposition for new employees looking to join the Group. EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE REPORTING DATE Other than as disclosed below, no matters or circumstances have occurred subsequent to the end of the Period which has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state-of- affairs of the Group. On 28 February 2020, the Directors declared a final unfranked dividend totaling $280 million (21.2 cents per share), with a record date of 16 March 2020 and payment date of 29 April 2020. FINANCIAL AND OTHER RISK MANAGEMENT The Group is exposed to financial risks arising from its operations and the use of financial instruments. The key financial risks include currency risk, price risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Board reviews and agrees policies and procedures for management of these risks. Currency Risk The Group operates entirely in Australia and its costs are primarily denominated in its functional currency, the Australian dollar. Export coal sales are denominated in US dollars and a strengthening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar has an adverse impact on earnings and cash flow settlement. Liabilities for some plant and equipment purchases and loans are denominated in currencies other than the Australian dollar and a weakening of the Australian dollar against other currencies has an adverse impact on earnings and cash flow settlement. The hedging policy of the Group aims to protect against the volatility of cash expenditures or reduced collections in the above-mentioned transactions as well as to reduce the volatility of profit or loss for retranslation of US dollar denominated loans at each period end. The latter is achieved through the use of a natural cash flow hedge whereby unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses arising on US dollar denominated loans are deferred on the balance sheet in a hedge reserve included in equity. Such deferred gains or losses are recycled to the profit or loss during the six-month period in which the loan is scheduled to be repaid. There is no guarantee that that this natural cash flow hedge will be sufficient to offset any foreign exchange losses, and material foreign exchange losses could negatively impact our financial condition. See note D9(a)(i) to the financial statements in this report for further details on foreign currency exposure and a sensitivity analysis of the impact of hypothetical increases and decreases in the Australian dollar against relevant foreign currencies. Price Risk The price risk of the Group includes coal price risk. The Group does not enter into commodity contracts other than coal purchases to meet the Group's expected usage and sales requirements, such contracts are not settled net. The royalty receivable from Middlemount is exposed to fluctuations in coal price. The Group currently does not have any derivative hedges in place against the movement in the spot coal price. See note D9(d)(iii) to the financial statements in this report for the royalty receivable coal price sensitivity analysis. Coal sales are predominately provisionally priced initially. Provisionally priced sales are those for which price finalisation, referenced to the relevant index, is outstanding at the reporting date. Provisional pricing mechanisms embedded within these sales arrangements have the character of a commodity derivative and are carried at fair value through profit and loss as part of trade receivables. The final sales price is determined normally 7 to 90 days after delivery to the customer. At 31 December 2019, there are $114 million of provisionally priced sales still to be finalised, of which $99 million is yet to be received. If prices were to increase by 10% provisionally priced sales would increase by $11 million. Interest Rate Risk The Group is subject to interest rate risk that arises from borrowings and cash and cash equivalents. Generally, no variable interest is receivable or payable on the Group's trade and other receivables or payables where applicable as they are fixed in nature and therefore they are not exposed to the interest rate risk. The Group's cash flow interest rate risk for assets primarily arises from cash at bank and deposits subject to market bank rates. Floating rate borrowings bearing LIBOR rates are re-set on a quarterly basis. See note D9(a)(iii) to the financial statements in this report for a sensitivity analysis of the impact of hypothetical increases in interest rates. 51 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Credit Risk Credit risk refers to the risk that a counterparty will default on its contractual obligations resulting in financial loss to the Group. As at 31 December 2019 the Group's maximum exposure to credit risk which will cause a financial loss to the Group due to failure to discharge an obligation by the counterparties and financial guarantees provided by the Group arises from the carrying amount of the respective recognised financial assets as stated in the Consolidated Balance Sheet and the amount of contingent liabilities in relation to financial guarantees issued by the Group. In order to minimise credit risk, management has delegated a team responsible for determination of credit limits, credit approvals and other monitoring procedures to ensure that follow-up action is taken to recover overdue debts. Letters of Credit in favour of Yancoal are requested from some customers. In addition, the Group reviews the recoverable amount of each individual trade debt at the end of the reporting period to ensure that adequate impairment losses are made for irrecoverable amounts. In this regard, the Directors consider that the Group's credit risk is significantly reduced. The Group maintains its cash and cash equivalents with reputable banks. Therefore, the Directors consider that the credit risk for such amounts are minimal. See note D9(b) to the financial statements in this report for further details on the Group's overall credit risk exposure. Liquidity Risk Liquidity risk includes the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group will be impacted in the following ways: will not have sufficient funds to settle transactions on the due date; will be forced to sell financial assets at a value which is less than what they are worth; or may be unable to settle or recover a financial asset at all. Liquidity risk is managed by maintaining sufficient cash and liquid deposit balances and [having readily accessible standby facilities in place] in accordance with the Board's risk management policy. See note D9(c) to the financial statements in this report for further details on the remaining contractual maturity of the Group's financial liabilities. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The contingent liabilities of the Group as at 31 December 2019 comprise (i) $921 million (2018: $875 million) of bank guarantees comprising $417 million (2018: $471 million) of performance guarantees provided to third parties and $504 million (2018: $404 million) of guarantees provided in respect of the cost of restoration of certain mining leases given to government departments as required by statute with respect to the Group's owned and managed mines (ii) a letter of support provided to the Middlemount Coal Pty Limited joint venture and (iii) a number of claims that have been made against the Group, including in respect of personal injuries, and in relation to contracts which Group members are party to as part of the Group's day to day operations. See note D8 to the financial statements in this report for further details on the Group's contingent liabilities. CHARGES ON ASSETS The Group has a Syndicated Bank Guarantee Facility provided by a syndicate of seven Australian and International banks totalling $1 billion. As at 31 December 2019 the facility was drawn to $885 million. The Group has a Syndicated Term Loan facility provided by a syndicate of five Australian and International banks totalling US$300 million. As at 31 December 2019 the facility was fully drawn. The Syndicated Bank Guarantee and Term Loan facilities are both secured by the assets of the consolidated group of Yancoal Resources Ltd and Coal & Allied Industries Ltd (both wholly owned subsidiaries of Yancoal Australia) with a carrying value of $6,435 million as at 31 December 2019. FUTURE PROSPECTS Yancoal will maintain strong cost discipline, with 2020 cash costs (excluding government royalties) expected to remain flat at around $61/t (2019: $61/t). 2020 guidance for saleable coal production is approximately 36 Mt (attributable). Expected 2020 capital expenditure cash flow is around $380 million (attributable). 52 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Management Discussion and Analysis Directors Report 31 December 2019 Yancoal has a long-term strategic commitment to organic growth, through brownfield expansion and extension projects. The current focus remains on exploration and expansion works across MTW and Moolarben. For 2020 and subject to the ongoing cash needs of the business Yancoal will target a dividend payout of (A) 50% of net profit after tax (pre-Abnormal Items); or (B) 50% of the free cash flow (pre-Abnormal Items), whichever is higher. 53 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS The Company has entered into certain transactions with connected persons of the Company which constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. These non-exempt continuing connected transactions, in respect of which the Company has complied with the relevant requirements under Chapter 14A of the HK Listing Rules, are set out below. 1. Sale of Coal by the Group From time to time, Yanzhou (the controlling shareholder of the Company who is interested in approximately 62.26% of the Shares in the Company) and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) may purchase coal from the Group primarily for their own trading purposes. The Company entered into a framework coal sales agreement with Yanzhou (the "Yanzhou Framework Coal Sales Agreement") on 8 October 2018 to govern all existing and future sale of coal by the Group to Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group). The Yanzhou Framework Coal Sales Agreement provides that all transactions in relation to the sale of coal by the Group to Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) must be (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, (ii) on an arm's length basis, (iii) on normal commercial terms with the sale price being determined with reference to market indices, adjusted for coal characteristics and an optional analysis to ensure the price is negotiated on an arm's length basis and (iv) in compliance with, amongst other things, the HK Listing Rules and applicable laws. The Yanzhou Framework Coal Sales Agreement expires on 31 December 2020 and is automatically renewable for successive periods of three years thereafter, subject to compliance with the then applicable provisions of the HK Listing Rules, unless terminated earlier by not less than three months' prior notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Yanzhou Framework Coal Sales Agreement. The maximum annual transaction amount to be received by the Group from Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$250.0 million, US$250.0 million and US$250.0 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount received by the Group was approximately US$95.5 million, which was below the annual cap. 2. Purchase of Coal by the Group The Group has purchased and may, from time to time, purchase coal from Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries, in particular Australian based subsidiaries of Yanzhou holding mines which are managed by the Group, for back-to-back on sale to end customers in order to fulfil customer requirements and maintain customer relationships. The Company entered into a framework coal purchase agreement with Yanzhou (the "Framework Coal Purchase Agreement") on 8 October 2018 to govern all existing and future purchases of coal by the Group from Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group). The Framework Coal Purchase Agreement provides that all transactions in relation to the purchase of coal by the Group from Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) must be (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, (ii) on an arm's length basis, (iii) on normal commercial terms with the sale price being determined with reference to industry index prices and coal quality characteristics under the respective contracts and (iv) in compliance with, amongst other things, the HK Listing Rules and applicable laws. The Framework Coal Purchase Agreement expires on 31 December 2020 and is automatically renewable for successive periods of three years thereafter, subject to compliance with the then applicable provisions of the HK Listing Rules, unless terminated earlier by not less than three months' prior notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Framework Coal Purchase Agreement. The maximum annual transaction amount to be paid by the Group to Yanzhou and/or its subsidiaries (excluding the Group) for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$65.0 million, US$65.0 million and US$65.0 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount paid by the Group was approximately US$5.3 million, which was below the annual cap. 3. Provision of Management Services by the Company As one of the conditions imposed by the Foreign Investment Review Board of the Australian Government in relation to the merger of the Company with Gloucester in 2012, a management and transitional services agreement (the "Management and Transitional Services Agreement") was entered into between the Company and the following entities (the "Existing Recipients"), comprising (i) Yanzhou, (ii) Yancoal Technology Development Holdings Pty Ltd, (iii) Premier Coal Holdings Pty Ltd, (iv) Athena Holdings Pty Ltd, Tonford Holdings Pty Ltd, (vi) Wilpeena Holdings Pty Ltd and (vii) Yancoal Energy Pty Limited, in 2012, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to provide to the Existing Recipients each Services (as described below) in respect of certain assets owned by the Existing Recipients. Each of the Existing Recipients is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yanzhou (other than Yanzhou itself). Yanzhou is a Controlling Shareholder of the Company and is interested in approximately 62.26% of the Shares in the Company. On 7 December 2016, a deed of variation, accession and termination agreement of the Management and Transitional Services Agreement was entered into among the Existing Recipients, Yankuang Resources Pty Ltd ("Yankuang Resources"), Yankuang (Australia) Metal Mining Pty Ltd. ("Yankuang (Australia) Metal Mining)", together with Yankuang Resources and the Existing Recipients, the "Recipients") and the Company, pursuant to which Yankuang Resources and Yankuang (Australia) Metal Mining became parties to the Management and Transitional Services Agreement and are entitled to all rights and benefits of an Existing 54 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) Recipient under the Management and Transitional Services Agreement. Yankuang Resources and Yankuang (Australia) Metal Mining are both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Yankuang. Yankuang is, directly and indirectly, interested in approximately 53.79% of the shares in Yanzhou and is a controlling shareholder of the Company. Details of the terms of the Management and Transitional Services Agreement are set out below. (I) Services The Services provided to each Recipient and each of their respective subsidiaries (excluding the Group and Yanzhou) include General Corporate services, which comprise human resource services, treasury services, financial accounting/reporting services, compliance services, marketing and logistic services, corporate communications services, government and industry relations services, business development services and other general corporate services, Operations Services, which comprise carrying out exploration programs, preparing business plans, monitoring and reporting on environmental issues, using all reasonable endeavours to meet business KPIs, preparing plans of operations as may be required by laws and other operational services and IT Services, which comprise the granting of the permission to use the Company's hardware or software and the provision of IT support services. During the term, each party may request that the Company provide an additional service or the Company may change or modify the provision of an existing service by notifying the parties in writing. Following receipt of the notice, representatives of each party must promptly meet to discuss in good faith the proposed new services or modified services. (II) Services Fees The services fees for provision of the Services are charged on the basis of cost plus a 5% margin, except for any third party charges attributable to the provision of the relevant services which are charged at cost. The cost base upon which 5% margin is applied is determined on the basis of management's reasonable estimate of such costs at the commencement of each calendar year having regard to certain principles, including (i) in respect of coal-mining operations, the total budgeted corporate administration costs of the Company and the budgeted proportion of overall product tonnes of the relevant mining operation, (ii) in respect of non-coal mining businesses, the estimated management hours and the hourly rate for such work and (iii) in respect of disbursement, full recovery of any hard disbursements incurred by the Company. At the end of each financial year (or such other times as the parties may agree), the parties will undertake a reconciliation of the fees charged during that financial year against the actual cost and services provided. The Company will refund the excess charges or the Recipients will pay the shortfall charges to the Company, in each case, within 14 days of determination of the fee adjustment required. (III) Payment of the Services Fees The Company will invoice the Recipients quarterly in arrears for services provided and the Recipients must pay to the Company within 30 days after the receipt of the invoice. Notwithstanding that the term of the Management and Transitional Services Agreement may exceed three years, the Company has set the annual caps for the transactions under the Management and Transitional Services Agreement for a term of three years and will re-comply with the applicable requirements of the HK Listing Rules after the expiry of the initial three years. The maximum annual transaction amount to be charged by the Group from the Recipients for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed $15 million, $15 million and $15 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount charged by the Group was approximately $8.9 million, which was below the annual cap. 4. Loan Facility Provided by the Company Premier Coal Holdings Pty Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Yanzhou ("Premier Coal") (as the borrower), entered into a loan agreement with the Company (as lender) on 15 June 2016 in relation to an $50 million uncommitted revolving loan with a fixed interest rate of 7% per annum (the "Premier Coal Loan Agreement"). Pursuant to the Premier Coal Loan Agreement, the Company may terminate or cancel the facility at any time and amounts already advanced to Premier Coal prior to the termination or cancellation are required to be repaid immediately. The termination date will be the date 12 months after the date of the Premier Coal Loan Agreement, subject to automatic extension on a rolling 12 months basis, or any earlier date on which the facility is terminated or cancelled in full or on which all the money owing becomes due and payable. The maximum daily drawn-down principal of the loan under the Premier Coal Loan Agreement (including the interest accrued thereon) for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed $53.5 million, $53.5 million and $53.5 million, respectively. The annual caps represent the facility limit under the Premier Coal Loan Agreement and the maximum interest to be received. As at 31 December 2019, no amount remained drawn down under the Premier Coal Loan Agreement. 55 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) 5. Bank Guarantees Provided in favour of Yanzhou's Subsidiaries 5.1 Syndicated Facility Agreement Yancoal Resources Limited ("Yancoal Resources"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a syndicated facility agreement (as amended from time to time) (the "Local Banks Secured Syndicated Facility Agreement") with financiers who are independent third party commercial banks, on 11 October 2005, pursuant to which the financiers have agreed to grant to the borrowers, being Yancoal Resources and any new borrowers as agreed by the financiers, a dollar contingent liability facility (which may also be drawn in US$), under which, the financiers will issue credit support documents, including bank guarantee and letter of credit, in the name of the borrowers. Subject to amendment and restatement from time to time, the Local Banks Secured Syndicated Facility Agreement is for a term of three years. The Company manages certain mines on behalf of Yanzhou. In the ordinary and usual course of business, the subsidiaries of Yanzhou holding the managed mines may require credit support documents issued by commercial banks for their respective business operations. Given the relevant commercial banks can issue credit support documents pursuant to existing facility agreements generally within 5 business days after receiving a request, which is a much shorter period of time and simpler process as compared to those required by other commercial banks to issue credit support documents without an existing facility agreement and the relationship between the Company and the managed mines, as an integral part of the management services rendered by the Company in support of the operation of the managed mines, the subsidiaries of Yanzhou holding the managed mines will use the overall bank guarantee facilities, including the Syndicated Facility and the facility under the Local Banks Secured Syndicated Facility Agreement, and pay the Company bank guarantee fees, which are equal to the fees to be paid by the Company to the commercial banks. The aggregate maximum daily outstanding principal and the bank guarantee fees to be received under the credit support documents issued by commercial banks in favour of the subsidiaries of Yanzhou (excluding the Group) for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed $123.4 million, $128.6 million and $133.7 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the aggregate maximum daily outstanding principal and the bank guarantee fees was approximately $113.3 million, which was below the annual cap. On 19 December 2019, the Company entered into a framework bank guarantee agreement with the subsidiaries of Yanzhou to govern the future issuance of bank guarantees for the three financial years ending 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022. Further details are provided in section headed "5.2 Framework Bank Guarantee Agreement" below. 5.2 Framework Bank Guarantee Agreement The Company entered into a framework bank guarantee agreement with Athena Holdings Pty Ltd, Tonford Holdings Pty Ltd, Wilpeena Holdings Pty Ltd, Premier Coal Holdings Pty Ltd and Yancoal Energy Pty Ltd (together, the "Yanzhou Entities") (the "Framework Bank Guarantee Agreement") on 19 December 2019, pursuant to which the Yanzhou Entities and/or their subsidiaries may use overall bank guarantee facilities under the financing facilities entered or to be entered into by the Group, and pay the Company bank guarantee fees, which are equal to the bank guarantee fees to be paid by the Group to the relevant financiers plus a 5% margin within 20 business days after the payment by the Company. The initial term of the Framework Bank Guarantee Agreement is for a period of three years commencing 1 January 2020 and expiring on 31 December 2022 and is automatically renewed for a successive period of three years thereafter, subject to the compliance with the HK Listing Rules. The Company manages certain mines, which are located in Australia on behalf of Yanzhou Entities and/or their subsidiaries. In the ordinary and usual course of business, the Yanzhou Entities and/or their subsidiaries of holding the managed mines may require credit support documents issued by commercial banks for their respective business operations. Given the relevant commercial banks can issue credit support documents pursuant to existing facility agreements generally within five business days after receiving a request, which is a much shorter period of time and simpler process as compared to those required by other commercial banks to issue credit support documents without an existing facility agreement and the relationship between the Company and the managed mines, as an integral part of the management services rendered by the Company in support of the operation of the managed mines, the Yanzhou Entities and/or their subsidiaries holding the managed mines will use the overall bank guarantee facilities entered or to be entered into by the Group and pay the Company bank guarantee fees. The aggregate maximum daily outstanding principal and the bank guarantee fees to be received under the credit support documents issued by the financiers in favour of the Yanzhou Entities and/or their subsidiaries (excluding the Group) for the three years ending 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022 will not exceed $170 million, $170 million and $170 million, respectively. 6. Purchase of Coal by Glencore From time to time, Glencore Coal Pty Ltd ("Glencore") and/or its associates may purchase coal from the Group for on sale to end customers, in order to maintain customer relationships or to meet specific customer requirements. The Company entered into a framework coal sales agreement with Glencore (the "Glencore Framework Coal Sales Agreement") on 29 June 2018 to govern all existing and future sales of coal by the Group to Glencore and/or its subsidiaries and/or related entities. The Glencore Framework Coal Sales Agreement provides that all transactions in relation to the sale of coal by the Group to Glencore and/or its subsidiaries and/or related entities must be (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, (ii) on an arm's length basis, (iii) on normal commercial terms with the sale price being determined with reference to the prevailing market price for the relevant type of 56 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) coal and (iv) in compliance with, amongst other things, the HK Listing Rules and applicable laws. The Company will take into account relevant industry benchmarks and indices when determining the market price. Glencore wholly owns Anotero Pty Ltd ("Anotero"). Anotero is a substantial shareholder of subsidiaries of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. Glencore is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being a substantial shareholder of the Company's subsidiary (through Anotero). The Glencore Framework Coal Sales Agreement expires on 31 December 2020 and is automatically renewable for successive periods of three years thereafter, subject to compliance with the then applicable provisions of the HK Listing Rules, unless terminated earlier by not less than three months' prior notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Glencore Framework Coal Sales Agreement. The maximum annual transaction amount to be received by the Group from Glencore and/or its subsidiaries and/or its related entities for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$350 million, US$350 million and US$350 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount received by the Group was approximately US$68.3 million, which was below the annual cap. 7. Purchase of Coal by Sojitz From time to time, Sojitz Moolarben Resources Pty Ltd ("Sojitz") and/or its subsidiaries may purchase coal from the Group primarily for their own trading purposes and for sale to end customers, typically into Japan. Specifically, Moolarben Coal Sales Pty Ltd has entered into a coal supply contract for a term of three years with Sojitz Corporation in March 2016 for onward supply of coal to a major industrial user in Japan. This contract is likely to be renewed and it is expected that this business will be ongoing. Sojitz is a substantial shareholder of the Moolarben joint venture, a subsidiary of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. Sojitz is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being a substantial shareholder of the Company's subsidiary. The coal sales agreement between the Company and Sojitz (the "Sojitz Coal Sales Agreement") dated 6 August 2018 governs all existing and future sales of coal by the Group to Sojitz and/or its subsidiaries. The Sojitz Coal Sales Agreement provides that all transactions in relation to the sale of coal by the Group to Sojitz and/or its subsidiaries must be (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, (ii) on an arm's length basis, (iii) on normal commercial terms with the sale price being determined with reference to market indices, coal quality and an optional analysis to ensure the price is negotiated on an arm's length basis and (iv) in compliance with, amongst other things, the HK Listing Rules and applicable laws. The Sojitz Coal Sales Agreement expires on 31 December 2020 and is automatically renewable for successive periods of one year thereafter, subject to compliance with the then applicable provisions of the HK Listing Rules, unless terminated earlier by not less than three months' prior notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Sojitz Coal Sales Agreement. The maximum annual transaction amount to be received by the Group from Sojitz and/or its subsidiaries for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$100 million and US$100 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount received by the Group was approximately US$49.7 million, which was below the annual cap. 8. Sales of Coal by the Group to POSCO and/or its Associates From time to time, POSCO Australia Pty Ltd (previously known as Pohang Steel Australia Pty Ltd) ("POSCO") and/or its associates may purchase coal from the Group for their own utilisation in the manufacturing of steel or generation of electricity. As POSCO is interested in 20% of the Mount Thorley JV, a subsidiary of the Company under the HK Listing Rules, POSCO is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being a substantial shareholder of the Company's subsidiary. The Group entered into four coal sales agreements with POSCO group companies that govern the sale of coal by the Group to POSCO and/or its associates for coal sales during the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "POSCO Coal Sales Agreements"). The POSCO Coal Sales Agreements provide that all transactions in relation to the sale of coal by the Group to POSCO and/or its associates must be (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, (ii) on an arm's length basis, (iii) on normal commercial terms with the sale price being negotiated between the parties on an arm's length market related basis relative to industry benchmarks prices and reflecting coal quality, and (iv) in compliance with, amongst other things, the HK Listing Rules and applicable laws. The Group has been supplying POSCO and/or its associates for several years under annual contracts which are renewed annually, but where volume and price are renegotiated annually. The maximum annual cap in respect of the POSCO Coal Sales Agreements for the year ended 31 December 2019 was US$780 million. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount received by the Group was approximately US$163.6 million, which was below the annual cap. As the POSCO Coal Sales Agreements are renewed annually, the Company will set an annual cap for the transactions under the POSCO Coal Sales Agreements for a further term of one year and will re-comply with the applicable requirements of the HK Listing Rules when the relevant agreements are renewed. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 19 December 2019, and supplemental announcement dated 10 February 2020, the parties entered into four coal sales agreements with POSCO and/or its associates (the "2020 POSCO Coal Agreements") on 19 December 2019. Of the 2020 POSCO Coal Sales Agreements, two will become effective on 1 January 2020 and will expire on 31 December 2020, and the other two will become effective on 1 April 2020 57 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) and will expire on 31 March 2021. Upon the 2020 POSCO Coal Sales Agreements becoming effective, the 2019 POSCO Coal Sales Agreements will cease to have any effect in accordance with their terms. The maximum annual transaction amount to be received by the Group and/or its subsidiaries for the year ending 31 December 2020 and the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021 will not exceed US$600 million and US$150 million respectively. 9 Purchase of Coal from Glencore From time to time, the Group may purchase coal from Glencore and/or its associates for on sale to end customers, in order to maintain customer relationships or to meet specific customer requirements. The Company entered into a framework coal purchase agreement with Glencore (the "Glencore Framework Coal Purchase Agreement") on 6 August 2018 to govern all existing and future purchase of coal by the Group from Glencore and/or its subsidiaries. The Glencore Framework Coal Purchase Agreement provides that all transactions in relation to the purchase of coal by the Group from Glencore and/or its associates must be (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, (ii) on an arm's length basis, (iii) on normal commercial terms with the sale price being determined with reference to the prevailing market price for the relevant type of coal and (iv) in compliance with, amongst other things, the HK Listing Rules and applicable laws. The Company will take into account relevant industry benchmarks and indices when determining the market price. Glencore wholly owns Anotero which is a substantial shareholder of subsidiaries of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. Glencore is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being a substantial shareholder of the Company's subsidiary. The Glencore Framework Coal Purchase Agreement expires on 31 December 2020 and is automatically renewable for successive periods of three years thereafter, subject to compliance with the then applicable provisions of the HK Listing Rules, unless terminated earlier by not less than three months' prior notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Glencore Framework Coal Purchase Agreement. The maximum annual transaction amount to be paid by the Group to Glencore and/or its subsidiaries for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$350 million, US$350 million and US$350 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount paid by the Group was approximately US$71.8 million, which was below the annual cap. 10. Purchase of Coal from Anotero As part of the Glencore Transaction, Coal & Allied Operations Pty Ltd ("CNAO"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, HVO Coal Sales Pty Ltd (the "SalesCo") and Anotero entered into a sales contract - Hunter Valley Operations Joint Venture on 4 May 2018 (the "HVO Sales Agreement"). The relevant mining and exploration licences of HVO are held directly by CNAO and Anotero as tenants in common in proportion to their respective participating interest in the Hunter Valley Operations Joint Venture ("HVO JV"). Pursuant to the HVO Sales Agreement, (i) each of CNAO and Anotero agrees to sell all of its entitled portion of finished coal product in saleable form that is produced by the tenements held by the HVO JV to the SalesCo only and the SalesCo agrees to purchase each of CNAO's and Anotero's entitled portion of coal product; (ii) the amount payable to each of CNAO and Anotero by the SalesCo shall be the total amount received by the SalesCo for that portion of product under each sales contract entered into between the SalesCo and its customers; and (iii) payment by the SalesCo to CNAO and Anotero shall be no later than 3 business days after receipt by the SalesCo of payment from its customers. Anotero is a substantial shareholder of subsidiaries of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. Anotero is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being a substantial shareholder of the Company's subsidiary. The HVO Sales Agreement shall commence on the date of the HVO Sales Agreement and terminate upon the termination of the joint venture agreement in relation to the HVO JV in accordance with its terms. Notwithstanding that the term of the HVO Sales Agreement may exceed three years, the Company has set the estimated maximum annual transaction amounts for the transactions under the HVO Sales Agreement for a term of three years and will re-comply with the applicable requirements of the HK Listing Rules after the expiry of the initial three years. The maximum annual transaction amount to be distributed by the SalesCo to Anotero for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$750 million, US$750 million and US$750 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction distributed by the SalesCo to Anotero was approximately US$620.5 million, which was below the annual cap. 11. Purchase of Coal from POSCO The participants of the unincorporated joint venture in relation to Mt Thorley (the "MT JV") namely POSCO and Mount Thorley Operations Pty Ltd (previously known as R. W. Miller & Co. Pty Limited) ("MT Operations"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company holding the relevant mining and exploration licences of Mount Thorley on behalf of the MT JV, entered into a sales contract with Miller Pohang Coal Co. Pty Limited (the "MT SalesCo") on 10 November 1981 (the "MT Sales Agreement"), respectively. MT SalesCo is a company jointly controlled by MT Operations and POSCO with MT Operations and POSCO holding 80% and 20% of its interest, respectively. Both the MT SalesCo and the MT JV are subsidiaries of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. As POSCO holds more than 10% of the interest in the MT SalesCo and has more than 10% participating interest in the MT JV, POSCO is a connected person of the Company by being a substantial shareholder of the subsidiaries of the Company. Accordingly, the transaction between the MT SalesCo and POSCO constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company under the HK Listing Rules. 58 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) Pursuant to the MT Sales Agreement: (i) each of POSCO and MT Operations agrees to sell all of its entitled portion of finished coal product in saleable form that is produced by the tenements held by the MT JV to the MT SalesCo only and the MT SalesCo agrees to purchase each of POSCO's and MT Operations' entitled portion of coal product; (ii) the amount payable to each of POSCO and MT Operations shall be the total amount received by the MT SalesCo for that portion of product under each sales contract entered into between the MT SalesCo and its customers; and (iii) payment by the MT SalesCo to POSCO and MT Operations shall be no later than seven days after receipt by the MT SalesCo of payment from its customers. The MT Sales Agreement was entered into on 10 November 1981 and will last during the economic life of the Mount Thorley coal mine. Notwithstanding that the term of the MT Sales Agreement may exceed three years, the Company has set the estimated maximum annual transaction amounts for the transactions under the MT Sales Agreement for a term of three years and will re-comply with the applicable requirements of the HK Listing Rules after the expiry of the initial three years. The maximum annual transaction amount to be distributed by the MT SalesCo to POSCO for the three years ending 31 December 2018, 2019 and 2020 will not exceed US$90 million, US$90 million and US$90 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount distributed by the MT SalesCo to POSCO was approximately US$71.9 million, which was below the annual cap. 12. Purchase of Diesel Fuel from Glencore On 25 October 2019, HV Operations Pty Ltd ("HV Operations"), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a diesel fuel supply agreement with Glencore Australia Oil Pty Ltd ("GAO"), pursuant to which HV Operations has agreed to purchase diesel fuel from GAO during the period from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2022 (the "2019 Diesel Fuel Supply Agreement"). As GAO is a subsidiary of Glencore plc, which is the holding company of Anotero Pty Ltd, a substantial shareholder of HV Operations, GAO is a connected person of the Company by virtue of being an associate of a substantial shareholder of the Company's subsidiary. The 2019 Diesel Fuel Supply Agreement became effective on 1 November 2019 and will expire on 31 October 2022. Pursuant to the 2019 Diesel Fuel Supply Agreement, HV Operations agrees to purchase, and GAO agrees to sell at a price agreed and applicable to the monthly quantity delivered as measured in accordance with the agreement. HV Operations will generate a purchase order prior to the month of delivery. GAO will deliver the volume of fuel in the purchase order by the date specified in that purchase order and HV Operations will make the payments after the delivery of the fuel. The basis for calculating the payments to be made is based on the volume delivered and the price determined following the tender process. To ensure a fair and open tender process, an Independent Third Party has been engaged with extensive involvement in the commercial business-to-business diesel supply market to assist in the tender document preparation, submission evaluations and subsequent engagement with suppliers in negotiating the optimal outcome. A tender has been issued to several prospective suppliers. The negotiation process cycled three or four times with each supplier, including reviewing and verifying the accuracy and consistency of each submission made by the suppliers and ensuring that pricing is evaluated on consistent basis. Potential suppliers were determined and approved based on a variety of criteria, including reputation, reliability and the pricing submitted. The maximum annual transaction amount to be paid by HV Operations to GAO for the purchase of diesel fuel for the period 1 November 2019 to 31 December 2019, the two years ending 31 December 2020 and 2021, and the period 1 January 2022 to 31 October 2022 will not exceed $30 million, $180 million, $180 million and $150 million, respectively. During the year ended 31 December 2019, the transaction amount paid by the Group was approximately $22.3million, which was below the annual cap. Review on continuing connected transactions Pursuant to Rule 14A.55 of the HK Listing Rules, the Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) have reviewed the above continuing connected transactions in the year ended 31 December 2019. The independent non-executive Directors hereby confirmed that the above continuing transactions have been entered into: in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; on normal commercial terms or better; and in accordance with the relevant agreements governing them on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interest of Shareholders as a whole. In accordance with the requirement of Rule 14A.56 and 14A.71(6)(b) of the HK Listing Rules, the Company has engaged the independent auditor of the Company to report on the continuing connected transactions of the Group. Based on the results of procedures performed and in accordance with the aforesaid HK Listing Rules, the independent auditor has provided a letter to the Board confirming that nothing has come to their attention that cause them to believe that the continuing connected transactions: have not been approved by the Board; 59 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) were not, in all material respects, in accordance with the pricing policies of the Group; were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the relevant agreements governing such transactions; and have exceeded their respective annual caps for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 set out in the prospectus and announcement of the Company. In accordance with paragraph 14A.57 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the independent auditor's letter will be provided by the Company to the HK Stock Exchange. The Company confirms that it has complied with the requirements of Chapter 14A of the HK Listing Rules in relation to all connected transactions and continuing connected transactions to which any Group member was a party during the year ended 31 December 2019. Please refer to Note E3 to the financial statements for a summary of the related party transactions entered into by the members of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. Other than those transactions disclosed in the section headed "Continuing Connected Transactions" above, none of these transactions constitutes a disclosable connected transaction as defined under the HK Listing Rules. DIRECTORS' CONFIRMATIONS Director's Interest in Competing Business Baocai Zhang, who is a non-executive Director, serves as a director of Yankuang. Xiangqian Wu and Qingchun Zhao, who are non- executive Directors, serve as the directors of Yanzhou. Yankuang and Yanzhou are the controlling shareholders of the Company. As at 31 December 2019, Yankuang is, directly and indirectly, interested in approximately 53.79% of the shares in Yanzhou and Yanzhou is interested in approximately 62.26% of the shares in the Company. Yankuang is principally engaged in the production and sale of coal, coal chemicals and aluminium, power generation, machinery manufacturing and financial investments. Yanzhou is principally engaged in the production of coal and coal chemicals, manufacturing of mechanical and electrical equipment and power and heat generation. Yankuang does not have any interests in mines in Australia other than through its interests in Yanzhou and the Group. The mining assets of Yanzhou located in Australia, other than through its interest in the Group, are managed and operated by the Company. Except as disclosed above, none of the Directors are interested in any business apart from the Group's business which competes with or is likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the Group's business during the year ended 31 December 2019. Letters of appointment and service contracts Each Director has entered into a letter of appointment in relation to his/her role as a director of the Company, which is subject to termination by the Director or the Company in accordance with the terms of the letter of appointment, the requirements of the Listing Rules and the provisions relating to the retirement and rotation of the Directors under the Constitution. Pursuant to the terms of the letter of appointment entered into between each Director (on the one part) and the Company (on the other part), (a) the Executive Director and the non-executive Directors are not entitled to receive any director's fees; (b) the annual director's fees payable by the Company to each Independent Non-executive Director are $165,000 (save for Gregory Fletcher who receives fees as set out in (e) below); (c) an Independent Non-executive Director (save for Gregory Fletcher) will receive from the Company an additional fee of $40,000 for being the chairman of the audit and risk management committee, the nomination and remuneration committee or the health, safety, environment and community committee, (d) an Independent Non-Executive Director (save for Gregory Fletcher) will receive from the Company an additional fee of $20,000 for being a member of the audit and risk management committee, the health, safety environment and community committee, the nomination and remuneration committee or the strategy and development committee, and certain additional fees on a per day basis as approved by the Board for the role on an independent board committee for any major related party transactions, and (e) Gregory Fletcher will receive $360,000 including superannuation in aggregate for his role as a Co-Vice Chair of the Board, chairman of the audit and risk management committee, member of the nomination and remuneration committee and chair of the independent board committee. Each Director is entitled to be indemnified by the Company (to the extent permitted under the Constitution and applicable laws) and to be reimbursed by the Company for all necessary and reasonable out-of-pocket expenses properly incurred in connection with the performance and discharge of his/her duties under his/her letter of appointment. Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors has entered into any service contracts as a director with any member of the Group (excluding contracts expiring or determinable by the employer within one year without payment of compensation (other than statutory compensation)). 60 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) INTERESTS AND POSITIONS IN SHARES 1. Interests of the Directors and Chief Executive of the Company As at 31 December 2019 the interests and/or short positions (as applicable) of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company in the Shares and debentures of the Company and any interests and/or short positions (as applicable) in shares or debentures of any of the Company's associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO)) which have to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and/or short positions (as applicable) which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), (2) are required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein or (3) are required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the HK Listing Rules, to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, are as follows: The Company Name of Director or Number of Interest in Total Interest Nature of Approximate Chief Executive Shares Underlying in Shares and Interest Percentage Shares 1 Underlying Shares Baocai Zhang 274,404 - 274,404 Beneficial 0.02078% owner Gregory James Fletcher 2,100 - 2,100 Beneficial 0.00016% owner Geoffrey William Raby 22,858 - 22,858 Beneficial 0.00173% owner Fucun Wang - 495,0852 558,2132 Beneficial 0.04227% owner Reinhold Schmidt 312,278 1,654,4472 2,174,4452 Beneficial 0.16468% owner Associated corporations of the Company Name of Name of the associated Number of Nature of Approximate Director corporation shares Interest percentage Fuqi Wang Yanzhou Coal Mining 10,000 Beneficial owner 0.00034% Company Limited Xiangqian Wu Yanzhou Coal Mining 10,000 Beneficial owner 0.00034% Company Limited Save as disclosed above, as at 31 December 2019, none of the Directors or the chief executive of the Company have an interest and/or short position (as applicable) in the Shares or debentures of the Company or any interests and/or short positions (as applicable) in the shares or debentures of the Company's associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which have to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), (ii) are required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein or (iii) are required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the HK Listing Rules, to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 2. Interests of persons other than Directors and Chief Executive of the Company As at 31 December 2019 the following persons (other than a Director or chief executive of the Company) had an interest and/or short position (as applicable) in the Shares or underlying Shares which were recorded in the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO: Name of Shareholder Capacity Number of Shares Approximate Held or Interested Percentage (%) Yanzhou Beneficial interest 822,157,715 62.26 These represent the number of shares underlying the performance share rights which were granted pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan approved by the Board on 18 April 2018. The terms of the Equity Incentive Plan governing the grant of performance share rights are not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the HK Listing Rules as it does not involve the grant of options by the Company to subscribe for new shares of the Company. Under Australian Accounting Standards, the 63,128 STIP Deferral held by Fucun Wang and 207,720 STIP Deferral held by Reinhold Schmidt have been accounted for as being cancelled due to the expectation that these are now to be settled in cash rather than equity. 61 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) Yankuang3 Interest in controlled entity 822,157,715 62.26 Cinda International HGB Investment (UK) Beneficial interest 209,800,010 15.89 Limited China Agriculture Investment Limited Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 International High Grade Fund B, L.P. Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 Cinda International GP Management Limited Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 Ltd4 Cinda Strategic (BVI) Limited Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 Cinda International Holdings Limited Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 Cinda Securities Co., Ltd Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 Limited China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd Interest in controlled entity 209,800,010 15.89 Glencore Coal Pty Ltd Beneficial interest 84,497,858 6.40 Glencore Holdings Pty Limited Interest in controlled entity 84,497,858 6.40 Glencore plc5 Interest in controlled entity 84,497,858 6.40 CSIL6 Beneficial interest 71,428,571 5.41 Shandong Lucion Investment Holdings Interest in controlled entity 71,428,571 5.41 Group Co., Ltd Save as disclosed above, as at 31 December 2019, none of the substantial shareholders or other persons, (other than the Directors and Chief Executive of the Company) had any interest or short position in the shares and/or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 33b of the SFO. The Company believes in high standards of transparent corporate disclosure and is committed to disclosing to its shareholders information in a timely and fair manner via ASX and HKExnews. Where there is inadvertent disclosure made to a selected group, the Company will make the same disclosure publicly to all others as soon as practicable. Communication is mainly made through: annual reports that are prepared and sent to all shareholders. The Board ensures that the annual report includes all relevant material information about the Company and the Group, including future developments and other disclosures required by the Corporations Act 2001 ( Cth ), the ASX listing rules, the Companies Ordinance of the Laws of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong listing rules;

( ), the ASX listing rules, the Companies Ordinance of the Laws of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong listing rules; interim reports containing a summary of the financial information and affairs of the Group for that period;

quarterly production reports containing a summary of the Group's production output and coal sales for the reporting period;

notices of explanatory memoranda for AGMs and extraordinary general meetings (if any) that are prepared and sent to all shareholders. The Company does not practice selective disclosure. Price sensitive information is first publicly released through ASX and HKExnews. All shareholders of the Company will receive the Annual Report and the notice of AGM by post. Shareholders can access all of the Company's announcements published on the ASX and HKExnews on the Company's website at www.yancoal.com.au. DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY Subject in each case to applicable laws, the ongoing cash needs of the business, the statutory and common law duties of the Directors and shareholders' approval, the Directors may pay interim and/or final dividends, and in accordance with the Company's Constitution must: subject to (ii) below, pay as interim and/or final dividends not less than (A) 50% of net profit after tax (pre-abnormal items); or

(B) 50% of the free cash flow (pre-abnormal items), in each financial year; and Yankuang is deemed to be interested in the 822,157,715 Shares which Yanzhou is interested in as beneficial owner as it is entitled to exercise or control the exercise of more than one-third of the voting power at general meetings of Yanzhou. Cinda International HGB Investment (UK) limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd, is interested in 209,800,010 Shares which are held by J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited as nominee. China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited, Cinda International Holdings Limited, Cinda Securities Co., Ltd, Cinda Strategic (BVI) Limited, China Cinda (HK)

Asset Management Co., Ltd, Cinda International GP Management Limited, International High Grade Fund B, L.P. and China Agriculture Investment Limited are each deemed to be interested in the 209,800,010 Shares which Cinda International HGB Investment (UK) Limited is interested in as beneficial owner. Glencore plc and Glencore Holdings Pty Limited are deemed to be interested in the 84,497,858 Shares which Glencore Coal Pty Ltd is interested in as beneficial owner. Glencore plc wholly owns Glencore Holdings Pty Ltd which in turn wholly owns Glencore Coal Pty Ltd. CSIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shandong Lucion Investment Holdings Group Co., Ltd, is interested in 71,428,572 Shares which are held by HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited - A/C 2 as nominee. 62 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) if the Directors determine that it is necessary in order to prudently manage the Company's financial position, pay as interim and/or final dividends not less than 25% of net profit after tax (pre-abnormal items) in any given financial year. The Company paid an interim dividend totaling $136.7 million on 20 September 2019. The Company intends to pay a final dividend of $280 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 to be paid on 29 April 2020. PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS ON NEW ISSUES OF SHARES Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the constitution of the Company, shareholders do not have the right to be offered any Shares which are newly issued for cash before those Shares can be offered to non-Shareholders. PUBLIC FLOAT Based on the information available to the Company as at 31 December 2019, approximately 15.37% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company are held by the public. Accordingly the Company has complied with the waiver granted by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under Rule 8.08(1) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities as part of the Company's listing in Hong Kong. Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the HK Listing Rules requires that at least 25% of an issuer's total issued share capital must at all times be held by the public. Based on the information that is publicly available to the Company and within the knowledge of the Directors as at the date of this report, the Company has maintained the minimum public float of approximately 15.37% under the HK Listing Rules. FULFILMENT OF CONDITIONS AND UNDERTAKINGS The Company confirms that it has complied with the conditions and undertakings imposed by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited during the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. USE OF IPO PROCEEDS In connection with the global offering in Hong Kong, which was completed on 3 January 2019 (the "Global Offering"), the Company allotted and issued 59,441,900 new shares on 6 December 2018, 563,881 new shares on 28 December 2018 and 4,361,900 new shares on 3 January 2019 at a price of HK$23.48 per share and raised HK$1,511 million ($268 million) in total gross proceeds. The net proceeds from the Global Offering amounted to approximately HK$1,305 million after deduction of related expenses of approximately HK$206 million (the "Net Proceeds"). The following table sets out the breakdown of the use of proceeds from the HK Listing as at the date of this annual report: S/N Purpose of Net Proceeds Amount Allocated Amount Utilised Balance HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 1 Debt Repayment (48%) 626,507 626,507 - 2 Future M&A (30%) 391,567 - 391,567 3 Moolarben JV Acquisition (12%) 156,627 156,627 - 4 General Working Capital (10%) 130,522 130,522 - Total (Net Proceeds) 1,305,223 913,223 391,567 The above utilisations are in accordance with the intended use of the net proceeds and percentage allocated, as stated in the Company's prospectus for the Global Offering dated 26 November 2018. The Company expects to utilise the balance of Net Proceeds of approximately HK$391 million in the next 12 months. The Board will continue to update in periodic announcements on the utilisation of the balance of the proceeds from the HK Listing as and when the proceeds are materially disbursed and provide a status report on such use in its annual report and its quarterly and full year results announcements. MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS No contracts concerning the management and administration of the whole or any substantial part of the business of the Company were entered into or existed during the year ended 31 December 2019. TAX RELIEF The Company is not aware of any relief on taxation available to the shareholders by reason of their holdings of the fully paid shares. If the shareholders are unsure about the taxation implications of purchasing, holding, disposing of, dealing in, or exercising of any rights in relation to the fully paid shares, they are advised to consult an expert. MAJOR CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS The information in respect of the Groups sales to the major customers, and purchases from the major suppliers can be found in 63 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Continuing Connected Transactions 31 December 2019 (continued) Notes B2 and B5 to the consolidated financial statements. To the knowledge of the Directors, none of the Directors, or their associates, had any beneficial interest in the five largest customers or suppliers. To the knowledge of the Directors, two substantial shareholders, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company and Glencore Coal (each owning more than 5% of the Company's issued capital) have a beneficial interest in two of the five largest customers. The details of the customer/sales agreements are provided in this 'Continuing Connected Transactions' section of this report. 64 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Introduction The Company adopts an approach to corporate governance based on international best practice as well as Australian and Hong Kong law requirements. The Board and management are committed to corporate governance. ASX Corporate Governance Statement To the extent appropriate to the scale and nature of the Company's business, the Company has adopted the 3rd edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Principles and Recommendations ("ASX Recommendations"). This statement sets out the Company's compliance with the ASX Recommendations and the main corporate governance policies and practices adopted by the Company. HK Listing and Compliance with the Hong Kong Corporate Governance Code The Company has also adopted the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code in Appendix 14 (the "HK Code") to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HK Listing Rules") as part of its corporate governance policy. The Company has implemented and applied the principles contained within the HK Code in conducting the Company's business, including reflecting those principles in the Company's Board Charter and relevant policies. In the opinion of the Board, the Company has complied with the code provisions of the HK Code (in addition to the relevant principles of the ASX Recommendations) for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. The conduct of the Company's compliance with the principles is discussed further in this statement. Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight Role of the Board The Board is responsible for the overall corporate governance, leadership and control of the Company including directing the affairs of the Company, setting and monitoring the Company's risk management strategy and overseeing the appointment, remuneration and performance of senior Executives. The Board is committed to maximising performance, generating appropriate levels of shareholder value and financial return, and sustaining the growth and success of the Company over the longer-term. Directors are expected to exercise their decision making in the best interests of the Company. The Board's role and responsibilities and its delegation of authority to standing committees and senior Executives have been formalised in a Board Charter. The Board Charter can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. The Board Charter sets out the procedure by which the Board collectively, and each individual Director, can seek independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Delegation to management The Board delegates responsibility for the day to day management of the Company's affairs and implementation of the strategy and policy initiatives set by the Board to the Chair of the Executive Committee ("CEC"), the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and other senior Executives. The Executive Committee is a management committee comprising the CEC, CEO, the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and any other senior Executives that the Board resolves from time to time will be members of the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee Charter sets out the functions of the Executive Committee and the duties of the CEC, CEO and CFO and provides for a clear division of responsibility between management and the Board. The Executive Committee Charter also provides the financial decision authorities and appropriate approval thresholds at different levels which have been approved by the Board. Given the delegation of the day to day management of the Company, it is the responsibility of management, with the assistance of the Company Secretary, to provide the Directors with timely, adequate and appropriate information to assist the Directors in making informed decisions and to be able to effectively perform their duties and responsibilities. Senior Executive contracts The Company's senior Executives are employed under employment contracts that set out the terms of their employment. In 2018, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee engaged external remuneration consultants to provide independent market benchmarking with respect to the remuneration of Yancoal Executives and Non-Executive Directors. In 2019, no structural changes were made to senior Executive contracts. 65 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Company Secretary The Company Secretary supports and is accountable to the Board, through the Chairman of the Board ("Chairman"), on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The Company Secretary facilitates the timely flow of information within the Board and between the Board and management. All Directors have direct access to the Company Secretary. The Board Charter sets out the other duties of the Company Secretary, which include being responsible for: ensuring compliance by the Company with the Company's constitution, the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and other applicable laws and Listing Rules as they relate to the Company;

(Cth) and other applicable laws and Listing Rules as they relate to the Company; providing corporate governance advice to the Board and facilitating induction processes and the ongoing professional development of Directors;

ensuring that the Board Charter and relevant policies and procedures are followed;

ensuring that the Company's books and registers required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO") and other applicable laws are established and properly maintained;

(Cth), the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO") and other applicable laws are established and properly maintained; ensuring that all notices and responses are lodged with ASIC, ASX and HKEx on time; and

organising and attending shareholders' meetings and Directors' meetings, including sending out notices, preparing agendas, marshalling proxies and compiling minutes. The Company Secretary is Laura Ling Zhang. Ms Zhang has completed no less than 15 hours of professional training to update her skills and knowledge as required by the HKEx. Nomination and appointment of Directors The Board considers that Board succession planning, and the progressive and orderly renewal of the Company's Board membership, are an important part of the governance process. The Board's policy for the selection, appointment and re-appointment of Directors is to ensure that the Board possesses an appropriate range of skills, experience and expertise to enable the Board to carry out its responsibilities most effectively. As part of this appointment and re-appointment process, the Directors consider Board renewal and succession plans and whether the Board's size and composition is conducive to making appropriate decisions. At the time of appointment of a new Non-Executive Director, the key terms and conditions relevant to that person's appointment, the Board's responsibilities and the Company's expectations of a Director are set out in a letter of appointment. Each Director has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company. The Company has implemented an induction program, facilitated by the Company Secretary, through which new Non-Executive Directors are introduced to the Company's operations and are familiarised with the Company's strategy, culture and core values. The Board has established a Nomination and Remuneration Committee to make recommendations to the Board on matters such as succession plans for the Board, the size and composition of the Board, potential candidates for appointment to the Board, re-election of Directors, Board induction and Board evaluation procedures. The structure and membership of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is described further under Principles 2 and 8. The Board recognises that people are its most important asset and is committed to the maintenance and promotion of workplace diversity. Whilst traditionally experience as a senior Executive or Director of a large organisation with international operations is a prerequisite for candidature, in accordance with the Diversity Policy, the Board also seeks skills and experience in the following areas: marketing and sales;

policy and regulatory development and reform;

health, safety and environment and social responsibility; and

human resources. In identifying candidates, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers and selects nominees by reference to a number of selection criteria including the skills, expertise and background that add to and complement the range of skills, expertise and background of the existing Directors, the capability of the candidate to devote the necessary time and commitment to the role, potential conflicts of interest and independence, and the extent to which the candidate would fill a present need on the Board. Where appropriate, the appropriate checks are undertaken prior to a Director being appointed. The mix of skills currently held by the Board is set out under Principle 2. 66 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) The role, rights and responsibilities and membership requirements of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, together with the selection criteria for candidates for the Board are set out in the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter which can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. In carrying out its duties, the Committee has regard to the ASX Principles and the principles in the HK Code, in particular, principles A.3 and A.4. Shareholder approval is required for the appointment of Directors. However, Directors may appoint other Directors to fill a casual vacancy where the number of Directors falls below the constitutional minimum number of Directors and in order to comply with any applicable laws, regulations, the ASX Listing Rules or the HK Listing Rules. If a Director is appointed to fill a casual vacancy in these circumstances, the approval of members must be sought at the next general meeting. No Director may hold office without re-election beyond the third annual general meeting ("AGM") following the meeting at which the Director was last elected or re-elected. The Company provides all material information in its possession, including the details of expertise and qualifications, details of any other material directorships, and any other material that the Board considers to be material to such a decision, in relation to Directors standing for election or re-election in the Notice of Meeting provided to shareholders prior to the AGM. Each Non-Executive Director has been appointed for an initial term of not more than 3 years (and will be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every 3 years under rule 8.1 of the Company's Constitution, pending re-election by the shareholders at an annual general meeting). Each Independent Non-Executive Director has been appointed for an initial term of not more than 3 years and will be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every 3 years under rule 8.1 of the Company's Constitution, pending re-election by the shareholders at an annual general meeting. To the extent that the ASX Listing Rules require an election of Directors to be held and no Director would otherwise be required under the Company's Constitution to submit for election or re-election at an AGM, the Director who has been the longest in office since their last election or appointment must retire at the AGM. As between Directors who were last elected or appointed on the same day, where it is not agreed between the relevant Directors, the Director to retire must be decided by lot. The process for appointment, retirement and re-election of Directors is set out in the Company's Constitution which can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. Diversity The Company recognises that people are its most important asset and is committed to the maintenance and promotion of workplace diversity. The Company's Diversity Policy, approved by the Board, seeks to actively facilitate a more diverse and representative management and leadership structure. The Diversity Policy is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. Annually, the Board establishes measurable objectives with the assistance of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with a view to progressing towards a balanced representation of women at a Board and senior management level. The measurable objectives and performance against them are reviewed annually by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as part of its annual review of the effectiveness of the Diversity Policy. The measurable objectives adopted for 2019 and the Company's performance against the measurable objectives are outlined in the table below: Objective Performance 1. Review the Company's Diversity, The Diversity Policy was updated and published on 18 Workplace Behaviour, Anti-Discrimination December 2019. The Workplace Behaviour and Anti- Policies and implements training on the Discrimination policy was also reviewed for the purposes of latter two. developing Corporate training materials to support the training sessions which were conducted in 2019. Regular training focussed on workplace behaviour is also conducted across sites. 2. Roll out the updated Parental Leave The updated Parental Leave Policy, including enhanced Policy. provisions was effective from 1 January 2019. The revised policy provides 15 weeks of primary carers leave, an increase from the previous offering of 12 weeks. In addition, employees on unpaid parental leave will receive superannuation as if at work and should they return to work on 67 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) a part time basis they shall receive superannuation at their pre- parental leave rate until their child reaches school age. 3. Update recruitment and onboarding On 1 November 2019, the Company's Success Factors processes to capture additional diversity Recruitment & Onboarding process commenced, whereby all measures, for example ethnicity, religion applicants now complete a candidate profile which enables and cultural background. details such as place of birth, gender and ethic group identification to be captured. For privacy reasons these details are optional. This will allow the Company to report on the diversity of both its candidate pipeline (where disclosed) as well as successful candidates. 4. Continue to target a diverse group of Across the Yancoal group, merit-based,non-discriminatory candidates with recruitment and selection practices continue to be followed. procedures that are merit based and non- discriminatory. 5. Continue to ensure our managers are A human resources representative endeavours to sit with adept recruiters, retainers and motivators managers during interviews to coach and mentor them on of our diverse workplace. targeted selection techniques and merit-based selection, as well as general diversity awareness with regards to candidates. As part of the Company's focus on retaining and motivating its current workforce, all sites implemented cultural improvement plans in 2019. These plans were designed to improve employee engagement based on the feedback received from the 2018 employee engagement survey. The result from the 2019 survey demonstrated an overall improvement in engagement as shown by the improvement in the overall net promoter score from -28.3 to 2.5, which represents an increase of approximately 30%. The Board has set the following measurable objectives in relation to gender diversity for 2020: Provide training to the Human Resources team on behavioural based interviewing and unconscious bias, scheduled for February 2020. Develop an e-learning module for Workplace Behaviour and implement in 2020. Conduct a pay gap analysis to identify and address any pay equity concerns. Where equity issues are identified these should be addressed in the 2020 salary review process. Measure the retention of female employees and should any issues be identified, seek to implement ways to address the issues. Proportion of Women in the Company Gender has been identified as a key area of focus for the Company. On an annual basis, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviews the proportion of women employed by the Company and submits a report to the Board outlining its findings. Details regarding the proportion of men and women throughout the organisation are set out below. As at 31 December 2019, the proportion of women who were directly engaged by the Company as a whole was 12%: 329 Full-time, 21 Part-time, 7 Casual and 81 Managed Contractors. The proportion of women in Executive Committee roles within the Company during 2019 was 8%: Women held 1 of 13 Executive Committee roles within the Company. On and from 30 January 2018, one female Non-Executive Director sits on the Board. Performance of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors The Nomination and Remuneration Committee oversees an annual evaluation process for the Board, its committees and each Director based on the Board Performance Evaluation Protocol ("Protocol") adopted and approved by the Board in 68 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) 2012. The Board Periodically, a review of the structure and operation of the Board, the skills and characteristics required by the Board to maximise its effectiveness and whether the mix of skills, experience and expertise and the Board's practices and procedures are appropriate for the present and future needs of the Company is conducted. This evaluation of performance of the Board may be conducted with the assistance of an external facilitator. As set out in the Board Charter, the review of the Board involves Directors providing written feedback on the Board's performance to the Chairman or to an external facilitator, which in turn is discussed by the Board, with consideration of whether any steps for improvement are required. It is expected that externally facilitated reviews will occur approximately every three years. The independent external facilitator will seek input from each of the Directors and certain members of senior management in relation to the performance of the Board against a set of agreed criteria. Once an externally facilitated review occurs, the progress against any recommendations from the most recent externally facilitated review, together with any new issues, will be considered internally. Feedback from each Director against a set of agreed criteria will be collected by the Chairman or the external facilitator. The CEC and CEO will also provide feedback from senior Executives in connection with any issues that may be relevant in the context of the Board performance review. Feedback will be collected by the Chairman, or an external facilitator, and discussed by the Board, with consideration being given as to whether any steps should be taken to improve performance of the Board or its committees. Since the adoption of the Protocol in 2012, the Company carried out four annual board performance reviews internally, and has conducted one externally facilitated board performance review. An externally facilitated review of the Board was carried out in 2016 (in respect of 2015) and a review of the Board was conducted internally in 2018 (in respect of 2017), in accordance with process disclosed above. For the financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019, a board performance review has not yet been undertaken in accordance with the process disclosed above. It is expected that the Company will conduct a board performance review for the past financial year in 2020. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers assessments by independent bodies regarding Boards of Australian companies and their performance. The Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reports any material issues or findings from these evaluations to the Board. Board committees Each of the four standing committees of the Board conducts an annual committee performance self-assessment to review performance using guidelines approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The guidelines include reviewing the committee's performance having regard to its role and responsibilities as set out in its Charter; consideration as to whether the committee's Charter is fit for purpose; and identification of future topics for training/education of the committee or its individual members. The outcomes of the performance self-assessments are reported to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (or to the Board, if there are any material issues relating to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) for discussion and noting. Each committee provides feedback to the Board on its own performance, which is collected by the Chairman or an external facilitator, and the feedback is discussed by the Board, with consideration of whether any steps for improvement are required. The most recent review of the Board's committees was conducted in 2018 (in respect of 2017) in accordance with the process disclosed above. For the financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019, a Board committees' performance review has not yet been undertaken in accordance with the process disclosed above. It is expected that the Company will conduct such a performance review for the past financial year in 2020. Individual Directors Directors are evaluated on, amongst other things, their alignment with the values of the Company, their commitment to their duties and their level of financial, technical and specialist knowledge. Directors are also expected to be fully aware of their duties of care and skill, as well as fiduciary duties, as a Director. An annual performance review of Non-Executive Directors is conducted by the Chairman for each Non-Executive Director, specifically addressing the performance criteria within the Protocol. An annual review of the performance of the Chairman is facilitated by the Co-Vice Chairmen who seeks input from each Director individually on the performance of the Chairman against the competencies for the Chairman's role approved by 69 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) the Board. The Co-Vice Chairmen collate the input in order to provide an overview report to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and to the Board, as well as feedback to the Chairman. An externally facilitated review of individual Directors was conducted in 2016 (in respect of 2015) and an internal review was conducted in 2018 (in respect of 2017) in accordance with the process disclosed above. For the financial years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019, an annual performance review of Non-Executive Directors has not yet been undertaken in accordance with the process disclosed above. It is expected that the Company will conduct such a performance review for the past financial year in 2020. The requirements of the principles set out in the HK Code in respect of performance of the Directors will be taken into account in undertaking future Director reviews. Performance of Senior Executives The CEC and the CEO review the performance of senior Executives annually against appropriate measures as part of the Company's performance management system for all managers and staff. On an annual basis, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subsequently the Board formally reviews the performance of the CEO and the CEC. The CEO's performance is assessed against qualitative and quantitative criteria, including profit performance, other financial measures, safety performance and strategic actions. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also undertakes an annual formal review of the performance of other members of the Executive Committee, based on similar criteria. The Board reviews and approves the annual review of all the members of the Executive Committee undertaken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The performance evaluation for the CEC, CEO and senior Executives to take place in 2020 (in respect of 2019) will be in accordance with the process disclosed above. Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value Structure of the Board Currently, the Board comprises: Executive Director: Fucun Wang;

Non-Executive Directors: Baocai Zhang, Cunliang Lai, Qingchun Zhao, Xiangqian Wu, Fuqi Wang and Xing Feng; and

Directors: Baocai Zhang, Cunliang Lai, Qingchun Zhao, Xiangqian Wu, Fuqi Wang and Xing Feng; and Independent Non-Executive Directors: Geoffrey William Raby, Gregory James Fletcher, David James Moult and Helen Jane Gillies. The skills, experience and expertise of each Director and the period that each Director has held office is disclosed in the Information on Directors in the Directors' Report, on pages 10 - 16. The Constitution provides that there will be a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 11 Directors of the Company, unless the Company resolves otherwise at a general meeting. The number of meetings held by the Board during 2019 and each director's attendance at these meetings is set out in the Directors' Report on page 17. Chairman of the Board The current Chairman, Baocai Zhang, was nominated by the Company's major shareholder, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd ("Yanzhou"). The Chairman leads the Board and is responsible for the efficient organisation and conduct of the Board's functioning. The Chairman ensures that Directors have the opportunity to contribute to Board deliberations. The Chairman regularly communicates with the CEC and CEO and to review key issues and performance trends. The Chairman, together with the Co-Vice Chairmen, Fucun Wang and Gregory Fletcher, also represent the Company in the wider community. The Chief Executive Officer is Reinhold Schmidt. The CEO is responsible for conduct and supervision of the management function of the Company, including implementing strategic objectives, plans and budgets approved by the Board. The CEO has overall responsibility for the Company's operations (other than as delegated to the CEC and undertaking such responsibilities as may be delegated to him by the Board from time to time. The CEO is accountable to the Board and reports to the Chairman of the Board and the CEC. The roles of the Chairman and the CEO are separate and assumed by different individuals to ensure a balance of power and authority, so that power is not concentrated in any one individual of the Board. There is a clear division of responsibilities between the Chairman and the CEO. 70 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Board Committees The Board may from time to time establish appropriate committees to assist in the discharge of its responsibilities. The Board has established the following standing Board committees: Audit and Risk Management Committee;

on and from 18 December 2019, Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee (previously known as Health, Safety and Environment Committee)

Nomination and Remuneration Committee; and

Strategy and Development Committee. These Board committees review matters on behalf of the Board and, as set out in the relevant Charter: refer matters to the Board for a decision, with a recommendation from the committee; or

determine matters (where the committee acts with delegated authority), which the committee then reports to the Board. The purpose of each of the Board committees is outlined below. Committee Purpose Membership Audit and Risk The committee's objectives are to: Independent Non- Management • help the Board in relation to the reporting of financial information. Executive Directors: Committee Gregory Fletcher - • advise on the appropriate application and amendment of accounting Chair policies; David Moult • make evaluations and recommendations to the shareholders of the Helen Gillies Company regarding the external auditor; • recommend to the Board the remuneration of the external auditor for Non-Executive shareholder approval as required in accordance with the Constitution; Directors: • provide a link between the Board and the external auditor and Qingchun Zhao management; (minimum of three • ensure that the Board, Directors and management are aware of Non-Executive Directors, a majority material risks facing the business; of whom are • ensure the systems in place to identify, monitor and assess risk are independent) appropriate and operating effectively; and • assess the independence of the external auditor. During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, work performed by the committee included: review and endorsement of the Company's Interim and Annual Financial Results;

consideration of external audit reports and approval of external auditor's audit plan;

engagement of non-audit services;

non-audit services; consideration of the Company's asset impairment assessments;

review of the revised Audit and Risk Management Committee Charter;

review of the Company's related party and connected transactions; 71 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) • review of the effectiveness of risk management and internal control systems and internal audit functions; and evaluation of the Company's debt facilities and 2019 debt prepayments along with consideration of the Company's dividend payments. Health, Safety, The committee assists the Board to: Independent Non- Environment and • Executive Directors: Community fulfil its responsibilities in relation to the health, safety, environment, David Moult - Chair Committee and community (collectively HSEC) matters arising out of the activities of the Company; Geoffrey Raby • consider, assess and monitor whether or not the Company has in Non-Executive place the appropriate policies, standards, systems and resources Directors: required to meet the Company's HSEC commitments; and Fuqi Wang • provide necessary focus and guidance on HSEC matters across the Executive Directors: Company. During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, work performed by Fucun Wang (minimum of three the committee included: Directors) • monitoring the Company's ongoing health and safety and environmental performance, including significant incidents and regulatory investigations; • monitored the ongoing integration of the Company's health and safety systems for the acquired Coal & Allied mine sites. • overseeing major initiatives, including the Principal Hazard Management Project, Contractor Management project, MTW Fatigue Management Project and the Yancoal Community Support Program; • considering independent environmental assurance audits for various Company mine sites, including Moolarben, MTW and Ashton; and • considering the Company's updated Enterprise Risk Management approach. Nomination and The committee assists the Board of the Company by making Independent Non- Remuneration recommendations in relation to: Executive Directors: Committee • Helen Gillies - Board composition and succession planning for the Board; Chair • Director remuneration (subject to any shareholder approval that is Gregory Fletcher required in accordance with the Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules) and remuneration arrangements for the Executive Committee David Moult and any other person nominated as such by the committee from time Non-Executive to time; Directors: • the public reporting of remuneration for Directors and the Company's Xiangqian Wu Executive Committee; • the performance assessment of the Executive Committee; Baocai Zhang • designing company policy and regulations with regard to corporate (minimum of three Non-Executive governance; and Directors, a majority • diversity. of whom are independent) During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, work performed by the committee included: • consideration of re-election of Directors; 72 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) • undertaking a review of the Company's organisational structure and composition of the Executive Committee; • review of the 2018 Corporate Governance Statement, including diversity and measurable objectives; • review of the amended Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter; and • finalisation and endorsement of Company short-term and long-term incentive plans and Company salary indexation and performance assessment implementation. Strategy and The committee assists the Board in its oversight and review of the Independent Non- Development Company's strategic initiatives, including: Executive Directors: Committee • Geoffrey Raby merger and acquisition proposals; • major capital markets transactions; Non-Executive Directors: • significant investment opportunities; and Baocai Zhang - • proposals to dispose of significant Company assets. Chair During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, work performed by the Qingchun Zhao committee included: Fuqi Wang • consideration of capital management issues, including share Xing Feng consolidation, early debt repayment and dividend decisions; (minimum of three • evaluation of various acquisition opportunities and organic growth Directors) opportunities; and • review of Stakeholder Engagement Strategy and investor relations issue. Independent An Independent Board Committee is established by the Board as and An Independent Board Committee is Board when required to manage any related party transactions. composed of Committees During the financial year ended 31 December 2019, a previously independent Non- Executive Directors constituted Independent Board Committee passed certain written who do not have a resolutions for the purposes of considering transactions between or material interest in involving the Company and its major shareholder, Yanzhou. the relevant transactions. The primary role of the Strategy and Development Committee is to assist the Board in its oversight and review of the Company's strategic initiatives. The other standing Board committees referred to above are discussed further below under Principle 4 (Audit and Risk Management Committee), Principle 7 (Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee) and Principle 8 (Nomination and Remuneration Committee). The Charters of each of these standing Board committees are available within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. The number of meetings held by the Board and each committee during 2019 and each member's attendance at these meetings is set out in the Directors' Report on page 17. Other committees may be established by the Board as and when required. Membership of the Board committees is based on the needs of the Company, relevant regulatory requirements, and the skills and experience of individual Directors. Director independence In determining the composition of the Board, the Company has regard to the balance of Executive and Non-Executive Directors to ensure that there is a strong independent presence on the Board to exercise independent judgement. 73 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) The Board comprises 11 Directors, of whom four hold their positions in an independent Non-Executive capacity (based on the independence standard disclosed below). The Company's current independent Directors are Geoffrey Raby, Gregory Fletcher, David Moult and Helen Gillies. The Board has assessed the independence of each of the Non-Executive Directors (including the Chairman) in light of their interests and relationships. A majority of the Board are not considered independent Directors having regard to their affiliation with the Company's major shareholder, Yanzhou, and accordingly the Company does not comply with Recommendation 2.4 of the ASX Recommendation. However, the Board considers that its composition appropriately represents the interests of its shareholders including its major shareholder, Yanzhou, and that the Board has put in place appropriate policies and procedures to guide the Board and senior Executives in circumstances where conflicts of interest may arise and in its dealings with Yanzhou, including establishing the Independent Board Committee referred to above. To help ensure that any conflicts of interests are identified, the Company has put in place a standing agenda item at all meetings of the Board and its committees to provide the Directors with the opportunity of declaring any conflicts of interests in the subject matter of the proposed resolutions made within the meeting. To assist the Board in making independent judgements, the Board Charter sets out the procedure by which the Board collectively, and each individual Director, can seek independent professional advice, at the Company's expense. Each independent Director must regularly provide the Board with all information relevant to their continued compliance with the independence standard. The independence of Directors will be reviewed by the Board on a regular basis with assistance from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will also assist the Board with regular evaluation of the performance of the Board, Board committees and individual Directors. The independent Non-Executive Directors have confirmed their independence in accordance with Rule 3.13 of the HK Listing Rules, and the Company has received from each of the independent Non-Executive Directors an annual confirmation on his/her independence as required under Rule 3.13 of the HK Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Company considers that the independent Non-Executive Directors continue to be independent. Independence Standard In assessing the independence of its Directors, the Board has regard to the factors relevant to assessing the independence of a Director that are set out in Box 2.3 of the ASX Recommendations (3rd edition) and Rule 3.13 of the HK Listing Rules. The criteria considered in assessing the independence of Non-Executive Directors are also set out in the Board Charter. A Director is considered independent if the Director: is not, and has not within the last three years been, employed in an Executive capacity by the Company or any of its child entities;

is not, nor has within the last three years been, a partner, Director or senior employee of a provider of material professional services to the Company or any of its child entities;

is not, nor has within the last three years been, in a material business relationship with the Company or any of its child entities, or an officer of, or otherwise associated with, someone with such a relationship;

is not a substantial Shareholder of the Company or an officer of, or otherwise associated with, a substantial Shareholder of the Company;

does not have a material contractual relationship with the Company or any of its child entities other than as a Director;

does not have close family ties with any person who falls within any of the categories described above;

has not been a Director of the Company for such a period that his or her independence may have been compromised; and

is free from any other interest, position, association or relationship that might interfere, or might reasonably be seen to interfere, with the Director's capacity to bring an independent judgement to bear on issues before the Board and to act in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders generally. The Company's Constitution provides that the Company's shareholders holding a majority of the issued shares of the Company (which confer the right to vote) may nominate a Director to the office of Chairman and may elect one or more Directors to the office of Vice Chair. 74 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) As a nominee of Yanzhou, Baocai Zhang, the Chairman is not considered independent by the independence standard (as above) and accordingly the Company does not comply with Recommendation 2.5 of the ASX Recommendation. However, the Board considers that this is an appropriate reflection of Yanzhou's majority shareholding in the Company. While a majority of the Directors are associated with Yanzhou this is considered appropriate in light of Yanzhou's major shareholding in the Company. The Board has put in place appropriate policies and procedures such as the Conflicts and Related Transactions Policy, the Majority Shareholder Protocol to manage any potential conflicts, while the Company's Constitution allows for the establishment of an Independent Board Committee consisting of Independent Non-Executive Directors if required. Board skills matrix The Board represents a balance of skills, experience and diversity of perspectives appropriate to the requirements of the Company's business. The table below sets out the skills and experience that are currently represented on the Board. Skills and Experiences Total Mining / exploration and production 4 Engineering 4 Capital projects 10 Trading / marketing 4 Strategy 11 Leadership 11 Board / Committee experience 8 Corporate governance 7 Accounting / audit / risk management 7 Government / policy 9 Legal / regulatory 5 Health, safety and environment 6 Human resources 5 International business expertise 9 Induction and professional development Upon appointment, Directors are provided with an information pack containing a letter of appointment setting out the Company's expectations, Directors' duties and the terms and conditions of their appointment, and other materials containing information about the Company including the Company's Constitution, charters and policies to support the induction of Directors to the Board. Directors also participate in continuing education or development programs arranged for them, including for example training on Directors duties (including with respect to climate change risk), developments in HKEx corporate governance framework and developments in whistleblower regimes. The training was conducted by the Company's Hong Kong and Australian based legal advisors. The Company Secretary supports Directors by providing access to information in appropriate form where requested. Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly Conduct and ethics The Board policy is that Directors, employees and contractors must observe both the letter and spirit of the law, and adhere to the highest standards of business conduct. The Company has adopted a formal Code of Conduct and other guidelines and policies which are approved by the Board that set out legal and ethical standards for the Company's Directors and employees, including a Conflicts of Interests and Related Party Transactions Policy. The Code of Conduct and these other guidelines and policies guide the Directors, the CEO, senior Executives, and 75 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) employees generally as to the practices necessary to maintain confidence in the Company's integrity and as to the responsibility and accountability of individuals for reporting, and investigating reports of, unethical practices. The Code of Conduct and these other guidelines and policies also guide compliance with legal and other obligations to stakeholders. Specifically, the objective of the Code of Conduct is to: provide a benchmark for professional behaviour;

support the Company's business reputation and corporate image within the community; and

make Directors and employees aware of the consequences if they breach the policy. The key values underpinning the Code of Conduct are: our actions must be governed by the highest standards of integrity and fairness;

our decisions must be made in accordance with the letter and spirit of applicable law; and

our business must be conducted honestly and ethically, with our best skills and judgement, and for the benefit of customers, employees, shareholder and the Company alike. The Code of Conduct is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. Reporting concerns and whistleblower protection The Company's Whistleblower policy encourages any current or former employees or officers, contractors or suppliers (and their employees), associates or certain family members of an individual mentioned above to raise serious concerns of misconduct or an improper state of affairs or circumstances in relation to the Company and report any issues if they have reasonable grounds for suspecting so. The disclosure cannot solely be about a personal work-related grievance. Individuals can report their concerns confidentially in writing or by phone to a confidential Speak Up facility, which is operated by an independent external party. Alternatively, disclosure may be made with our Whistleblower Officer, the Executive General Manager Risk & Audit, an officer or senior manager within the Company, the Company's auditor or if the disclosure concerns the Company's tax affairs or its associates, its registered tax agent or BAS agent, or an employee or officer at the Company who has functions or duties relating to its tax affairs. All disclosures made under this policy will be treated seriously and may be the subject of a investigation with the objective of locating evidence that either substantiates or refutes the misconduct disclosed by a person. Such investigations will be facilitated in accordance with the steps and process detailed in the policy, subject to certain exceptions within the policy. The Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Board are informed at each meeting with a report on all active whistleblower matters, including information on the number and nature of disclosures made in the last quarter, the status of any investigations underway and the outcomes of any investigations completed and actions taken as a result of those investigations. The Yancoal Whistleblower Policy is available in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting Audit and Risk Management Committee The ARMC has the responsibility to review, oversee and report to the Board in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and accounts of the Company. The Board has established an Audit and Risk Management Committee, which plays a key role in helping the Board to oversee financial reporting, internal control structure, risk management systems and internal and external audit functions. The committee also enables the Board to maintain a transparent relationship with the Company's internal and external auditors. The committee has the necessary power and resources to meet its responsibilities under its charter, including rights of access to management and auditors (internal and external) and to seek explanations and additional information. The committee meets at least four times per year, or as frequently as required. The Charter of the Audit and Risk Management Committee provides clear terms of reference and can be found in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. The purpose of the Audit and Risk Management Committee is outlined under the Board committees section above. In accordance with its Charter, the Audit and Risk Management Committee has at least three members. The current 76 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) members of this committee are Gregory Fletcher (chair of the committee), Qingchun Zhao, David Moult and Helen Gillies. The committee consists only of Non-Executive Directors with a majority being independent. Consistent with the ASX Recommendations, the Chair of the committee is an independent Non-Executive Director and is not the Chairman of the Board. The qualifications, skills and experience of each member and the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the committee members at those meetings is disclosed in the Information on Directors in the Directors' Report, on pages 10 - 17. The Company has also employed a full time Executive General Manager of Risk and Audit ("EGM of Risk and Audit"). His role is described further under Principle 7. CEO and CFO certifications on financial reports The persons who performed a chief executive function and chief financial officer function for the Company have declared in writing to the Board that in respect of the half year ended 30 June 2019 and the full year ended 31 December 2019, in their opinion, the financial records of the Company have been properly maintained and the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the Company, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. External Auditor The Company's external auditor is ShineWing Australia. Consistent with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), ShineWing Australia has a policy of partner rotation every five years. The appointment, removal and remuneration (not including amounts paid for special or additional services provided by the auditor) of the auditor require shareholder approval. The external auditor receives all papers and minutes of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. The external auditor also attends the Company's Annual General Meeting to answer questions from shareholders relevant to the Company's audit. The statement of the external auditor, ShineWing Australia, about reporting responsibilities on the financial statements of the Group is set out under the heading "Independent Auditor's Report To the Members of Yancoal Australia Ltd" in this annual report. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, they are not aware of any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that may cast uncertainties relating to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. An analysis of remuneration (including details of the amounts paid or payable) to the auditor for audit and non-audit services provided during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 are set out in the Directors' Report on page 36. Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure The Company recognises the importance of timely and adequate disclosure to the market, and is committed to making timely and balanced disclosure of all material matters and to effective communication with its shareholders and investors so as to give them ready access to balanced and understandable information. The Company also works together with its major shareholder, Yanzhou, to ensure that Yanzhou can comply with its disclosure obligations in relation to Company information, and vice versa, Yanzhou seeks to ensure that the Company can comply with its disclosure obligations in relation to Yanzhou's information. The Board has put in place a Disclosure Policy to encapsulate the disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the ASX Listing Rules and to set out procedures for managing compliance with those obligations. These procedures provide a framework for managing the disclosure of material matters to the market to ensure accountability at Board and senior Executive level. As part of this framework, a standing agenda item at all the Company's Board and Executive Committee meetings requires the Directors and senior Executive to consider whether any matters at the meeting should be disclosed to the market. The Disclosure Policy can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. A Disclosure Committee has been established to assist the Company to meet its disclosure obligations. The Committee plays a key role in reviewing and determining whether information is likely to have a material effect on the price or value of the Company's securities such that it requires disclosure to the market. The Disclosure Committee members comprise the CEC, CEO, CFO, Company Secretary, Investor Relations General Manager and Group Counsel. Any information disclosed to the market through an announcement to the ASX is also published on the Investor section of the Company's website. 77 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Principle 6: Respect the rights of shareholders Communications with shareholders The Company has an investor relations program that is aimed at facilitating two-way communications with investors. The Company's policy is to promote effective two-way communication with shareholders and other investors so that they understand how to assess relevant information about the Company and its corporate direction. The Company aims to keep shareholders, potential investors and other stakeholders informed of all major developments affecting the state of affairs of the Company. The Company facilitates the investor relations program by communicating information regularly to shareholders, potential investors and other stakeholders by: posting announcements on the ASX and HKEx platforms in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations and also making these announcements available on the Company's website under the sections marked

'Corporate Governance', 'Media' and 'Boards and Committees';

Company's website under the sections marked 'Corporate Governance', 'Media' and 'Boards and Committees'; keeping its website up to date on important information about the Company, including its Constitution, Board and Board Committee Charters, core corporate governance policies and financial information about the Company; and

website up to date on important information about the Company, including its Constitution, Board and Board Committee Charters, core corporate governance policies and financial information about the Company; and publishing investor presentations made to analysts and making media briefings available within the Investor section of the Company's website. The Board considers one of its key responsibilities to be communication with shareholders and, accordingly, the Company encourages shareholders to attend and participate in all general meetings including annual general meetings and will use a variety of technological solutions where appropriate to facilitate such participation of shareholders. This may include, for example, holding meetings across multiple venues linked by live telecommunications and hybrid meetings that allow shareholders to attend and vote in person, by proxy or online. Shareholders are entitled to ask questions about the management of the Company and of the auditor as to its conduct of the audit and the preparation of its reports. Any shareholders who cannot attend any general meetings can also participate via lodgement of their proxies. In addition, shareholders have the option of receiving communications from and sending communications to the Company and the Company's principal and branch share registries, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, electronically. The Company's Shareholder Communication Policy can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. Paragraph 44 of the Hong Kong Joint Policy Statement Regarding the Listing of Overseas Companies, jointly issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and HKEx in March 2007 and updated in April 2018, requires that members holding a minority stake in an overseas company must be allowed to convene an extraordinary general meeting and add resolutions to a meeting agenda. The minimum level of members' support required to convene a meeting must be no higher than 10%. Under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Shareholders with at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at a general meeting may request the Directors to call a general meeting or may convene a general meeting themselves at their own expense under section 249F of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Any such request must be in writing, must state any resolution to be proposed at the meeting, must be signed by the shareholder making the request and must be given to the Company. Under section 249N of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Shareholders representing at least 5% of the total votes that may be cast on the resolution or at least 100 Shareholders who are entitled to vote at a general meeting may give the Company notice requiring resolutions to be put before a general meeting. The notice must be in writing, must set out the wording of the proposed resolution and must be signed by the shareholders proposing to move the resolution. Apart from the general meetings, the Company's website is an effective means of communication with Shareholders. The Company is committed to facilitating the two-way communication with Shareholders, in particular, dealing with Shareholder enquiries (whether an institutional investor or a retail investor) and any Shareholders who have questions or comments on what the Company is doing are most welcome to contact the Company at any time through the website. Shareholders may raise enquiries to the Board by contacting the Group's General Manager Corporate Affairs, including at shareholder@yancoal.com.au. Upon receipt of the enquiries, the General Manager Corporate Affairs will forward the Shareholders' enquiries and concerns to the Board, Board committees or the management as appropriate. Amendments to the Company's Constitution At a general meeting of Shareholders held on 31 May 2019, Shareholder approval to amend the Constitution was sought and obtained. The Constitution was amended by: 78 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) replacing the reference to "40%" with "50%"; including the phrase "or 50% of the free cash flow (pre-Abnormal Items), whichever is higher" after the bracketed phrase "(pre-Abnormal Items)"; and inserting a sentence which defines "free cash flow" at the end of the paragraph, in rule 4.1(a)(1), so that the rule reads: "Subject in each case to applicable laws, the ongoing cash needs of the business, the statutory and common law duties of the directors and the shareholders' rights under rule 7.10, the directors may pay interim and/or final dividends, and must: subject to rule 4.1(a)(2), pay as interim and/or final dividends not less than (A) 50% of net profit after tax (pre- Abnormal Items); or (B) 50% of the free cash flow (pre-Abnormal Items), whichever is higher in each financial year; and if the directors determine that it is necessary in order to prudently manage the company's financial position, pay as interim and/or final dividends not less than 25% of net profit after tax (pre-Abnormal Items) in any given financial year. "Free cash flow" for the purpose of rule 4.1(a)(1) is the net cash inflow from operating activities less payments made for capital expenditure and exploration activities." Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk Risk identification and management The Board, through the Audit and Risk Management Committee, is responsible for satisfying itself that a sound system of risk oversight and management exists and that internal controls are effective to enable it to assess the type and extent of relevant risks in its decision making. In particular, the Board ensures that: the material strategic, operational, financial reporting and compliance risks are identified and evaluated; and

risk management, control and reporting systems are in place to identify, assess, manage, monitor and report on these risks. The role and membership of the Audit and Risk Management Committee are described under Principles 2 and 4. The Company's Audit and Risk Management Committee Charter can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. The number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the committee members at those meetings is disclosed in the Directors' Report, on page 17. The Board has requested the Company's senior Executives and management to report to the Audit and Risk Management Committee and, where appropriate the Board, regarding the effective management of its material business risks. In 2019, the Audit and Risk Management Committee had in place a framework to identify, assess, manage risks that are material to the business. This framework includes: implementation of a corporate risk management standard approved by the Audit and Risk Management Committee and Board;

identification of material business risk by reference to a corporate risk register, approved by the Audit and Risk Management Committee and Board;

formal risk identification activities being undertaken at both a functional level and at each of the Company's mine sites;

designated individuals across the business that have accountability for the implementation of risk management within their areas of responsibility;

the EGM of Risk and Audit as a central resource available to assist with all risk management responsibilities, and to assist with any training/awareness or other related requirements; and 79 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) internal procedures and plans for crisis management. The Audit and Risk Management Committee receives periodic reports on the performance of the Company's enterprise risk management framework, as well as on the Company's key risk exposures to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound. An annual review of the risk management and internal control framework was conducted by the Audit and Risk Management Committee, on behalf of the Board, in 2019 that addressed areas for continuous improvement in line with the Australian / New Zealand standard for risk management. The framework was considered effective and adequate. The EGM of Risk and Audit is responsible for establishing and managing the enterprise risk management framework, risk management system and practices. The company's formal risk identification activities are guided by the Australian / New Zealand standard for risk management and undertaken on a periodic basis; with Risk Identification and Analysis activities undertaken at a functional level, as well as at each of the Company's mine sites. The responsibility for managing risks, risk controls or risk management action plans is embedded within the business and undertaken as part of everyday activities. Together with the CEC, the Board and the Audit and Risk Management Committee, the EGM of Risk and Audit is responsible for developing a risk matrix and framework and for implementing related risk-based assurance processes for the Company and its subsidiaries. The EGM of Risk and Audit annually reviews and confirms the continued effectiveness of the risk framework to the Audit and Risk Management Committee. The Board recognises and acknowledges that, while risk management controls and systems can be effective in managing risks, they cannot eliminate all risks relevant to the Company achieving its objectives and cannot provide absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss. Risks associated with the Company The future operating performance of the Group may be affected by risks relating to the Company's business. Some of these risks are specific to the Company while others relate to economic conditions and the general industry and markets in which the Company operates. The Company's risk management policies and procedures have been designed and implemented to identify, assess and manage any material exposure to risks relating to the Company's business, including economic, environmental and social sustainability risks. The Company undertakes regular monitoring and assessment of existing and emerging risks. Group material risks are assigned specific risk owners and risk treatment strategies which are recorded alongside applicable key controls and control effectiveness ratings to pro-actively manage the Company's exposure to such risks. Further details of how the Company manages certain economic, environmental and social sustainability risks are set out in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report on pages 39 - 53. However, there can be no assurance that such risk mitigation strategies will protect the Company from these risks. Other risks are beyond the Company's control and cannot be mitigated. The occurrence of any such risks could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and performance. The risks listed below are not purported to be exhaustive and there is no assurance that the importance of different risks will not change or other risks will not emerge. The table below identifies risks which are considered to be economic, environmental and/or social sustainability risks. Economic sustainability Environmental Social sustainability risks sustainability risks risks Operations √ √ √ Health, safety and hazardous √ √ √ materials Business development √ Funding √ Adverse foreign exchange rate √ movements Hedging through bank issued √ instruments Coal prices and coal demand √ Coal production √ 80 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Economic sustainability Environmental Social sustainability risks sustainability risks risks Debt costs √ Taxation √ Accounting Standards √ Regulatory approvals √ √ Estimates of Resources and √ Reserves and geology Take or pay liabilities √ Uncertainty in costs forecast √ NCIG and WICET debt √ Mine closure √ √ √ Coal supply agreements √ Joint ventures and reliance on √ third parties Competition √ Title √ Native Title √ √ Overlapping tenement √ √ Enforcement and counterparty √ insolvency Coal royalties √ Climate change/carbon √ √ √ regulation Environmental activism √ √ √ Technological change √ √ Technology / cyber √ Key personnel √ Fraud or misconduct √ √ Changes in government policy, √ √ regulation or legislation Environment and planning √ Litigation √ √ Insurance √ 81 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Economic sustainability Environmental Social sustainability risks sustainability risks risks Exploration and development √ Transport and infrastructure √ Environment √ √ √ Impairment √ Operations The Company's operations are subject to operating risks. These risks include (but are not limited to) industrial action, inappropriate mine design /plans, mine collapses, cave-ins or other failures relating to mine infrastructure, including tailings dams, interruptions due to hazardous weather conditions, power interruption, insufficient water supply, critical equipment unavailability / failure (in particular any protracted breakdown or issues with any of the Company's CHPPs or a major excavator), damage to third party infrastructure, fires, and explosions from methane gas or coal dust, accidental mine water discharges, flooding and variations in or unusual or unexpected geological or geotechnical mining conditions (particularly in the Company's underground operations). Such risks could result in damage to applicable mines, personal injury, environmental damage, delays in coal production, delays in deliveries, decreased coal production, increased cost / monetary losses, reduced revenue, and possible legal liability. Although the Company's insurance policies provide coverage for some of these risks, the amount and scope of insurance cover is limited by market and economic factors and these risks would not be fully covered by insurances maintained by the Company. Health, safety and hazardous materials Accidents could occur at a mine site or corporate office that result in personal injuries. These could relate to factors such as (but not limited to) coal or gas bursts, vehicle interaction / motor vehicle accidents, exposures to energised plant or equipment and working at heights or in confined spaces. These could also have adverse financial implications including legal claims for personal injury, wrongful death, amendments to approvals, potential production delays or stoppages, any of which may have a material adverse effect on the financial performance and/or financial position of the Company. There is a risk that past, present or future operations have not met, or will not meet, health and safety requirements and/or that the approvals or modifications the Company is currently seeking, or may need to seek in the future, will not be granted at all or on terms that are unduly onerous. If the Company is unsuccessful in these efforts or otherwise breaches these health and safety requirements, it may incur fines or penalties, be required to curtail or cease operations and/or be subject to increased compliance costs or costs for rehabilitation or rectification works, which have not been previously planned at one or more of its sites. The Company's operations may substantially impact the environment or cause exposure to hazardous materials. It will use hazardous materials and will generate hazardous waste, and may be subject to common law claims, damages due to natural disasters, and other damages, as well as the investigation and clean-up of soil, surface water, groundwater, and other media. Such claims may arise, for example, out of current or former activities at sites that it owns or operates. There is also a risk that actions could be brought against the Company, alleging adverse effects of such substances on personal health. There is also a risk of business interruptions or increased absenteeism as a result of pandemics. Business development An ineffective evaluation of investment opportunities and/or allocation of capital could result in a loss of company value, reduce shareholder returns, impairments and/or regulatory exposures. There is a risk that capital is not available to support the company's growth or strategy. Funding The amount of future funding required by the Company will depend on a number of factors, including (but not limited to) the business activities, commitments and the overall performance of the Company's business at that time. The Company's business operations and cash flow are highly sensitive to any fluctuation in the US$ coal price, coal production from its operations, demand for its coal product and US$ movement in foreign exchange rates, particularly movements in the A$:US$ exchange rate. In developing its business plan and operating budget, the Company has made 82 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) certain assumptions regarding coal prices, the A$:US$ exchange rate, future production levels, business development activities, the potential of Watagan being reconsolidated, dividends and other factors which determine the Company's financial performance. If a funding shortfall materialises, the Company may need to raise substantial additional debt or equity. The Company's capacity to secure the requisite level of funding will depend on the amount of funding required, the performance and future prospects of its business and a number of other factors, including US$ coal prices, interest rates, economic conditions, debt market conditions (including continued support of thermal coal industry), equity market conditions, and future levels of Yanzhou support. To the extent that the Company is not able to secure additional financing (whether debt or equity) on acceptable terms from third parties, the Company will continue to rely on financial support from Yanzhou. As at 31 December 2019, the Company had a loan receivable from Watagan of A$901 million (re-drawable up to A$1.36 billion) which is subject to impairment testing. Yankuang Group Co. Ltd ("Yankuang"), the Group's ultimate parent company, guarantees payment of any amount owed to the Company under the loan if Watagan does not pay the Company such amount when due. Yanzhou's and Yankuang's capacity to meet their respective funding commitments will depend on their financial position at the time and their capacity to raise the necessary funds to meet the commitments. Yancoal's capacity to source further funding from Yanzhou will depend on Yanzhou's willingness and financial capacity to provide that funding. There can be no assurance that Yanzhou will be in a position to provide financial support to Yancoal or that Yankuang will be in a position to meet its obligations under the guarantee in respect of the Watagan Agreements. Adverse foreign exchange rate movements Foreign exchange risk is the risk of the Company sustaining loss through adverse movements in exchange rates. Such losses can impact the Company's financial position and performance and the level of additional funding required to support the Company's businesses. The liabilities, earnings and cash flows of the Company are influenced by movements in exchange rates, especially movements in the A$:US$ exchange rate. While the Company operates entirely in Australia and its costs are primarily denominated in its functional currency, the A$, foreign currency exposure arises particularly in relation to coal supply contracts, which generally are priced and payable in US$, procurement of imported plant and equipment, which can be priced in US$ or other foreign currencies, and debt denominated in US$. The impact of exchange rate movements will vary depending on factors such as the nature, magnitude and duration of the movements, the extent to which currency risk is hedged under forward exchange contracts or other hedging instruments and the terms of these contracts. Hedging through bank issued instruments Operating foreign exchange risk that arises from firm commitments or highly probable transactions is managed through the use of bank issued forward foreign currency contracts and collar option contracts. The Company hedges a portion of contracted US dollar sales and asset purchases settled in foreign currencies in each currency to mitigate the adverse impact on cash flow due to the future rise or fall in Australian dollars against the relevant currencies. Coal prices and coal demand The Company generates revenue from the sale of coal. In developing its business plan and operating budget, the Company makes certain assumptions regarding coal prices and demand for coal. The prices which the Company will receive for its coal depend on numerous market factors beyond its control and, accordingly, some underlying coal price assumptions relied on by the Company may materially change and actual coal prices and demand may differ materially from those expected. The prices for coal are determined predominantly by world markets, which are affected by numerous factors, including the outcome of future sale contract negotiations, general economic activity, industrial production levels, changes in foreign exchange rates, changes in energy demand and demand for steel, changes in the supply of seaborne coal, technological changes, changes in production levels and events interfering with supply, changes in international freight rates or other transportation infrastructure and costs, the costs of other commodities and substitutes for coal, market changes in coal quality requirements, government regulations which restrict use of coal, and tax impositions on the resources industry, all of which are outside the control of the Company and may have a material adverse impact on coal prices and demand. In addition, the coal price is highly dependent on the outlook for coal consumption in large Asian economies, such as 83 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) China, Japan and India, as well as any changes in government policy regarding coal or energy policy in those countries. Absent offsetting factors, significant and sustained adverse movements in demand for coal and, consequently, coal prices (both generally and in relation to particular types and classes of coal) may have a material adverse impact on the ongoing financial performance and financial position of the Company or may result in the Company not proceeding with the development of new mines and projects due to such development not being economically viable. Any weakening in coal prices or any deterioration prompted by further reduction in demand or addition of new tonnes to the seaborne market (for example from thermal coal exports from the US) would have a material adverse impact on the financial performance of the Company and its capacity to undertake development projects. Coal production Improvement in the Company's financial performance is dependent on the Company being able to sustain or increase coal production and decrease operating costs on a per tonne basis. The Company's success or failure in improving productivity will become particularly important to the Company's financial performance at times of low coal prices. The Company's coal production can be impacted by a number of factors, including for example unforeseen geological or geotechnical issues (particularly in the Company's underground operations), changes or variations in coal quality or geological, hydrologic or other conditions, adverse weather including abnormal wet weather conditions, bushfire events, unforeseen delays or complexities in installing and operating mining longwall systems, protracted breakdown of coal handling infrastructure and other mining equipment and rail and port breakdowns and outages. Regulatory factors and the occurrence of other operating risks can also limit production. Debt costs The majority of the Company's loan are US$ LIBOR based floating rate loans and currently there are no interest rate hedging arrangements in place. As a result, any increase in the US$ LIBOR from current levels will expose the Company to higher debt costs. Taxation In addition to the corporate income tax imposed on the Company, the Company is required to pay government royalties, direct and indirect taxes and other imposts in the jurisdictions in which the Company will operate. The Company may be affected by changes in government taxation and royalty policies or in the interpretation or application of such policies under Australian laws. The potential of the Company to obtain the benefit of existing tax losses and claim other tax attributes will depend on future circumstances and may be affected by changes in ownership of both Yanzhou and Yancoal, business activities, thin capitalisation thresholds, tax bases and any other conditions relating to the use of tax losses or other attributes of the group. The ability to use the Company's carried forward losses will depend on the Company's continued satisfaction of the loss recoupment tests under Australian tax laws and be subject to the availability of sufficient future taxable profits. Accounting Standards Australian Accounting Standards ("AAS") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") are issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board and International Accounting Standards Board respectively and are beyond the control of the Company and the Directors. Any changes to AAS, IFRS or to the interpretation of those standards may have an adverse effect on the reported financial performance or financial position of the Company. In particular, the accounting treatment for transactions such as the transfer of the NSW mining assets of Ashton, Austar and Donaldson to Watagan in 2016 could be reviewed by standard setters and may be subject to change. In the event that the Company reconsolidates Watagan's results and financial position into its consolidated financial statements ahead of the scheduled date bond maturity in 2025, due to a change to AAS, IFRS or their interpretation, the reconsolidation may have an adverse effect on the reported financial performance and financial position of the Company. Regulatory approvals The ability of the Company to meet its long term production target profile depends on (amongst other things) the Company being able to obtain on a timely basis, and maintain, all necessary regulatory approvals (including any approvals arising under applicable mining laws, environmental regulations and other laws) for its current operations and expansion and growth projects, including obtaining planning approvals, land access, land owner consents and addressing any native title issues, impacts on the environment and objections from local communities. The requirement to obtain approvals and to address potential and actual issues for existing and future mining projects is common to all companies in the coal sector. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the Company will be in a position to secure any or all of the required consents, approvals and rights necessary to maintain its current production 84 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) profile from its existing operations or to develop its growth projects in a manner which will result in profitable mining operations and the achievement of its long term production targets. If these approvals (or other approvals required for the planned production increases) are not obtained, or if conditional or limited approvals are obtained, the economic viability of the relevant projects may be adversely affected, which may in turn result in the value of the relevant assets being impaired. Estimates of Resources and Reserves and geology The volume and quality of the coal that the Company recovers may be less than the Resource and Reserve estimates reported to date. Resource and Reserve estimates are expressions of judgment based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. There are risks associated with such estimates, including that coal mined may be of a different quality or grade, tonnage or strip ratio from those in the estimates and the ability to economically extract and process the coal may not eventuate. Resource and Reserve estimates are necessarily imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations and geological assumptions, coal prices, cost assumptions, and statistical inferences which may ultimately prove to have been unreliable. Coal Resource and Coal Reserve estimates are regularly revised based on actual production experience or new information and could therefore be expected to change. Furthermore, should the Company encounter mineralisation or formations different from those predicted by past drilling, sampling and similar examinations, Coal Resource and Coal Reserve estimates may have to be adjusted and mining plans, coal processing and infrastructure may have to be altered in a way that might adversely affect their operations. If it is determined that mining of certain Coal Reserves are uneconomic, this may lead to a reduction in the Company's aggregate Coal Reserve estimates. Material changes in Coal Reserve estimates, grades, strip ratios, washing yields or recovery rates may affect the economic viability of projects. Coal Reserve estimates should not be interpreted as assurances of mine life or of the profitability of current or future operations. If the Company's actual Coal Resource and Coal Reserve estimates are less than current estimates, the Company's prospects, value, business, results of operations and financial condition may be materially adversely affected. Take or pay liabilities Port and rail (above rail and below rail) capacity is generally contracted via long-termtake-or-pay contracts. The Company will generally be required to pay for its contracted rail or port tonnage irrespective of whether it is utilised. Unused port or rail capacity can arise as a result of circumstances including insufficient production from a given mine, a mismatch between port and rail capacity for a mine, or an inability to transfer the used capacity due to contractual limitations such as required consent of the provider of the port or rail services, or because the coal must emanate from specified source mines or be loaded onto trains at specified load points. Uncertainty in costs forecast The business operations and financial condition of the Company may vary with fluctuations in production and capital costs. Changes in the costs of mining and processing operations as well as capital costs could occur, including as a result of inflation, business cycles or through unforeseen events, such as international and local economic and political events (including movement in exchange rates) or unexpected geological or mining conditions, and could have material adverse financial consequences for the Company. NCIG and WICET debt As a shipper in NCIG and WICET, the Company's source mines are required to maintain a minimum level of Marketable Coal Reserves (11 years' worth of contracted capacity). Non-compliance with this requirement would result in the termination of the individual contracts and require the Company to pay its share of any outstanding senior debt, amortised over the remaining 10 years of that particular contract. The Company's current share of the outstanding senior debt is approximately A$900 million and A$350 million, respectively. Mine closure Closure of any of the mines or other operations of the Company before the end of their mine life (e.g. due to environmental, geological, geotechnical, commercial and/or health and safety issues), could trigger significant employee redundancy costs, closure and rehabilitation expense and other costs or loss of revenues. Many of these costs will also be incurred where mines are closed at the end of their planned mine life or placed on care and maintenance. A move to care and maintenance has the potential to trigger significant employee redundancy costs and a subsequent loss of revenues, as a minimal employee presence is required for ongoing management and rehabilitation of the mine. If one or more of the relevant sites are closed earlier than anticipated, the Company will be required to fund the closure costs on an expedited basis and potentially lose revenues, which could have an adverse financial effect. In addition, there is a risk that closure planning is inadequate, costs have been underestimated and/or that claims may be made 85 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) arising from environmental remediation upon closure of one or more of the sites. Coal supply agreements The Company derives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited number of customers. The loss of, or a reduction in, sales to any of these customers as a result of for example geopolitical changes for or other market forces could materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. The Company's coal supply agreements typically require the delivery of a fixed or minimum quantity of coal at a location, at a time and over a period stipulated in the agreement. Most of the Company's coal supply agreements also require the delivery of coal meeting specified quality thresholds for characteristics such as moisture content, sulphur content and ash content. To the extent that any contracted volumes cannot be delivered as agreed, the Company may be liable to pay substantial compensation for the resulting losses, costs and charges (including demurrage) incurred by the buyer. Ineffective contract management could result in breach of contracts, financial losses, damage to reputation and litigation. Joint ventures and reliance on third parties The Company holds a number of joint venture interests, including interests in the Middlemount, Moolarben, HVO, Mount Thorley and Warkworth joint ventures, PWCS, NCIG and WICET, with other parties. Decision making, management, marketing and other key aspects of each joint venture are regulated by agreements between the relevant joint venture participants. Under these agreements, certain decisions require the endorsement of third party joint venture participants and the Company relies on the co-operation of these third parties for the success of its current operations and/or the development of its growth projects and the transportation of increased production. The Company cannot control the actions of third party joint venture participants, and therefore cannot guarantee that joint ventures will be operated or managed in accordance with the preferred direction or strategy of the Company. There is a risk that the veto rights of, or consents required from, the joint venture partners will prevent the business and assets of a joint venture from being developed, operated and managed in accordance with that preferred direction or strategy. The Company also use contractors and other third parties for exploration, mining and other services generally, and is reliant on a number of third parties for the success of its current operations and for the development of its growth projects. While this is normal for the mining and exploration industry, problems caused by third parties may arise which may have an impact on the performance and operations of the Company. Any failure by counterparties to perform their obligations may have a material adverse effect on the Company and there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in attempting to enforce its contractual rights through legal action. Competition The Company faces competition in all aspects of its business, including sales and marketing, pricing of coal, production capacity, coal quality and specifications, transportation capacity, cost structure and brand recognition. The Company's coal business competes in the domestic and international markets with other large domestic and international coal producers. An increase in production or reduction in prices of competing coal from both Australia and overseas may adversely impact the Company's ability to sell its coal products and the price to be attained for sales. Increased competition in the future, including from new competitors, may emerge. This competition may relate not only to coal produced and sold, but also to competition for the acquisition of new projects, which may adversely affect the ability of the Company to acquire new interests on acceptable terms should it wish to make such acquisitions. Further industry consolidation could result in competitors improving their scale or productivity or competitors may develop lower-cost geological coal resources or develop resources in lower cost base geographies, increasing pressure on the Company's ability to maintain its margins. There is significant competition within the resources industry in Australia, the United States and Asia. Furthermore, new entrants to the industry may emerge in one or more of those markets, increasing the competitive pressure on the Company. This pressure could adversely affect the Company's market share and financial performance and position. The Company supplies coal as fuel to, among others, the thermal power generation industry and, as a result, is affected by the demand and growth of the thermal power industry. Thermal coal as a fuel source competes, among others, with natural gas, and the price of natural gas can therefore affect coal sales. The natural gas market has been volatile historically and prices in this market are subject to wide fluctuations in response to relatively minor changes in supply and demand. The thermal power generation industry is also affected by the development of alternative energy sources, climate change and global environmental factors. Title Exploring or mining for coal is generally illegal without a tenement granted by the State Governments. The grant and renewal of tenements is subject to a regulatory regime and each tenement is subject to certain conditions. There is no 86 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) certainty that an application for grant or renewal of a tenement will be granted at all or on satisfactory terms or within expected timeframes. Further, the conditions attached to tenements may change. The permitting rules are complex and may change over time, making the title holder's responsibility to comply with the applicable requirements more onerous, more costly or even impossible, thereby precluding or impairing continuing or future mining operations. There is a risk that the Company may lose title to any of its granted titles if it is unable to comply with conditions or if the land subject to the title is required for public purposes. There is also a risk that a tenement may not be granted from any applications for renewals of tenements or for new tenements. Obtaining mining tenements often involves first obtaining consents from landholders and other third parties, some of which may in certain circumstances have a right of veto, as well as approvals (such as environmental approvals). There is a risk that the requisite consents and approvals may not be able to be obtained on time or on acceptable commercial terms, or may not be able to be obtained at all, and consequently have an adverse financial effect on the Company. Native Title It is possible that, in relation to tenements which we have an interest in or will in the future acquire, there may be areas over which legitimate native title rights of Aboriginal Australians may exist. Where the grant or renewal of a tenement is in respect of land in relation to which native title may exist, the Company will need to comply with the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) in order for the tenement to be validly granted. Compliance with the Native Title Act 1993 (Cth) (and the relevant native title process to be followed for the grant of the tenement e.g. the right to negotiate process) may be prolonged or delayed, and substantial compensation may be payable as part of any agreement reached, including for the extinguishment or impairment of the relevant native title rights and interests. The existence or determination of native title may, therefore, affect the existing or future activities of the Company and impact on its ability to develop projects which may in turn impact its operational and financial performance. Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 (NSW), Aboriginal Land Councils can claim crown land if certain requirements are met. If a claim is successful, freehold title over the relevant land is transferred to the claimant council. Further, Aboriginal Land Councils are afforded certain statutory rights which can include a requirement to enter into a compensation agreement prior to the grant of a Mining Lease. This may delay the grant of future mining tenements over any area of such land. Some of our tenements are located in areas that are subject to outstanding Aboriginal land claims, and additional Aboriginal land claims may be made in the future over other areas in which our tenements are located. Any such claims may result in our ability to explore or mine for coal in these areas being subject to the decisions of the relevant Aboriginal Land Councils, which may adversely affect our ability to develop projects and, consequently, our operational and financial performance. Overlapping tenement Some of the Company's mines and associated tenements adjoin or are overlapped by petroleum tenements and adjoin other exploration interests held by third parties. Overlapping tenements could potentially prevent, delay or increase the cost of the future development of the Company's projects because the Company and the relevant petroleum exploration licence or other exploration licence holders could potentially seek to undertake their respective activities on the overlapping area or the same resource seams and in some cases the overlapping petroleum tenure holder's consent may be required. There is no guarantee that agreement will be reached with the overlapping petroleum tenement holder or that agreement will not be delayed or will be reached on terms satisfactory to the Company. There is also a risk that if agreement cannot be reached with overlapping tenement holders the matter may be referred to the relevant minister or a court who may make a decision which adversely impacts upon or prevents the project proposed by the Company. Enforcement and counterparty insolvency The Company has entered into contracts which are important to the future of its businesses including (but not limited to) for the provision of coal handling services, long term sales contracts, debt facilities, long term leases, contract mining and the provision of certain guarantees, indemnities and sureties. Any failure by counterparties to perform those contracts may have a material adverse effect on the Company and there can be no assurance that it would be successful in enforcing any of its contractual rights through legal action. In addition, any insolvency of a counterparty to any of these contracts may have a material adverse effect on the Company and there can be no assurance that it would be successful in enforcing any of its contractual rights through legal action or recovering all monies owed by that counterparty (including under any claim for damages). 87 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Coal royalties Royalties are payable to the NSW and QLD state governments on coal produced in NSW and QLD. In both states, the royalties are payable on an ad valorem basis as they are calculated as a percentage of the value for which the coal is sold. The relevant State Governments may increase these royalties or change their method of calculation. Any impost of new royalty related state tax or increase in royalty rates may have an adverse effect on the Company's financial position and/or financial performance. Climate change/carbon regulation Yancoal acknowledges that it has a role to play in mitigating the emissions generated by its operations and supporting research into low-emission technology to assist the reduction of downstream emissions from the consumption of coal products. In November 2014, an agreement was announced between the United States and China to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 25% below 2005 levels by 2025. This agreement was followed by the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and the signing of the Paris Agreement within the United Nationals Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Paris Agreement was signed by representatives from 195 countries, and aims to hold back the increase in global temperatures, increase the ability of countries to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change and provide channels to finance projects that lead to greenhouse gas reductions. The Company is also subject to a spectrum of climate-related risks. These include physical and non-physical impacts with the potential to affect the Company's future development, operations, markets and asset carrying values. Factors include (but are not limited to) extreme weather events, fires, access to water, power supply and the regulatory response to the risk of climate change. Unilateral and collective action by Australia and other countries, may affect demand for coal, coal prices, the future supply of coal and the competitiveness of the Company's products in the world energy market. Extensive government regulations relating to climate change impose costs on the mining operations of the Company, and future regulations could increase those costs, limit the Company's ability to produce and sell coal, or reduce demand for the Company's coal products. In recent years, China has also taken steps to address severe air pollution in many Chinese cities by adopting a range of policies to lower carbon emissions and reduce coal usage. Additional details relating to climate change risks will be provided in the Company's ESG report as published later in the year. Environmental activism The Company recognises the growing interest by stakeholders regarding the potential risks and opportunities posed to our business and the broader sector as a result of an anticipated global shift towards a lower-carbon economy. Increased community concern and adverse actions taken by community and environmental groups may delay or prevent the Company from progressing new mine developments or development or expansion of existing mines, or may mean that those mines are subject to conditions that adversely affect their profitability and consequently the financial performance of the Company. Environmental lobby groups in both QLD and NSW have previously made submissions opposing both operation and expansion of coal mines in an attempt to prevent new mine developments or expansion of existing mines on the basis of environmental concerns. Technological change Thermal coal as a source of energy competes with other forms of electricity generation (such as hydro, solar and wind). In recent years, the global shift from conventional fuels to renewable sources of energy has created greater competition for thermal coal in the market which could lead to a structural decline in thermal coal demand. As renewable technologies become more efficient and cost effective, they may gain an economic advantage over coal- fired and other fossil fuel-based electricity generation. These economic factors, combined with increasing costs to comply with emission limits for other air pollutants, may result in the continued retirement of existing coal-powered generation capacity, and the cancellation of planned additional coal-fired power capacity, which may reduce demand for thermal coal in the market. There is also a risk of the Company not keeping up with technology advancements which could affect its future competitiveness. Technology / cyber The Company's business relies on the performance, reliability and availability of its information technology systems including (custom) software. Information and operating technology may be subject to international cyber security threats. Breaches could result in (but are not limited to) safety exposures, the loss of sensitive data / information, unplanned outage of business-critical system, environmental damage and misappropriation of company funds. The Company's information technology infrastructure in general may also be adversely affected by factors such as server damage, 88 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) equipment faults, power failure, computer viruses, misuse by employees or contractors, telecommunications failures, external malicious intervention such as hacking, terrorism, fire, natural disasters, or weather interventions. Such events are largely beyond the Company's control, and may affect its ability to carry on our operations efficiently. Key personnel A number of key personnel are important to attaining the business goals of the Company. One or more of these key employees could leave their employment or cease to actively participate in the management of the Company and this may adversely affect the ability of the Company to conduct its business and, accordingly, affect its financial performance and its share price. There may be a limited number of persons with the requisite experience and skills to serve in the Company's senior management positions if existing management leave the Company. If the Company cannot attract, train and retain qualified managers, and other personnel, the Company may be unable to successfully manage its growth or otherwise compete effectively in the Australian coal industry. The Company is also dependent on attracting qualified technical employees to provide services in relation to certain of its coal and other mining operations. Coal mining is a labour-intensive industry. The Company's future success will depend greatly on its and its mining contractors' continued ability to attract and retain skilled and qualified personnel on economic terms. Fraud and misconduct Any fraud, misrepresentation, money laundering or other misconduct by the Company's employees, customers, service providers, business partners or other third parties could result in violations of relevant laws and regulations by the Company and subject the Company to corresponding regulatory sanctions. These unlawful activities and other misconduct may have occurred in the past and may occur in the future, and may result in civil and criminal liability under increasingly stringent laws or cause serious reputational or financial harm to the Company. The Company may not be able to timely detect or prevent such activities, which could subject the Company to regulatory investigations and criminal and civil liability, harm our reputation and have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Changes in government policy, regulation or legislation The Company is subject to extensive legislation, regulations and supervision by a number of federal and state regulatory organisations. Any future legislation and regulatory change may affect the resources industry and may adversely affect the Company's financial performance and position, such as future laws that may limit the emission of greenhouse gases or the use of coal in power generation. Environment and planning In recent years, state government policies of NSW and QLD have been introduced in the interests of protecting agricultural and urban land from the effects of mining. These include the QLD Government's Central Queensland Plan and Regional Planning Interests Act and the NSW Government's Strategic Regional Land Use Policy, Aquifer Interference Policy, and 2013 amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy (Mining, Petroleum Production and Extractive Industries) 2007. Each of these policies is relevant to the areas in which the Company has mining operations. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the future development and exploration activities of the Company will result in profitable or commercially viable mining operations in these areas. In 2013, the NSW State Government introduced the fit and proper person consideration in making decisions about mining rights including the grant, transfer, renewal, cancellation and suspension of such rights. This allows the Government to consider a miner's conduct (in particular its compliance with environmental and mining legislation), as well as a miner's financial capabilities and technical expertise. In recent years, the NSW State Government has also significantly increased the maximum penalties for breaches of mining and environmental legislation, and the resources of regulators to investigate possible breaches and prosecute mining companies. These changes have resulted in the updating of compliance programs, and increased the risk of prosecution for breaches of relevant legislation. In 2018, the QLD State Government revised the process by which mining companies are required to calculate and provide security for their rehabilitation liability. Over the next 3 years, companies are being required to transition to a risk- based security mechanism whereby operations assessed as being higher risk will be required to provide a greater amount of security. Further, mines in both NSW and Queensland are being held to a more rigorous progressive rehabilitation and mine closure regime. Litigation Like all companies in the resources sector, the Company is exposed to the risks of litigation (either as the complainant or as the defendant), which may have a material adverse effect on the financial position of the relevant entity. The 89 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Company could become exposed to claims or litigation by persons alleging they are owed fees or other contractual entitlements, employees, regulators, competitors or other third parties. Such claims or proceedings could divert our management's time and attention and consume financial resources in their defence or prosecution. Insurance The Company has insurance coverage for certain operating risks. However, it may become subject to liability (including in relation to pollution, occupational illnesses or other hazards), or suffer loss resulting from business interruption, for which it is not insured (or has not sufficiently insured) or cannot insure, including liabilities in respect of past activities. Should a major uninsured loss be suffered, future financial performance could be materially adversely affected. In addition, insurance may not be available or continue to be available at economically acceptable premiums. As a result, the insurance coverage may not cover the scope and extent of claims against the Company or losses it may incur, including, but not limited to, claims for environmental or industrial accidents, occupational illnesses, pollution and product liability, war, terrorism, major equipment and business interruption. To the extent a successful claim against the Company proceeds, it may have a material adverse effect on its financial position. Exploration and development The Company's existing coal reserves will decline as mining continues. Therefore, the Company's growth and long-term success will depend on its ability to acquire additional coal resources within its exploration areas and to convert such coal resources into economically recoverable coal reserves. There are several risks relating to coal mining exploration and development which are common to the industry and which, if realised, have the capacity to affect operations, production, cash flow and financial performance of the Company. Development and exploration activities may be affected by factors beyond the control of the Company, including geological conditions, seismic activity, mineralisation, consistency and predictability of coal grades, changes to law, changes to the regulatory framework applying to mining, overlapping resources tenure, and the rights of indigenous people on whose land exploration activities are undertaken. Any discovery of a coal deposit does not guarantee that the mining of that deposit would be commercially viable, with the size of the deposit, development and operating costs, land ownership, coal prices and recovery rates all being key factors in determining commercial viability. Issues that arise during development, construction and mine start-up may result in increased costs, delayed commencement of coal production, delayed receipt of coal revenue or coal production not commencing at all. These problems may include delays in obtaining approvals (including land use approvals) or in the construction of mine infrastructure. There are many milestones which need to be met in a timely fashion for production to commence on any projects currently in the pre−development or development stages. The Company may also be exposed to risks including risks of default associated with managing contractual relationships with participants in any of the development or exploration joint ventures or other contractual relationships to which it is, or may become, a party. Transport and infrastructure Coal produced from the Company's mining operations is transported to customers by a combination of road, rail and sea. Fluctuations in transportation costs and disruptions to our railway and port linkages could disrupt the Company's coal deliveries and adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. A number of factors could disrupt or restrict access to essential coal transportation and handling services, including (but not limited to) weather related problems, key equipment and infrastructure failures, rail or port capacity constraints, congestions and inter-system losses, industrial action, failure to obtain consents from third parties for access to rail or land, failure or delay in the construction of new rail or part capacity, failure to meet contractual requirements, terrorist attacks, breach of regulatory framework, mismatch of rail and port capacity or the possible sale of infrastructure. Each of these factors could impair the Company's ability to supply coal to customers and/or increase costs, and consequently may have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial position. Significant increases in transport costs (such as emissions control requirements and fluctuations in the price of diesel fuel and demurrage) could make the Company's coal less competitive when compared to other fuels or coal produced from other regions. 90 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 Environment (continued) Due to the nature of coal mining processes, and the associated by-products, residues and tailings generated from these processes, all operations of the Company are subject to stringent environmental laws and regulations. There is a risk that past, present or future operations have not met or will not meet environmental or related regulatory requirements and/or that the approvals or modifications the Company is currently seeking, or may need to seek in the future, will not be granted. If the Company is unsuccessful in these efforts or otherwise breaches these environmental requirements, it may incur fines or penalties, be required to curtail or cease operations and/or be subject to increased compliance costs or costs for rehabilitation or rectification works, which have not been previously planned at one or more of its sites. Extensive environmental regulations in Australia, and in other countries that could affect the Company's business, may impose costs on its mining operations, and future regulations could increase those costs, limit its ability to produce and sell coal, or reduce demand for the Company's our coal products. In particular, the regulatory response to the risk of climate change, including unilateral and collective action by Australia and other countries, may affect demand for coal, coal prices and the competitiveness of the Company's products in the world energy market in the medium to long term. Changes in and future environmental regulations could increase the standards and costs of compliance, and adversely affect the Company's ability to generate the expected economic returns from its mining assets over their useful lives. The Company may not always be able to comply with future laws and regulations in relation to environmental protection economically or at all. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to fully and economically utilise the entire coal resources of the mines it operates currently or in the future or that some of its mining assets will not become "stranded assets" that are not able to generate the expected economic returns over their useful lives. Environmental legislation may change in a manner that may require compliance with additional standards, and a heightened degree of responsibility for companies and their Directors and employees. There may also be unforeseen environmental liabilities resulting from coal related activities, which may be costly to remedy. In particular, the acceptable level of pollution and the potential abandonment costs and obligations for which the Company may become liable as a result of its activities may be impossible to assess under the current legal framework. Impairment The Company's balance sheet includes a number of assets that are subject to impairment risk, including mining tenements, exploration and evaluation assets, goodwill, the Middlemount loan and royalty receivable, the Watagan loan receivable and investments accounted for using the equity method. The value of these assets is derived from the fundamental valuation of the underlying mining operations and as such is subject to many of the risks including, but not limited to, coal price and demand, foreign exchange, coal production, estimates of reserves and resources, uncertainty in costs forecasts, operating risks, injury and mine closure. Adverse changes in these risk factors could lead to a reduction in the valuation of the Company's assets and result in an impairment charge being recognised. Internal audit function The internal audit function is managed by the EGM of Risk and Audit. That person has direct access to the Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, as well as to the CEC, to whom he directly reports. The CEC and the Audit and Risk Management Committee recommends to the Board the appointment of the EGM of Risk and Audit. The EGM of Risk and Audit has unfettered access to the Audit and Risk Management Committee and its Chair to seek information and explanations. The Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee meets independently with the EGM of Risk and Audit. The role of the EGM of Risk and Audit includes achievement of the internal audit objectives, risk management policies and insurance strategy. An annual program for internal audit and risk assurance is provided to the Audit and Risk Management Committee for approval. The annual Internal Audit program is focused on key operating risks and processes control design and operating effectiveness. The program includes a review of compliance with the obligations imposed by the General Rules on Internal Control for Enterprises and the Supporting Guidelines of Internal Control for Enterprises, jointly issued by five Chinese ministries. Periodical status reports on the execution of the plan, including current findings and actions are provided to the Audit and Risk Management Committee. This includes key issues and subsequently corrective actions are monitored, reviewed and reported. Any material findings are reported to the Board. 91 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) Health, Safety and Environment Compliance The Company has adopted policies to comply with occupational health, safety, environment and other laws. The Board has a Health, Safety and Environment Policy in place since May 2016 which applies across the Company. In addition, each mine site has its own health, safety and environmental policies and procedures to deal with their particular health, safety and environmental issues. The Board has established a Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee to assist it in overseeing the Company's health, safety and environmental responsibilities. In accordance with its charter, this committee has a minimum of at least three members. The current members of this committee are David Moult (Chair of the committee), Geoffrey Raby, Fuqi Wang and Fucun Wang. It is intended the committee meets at least four times per year, or as frequently as required. The committee meetings are held at one of the Company's mine sites, whenever possible, to receive feedback from the health, safety and environment forum held at the mine site and to address any mine specific health, safety and environment issues. Principle 8: Remunerate fairly and responsibly Nomination and Remuneration Committee The Board has established a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In accordance with its charter, this committee currently has 5 members, Helen Gillies (Chair of the committee), Xiangqian Wu, Gregory Fletcher, Baocai Zhang and David Moult. Three of the members of the committee, including the Chair of the committee, are independent Directors of the Company, in line with the ASX Recommendations. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter can be found within the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. The committee makes recommendations to the Board to achieve Company remuneration structures that are equitable and aligned with the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders, to attract and retain skilled employees, to structure short and long term incentives that are challenging and linked to creation of sustainable returns and to ensure any termination benefits are justifiable and appropriate. In 2018, the committee engaged consulting firm Aon Hewitt ("Aon") to provide independent market benchmarking and recommendations with respect to the remuneration of Yancoal Executives and Non-Executive Directors. The Board adopted the recommendations in May 2018. Given this review in 2018 and the subsequent implementation of remuneration recommendations, no further changes to the remuneration framework for Executives or Non- executive Directors was made in 2019. The committee has the necessary power and resources to meet its responsibilities under its charter, including rights of access to management, auditors and external advisers. It is intended that the committee will meet at least once per year, or as frequently as required. The number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the committee members at those meetings is disclosed in the Directors' Report, on page 17. Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors The Constitution provides that the Non-Executive Directors are entitled to such remuneration as approved by the Company's shareholders in accordance with the Constitution, which must not exceed the aggregate annual amount as determined by the Company in general meeting or by its major shareholder, Yanzhou. Remuneration for Non-Executive Directors is capped at an aggregate amount for each financial year of $3.5 million. Non- Executive Directors may also be paid such additional or special remuneration as the Directors decide is appropriate where a Non-Executive Director performs extra services or makes special exertions for the benefit of the Company. Such additional remuneration will not form part of the calculation of the aggregate cap on Non-Executive Directors' remuneration for a financial year and do not require shareholder approval. No Director is involved in determining his or her own remuneration. Further details of the remuneration of the Non-Executive Directors, Executive Directors and senior Executives can be found in the Remuneration Report on pages 18 to 35. Dealings in Company securities By law, and under the Company's Insider Trading Policy, dealing in Company securities is subject to the overriding prohibition on trading while in possession of inside information. In addition, the Company's Share Trading Policy prohibits dealing in Company securities or Yanzhou securities by Directors, senior Executives and other relevant employees, as well as their closely related parties, during specified blackout periods each year. General employees are permitted to deal in Company securities outside these blackout periods, however additional approval requirements apply to Directors, the CEO and the CFO. The Share Trading Policy 92 Yancoal Australia Ltd Annual Financial Report Corporate Governance Statement 31 December 2019 (continued) precludes relevant employees from entering into any hedge or derivative transactions relating to unvested options or share rights granted to them under incentive plans and securities that are subject to holding locks or restrictions on dealing under such plans. There are also restrictions that apply to relevant employees from entering into margin lending arrangements and short-term trading of the Company's securities. Breaches of the policy are treated seriously and may lead to disciplinary action, including dismissal. The Company's share trading policy was revised in October 2018 with the requirements set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the HK Listing Rules to regulate the Directors' securities transactions, which is also applicable to its employees who are likely to be in possession of unpublished inside information. Such policy was subsequently amended in December 2019. Specific enquiry has been made of all the Directors and they have each confirmed that they have complied with the Company's share trading policy and insider trading policy (which is more stringent than the Model Code) for the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Copies of the Company's Share Trading Policy and Insider Trading Policy are available on the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website. This Corporate Governance Statement has been approved by the Board and is current as at 28 February 2020. 93 Yancoal Australia Ltd Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes Revenue B2 Other income B3 Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress Raw materials and consumables used Employee benefits B4 Depreciation and amortisation Transportation Contractual services and plant hire Government royalties Coal purchases Other operating expenses B5 Finance costs B5 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax E2 Profit before income tax Income tax expense B6 Profit after income tax Profit is attributable to: Owners of Yancoal Australia Non-controlling interests Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Cash flow hedges: Fair value losses D7 Fair value losses transferred to profit and loss D7 Deferred income tax (expense) / benefit D7 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Total comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to: Owners of Yancoal Australia Ltd Non-controlling interests Profit per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company: Basic profit per share (cents per share) B7 Diluted profit per share (cents per share) B7 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M 4,460 4,850 101150 3931 (669) (518) (523) (537) (418) (347) (332) (278) (293) 56 767 1,172 (320) 719852 719852 -- 719852 - (443) 190160 85 122 (198) 841654 - 841654 -- 841654 - 54.567.6 54.467.6 These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 94 Yancoal Australia Ltd Consolidated balance sheet As at 31 December 2019 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M ASSETS Notes restated (restated) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents C7 962 1,031 Trade and other receivables C8 453 552 Inventories C9 261 226 Royalty receivable C10 21 28 Derivative financial instruments D3 1 - Non-contingent royalty receivable D3 4 7 Asset classified as held for sale C13 45 57 Other current assets 26 21 Total current assets 1,773 1,922 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables C8 282 292 Property, plant and equipment C1 2,940 2,939 Mining tenements C2 4,047 4,218 Exploration and evaluation assets C4 555 563 Intangible assets C5 97 97 Deferred tax assets B6 - 33 Interest-bearing loan to associate D1 901 835 Royalty receivable C10 205 165 Non-contingent royalty receivable D3 4 8 Investments accounted for using the equity method E2 273 307 Other non-current assets 16 - Total non-current assets 9,320 9,457 Total assets 11,093 11,379 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables C11 802 840 Interest-bearing liabilities D2 1,267 13 Current tax liabilities - 1 Provisions C12 30 34 Non-contingent royalty payable D3 13 25 Total current liabilities 2,112 913 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables C11 4 - Interest-bearing liabilities D2 2,231 4,111 Deferred tax liabilities B6 11 - Provisions C12 558 488 Non-contingent royalty payable D3 14 27 Deferred income - 2 Total non-current liabilities 2,818 4,628 Total liabilities 4,930 5,541 Net assets 6,163 5,838 EQUITY Contributed equity D4 6,482 6,482 Reserves D7 (484) (604) Retained earnings / (accumulated losses) 163 (42) Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Yancoal Australia Ltd 6,161 5,836 Non-controlling interests 2 2 Total equity 6,163 5,838 These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 95 Yancoal Australia Ltd Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to owners of Yancoal Australia Ltd Retained earnings / Non-con- Contributed (accumulated trolling Total Notes equity Reserves losses) Total interests equity $M $M $M $M $M $M Balance at 1 January 2018 6,217 (413) (781) 5,023 3 5,026 Opening balance adjustment - - 17 17 - 17 on adoption of AASB 9 D7 Balance at 1 January 2018 6,217 (413) (764) 5,040 3 5,043 Profit after income tax - - 852 852 - 852 Other comprehensive expense - (198) - (198) - (198) Total comprehensive income - (198) 852 654 - 654 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Issuance of new ordinary shares D4 266 - - 266 - 266 Dividends paid - - (130) (130) - (130) Subordinated capital notes redeemed on conversion D4 (1) - - (1) - (1) Movements in other reserves - 7 - 7 - 7 Acquisition of minority interest - - - - (1) (1) 265 7 (130) 142 (1) 141 Balance at 31 December 6,482 (604) (42) 5,836 2 5,838 2018 Balance at 1 January 2019 6,482 (604) (42) 5,836 2 5,838 Profit after income tax - - 719 719 - 719 Other comprehensive income - 122 - 122 - 122 Total comprehensive income - 122 719 841 - 841 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Dividends paid D6 - - (514) (514) - (514) Movements in other reserves - (2) - (2) - (2) (2) (514) (516) - (516) Balance at 31 December 2019 6,482 (484) 163 6,161 2 6,163 These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 96 Yancoal Australia Ltd Consolidated statement of cash flows For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers Payments to suppliers and employees Interest paid Interest received Transaction costs paid Stamp duty paid F3 Net cash inflow from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment Payments for capitalised exploration and evaluation activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Receipts of non-contingent royalties Payment of non-contingent royalties Payments for acquisition of interest in joint ventures and subsidiaries (net of cash acquired) E1 Proceeds from disposal of interest in joint venture and subsidiaries (net of cash disposed) Repayment of loan from joint venture Advances of borrowing from joint venture Repayment of borrowings from associates Advance of borrowings to associates Dividends received Net cash outflow from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of interest bearing liabilities Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities Repayment of interest bearing liabilities - related entities Receipts from promissory note Payment of lease liabilities Proceeds from issues of shares and other equity securities D4 Transaction costs paid Dividends paid Payment for treasury shares Net cash outflow from financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents C7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M 4,651 4,847 (2,950) (2,896) (236) 9196 (34) (30)

1,548 1,747 (194) (4) 155 875 (119) (353) 524 21117 (25)- 227254 (377) 1017 (55) (1,250) 411 (175) 40- (20) 268

(2) (130) (6) (1,209) (904) 788 1,031207 36

962 1,031 These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 97 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 Notes to the consolidated financial statements index Page A Basis of Preparation 99 B Performance 101 B1 Segment information 101 B2 Revenue 104 B3 Other income 107 B4 Employee benefits 108 B5 Expenses 109 B6 Taxation 110 B7 Earnings per share 114 C Operating Assets and Liabilities 115 C1 Property, plant and equipment 115 C2 Mining tenements 118 C3 Impairment of long life assets 119 C4 Exploration and evaluation assets 123 C5 Intangibles 124 C6 Leases 125 C7 Cash and cash equivalents 127 C8 Trade and other receivables 128 C9 Inventories 129 C10 Royalty receivable 130 C11 Trade and other payables 131 C12 Provisions 132 C13 Asset classified as held for sale 134 D Capital Structure and Financing 134 D1 Interest-bearing loan to associate 135 D2 Interest-bearing liabilities 136 D3 Non-contingent royalty 139 D4 Contributed equity 140 D5 Share-based payments 142 D6 Dividends 144 D7 Reserves 145 D8 Contingencies 147 D9 Financial risk management 148 E Group Structure 158 E1 Business combinations and disposals 158 E2 Interests in other entities 159 E3 Related party transactions 169 E4 Parent entity financial information 173 E5 Controlling interests 174 E6 Deed of cross guarantee 177 F Other Information 180 F1 Commitments 180 F2 Remuneration of auditors 180 F3 Reconciliation of profit after income tax to net cash inflow from operating activities 181 F4 Historical information 182 F5 Events occurring after the reporting period 182 F6 Other significant accounting policies 182 F7 New and amended standards adopted by the Group 189 F8 New accounting standards and interpretations 193 98 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) A Basis of Preparation These consolidated financial statements and notes are for the consolidated entity consisting of Yancoal Australia Ltd ("Company" or "parent entity") and its subsidiaries ("the Group"). These general purpose financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Australian Accounting Standards and interpretations issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board and the Corporations Act 2001. Yancoal Australia Ltd is a for-profit entity for the purpose of preparing the financial statements. The financial statements were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 28 February 2020. Compliance with IFRS The consolidated financial statements of the Group also comply with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). (ii) Subsidiaries The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are de-consolidated from the date that control ceases. The acquisition method of accounting is used to account for business combinations by the Group. Intercompany transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between the Group companies are eliminated. Unrealised losses are also eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of the impairment of the asset transferred. Accounting policies of subsidiaries are aligned to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. (iii) Significant accounting policies Significant accounting policies have been included in the relevant notes to which the policies relate, and other significant accounting policies are discussed in Note F6. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated. (iv) Historical cost convention These financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of financial assets and liabilities (including derivative instruments) at fair value through profit or loss. (v) Restated deferred tax comparative figures As required by the accounting standards deferred tax assets and liabilities shall be offset when an entity has a legally enforceable right to offset tax liabilities and assets. The Group has offset deferred tax asset and liabilities as at 1 January 2019 and restated the comparative balances as at 31 December 2018. The restatement at 31 December 2018 has resulted in deferred tax liabilities of $1,029 million being offset against deferred tax assets of $1,062 million resulting in a net deferred tax asset balance of $33 million. This has reduced both the non-current asset and non-current liability balances by $1,029 million. There has been no adjustment to the Group's net asset position as at 31 December 2018 or to the profit or loss for the period ending 31 December 2018. (vi) Auditor sign-off - unqualified and unmodified The independent auditor's report of these consolidated financial statements is unqualified and unmodified. 99 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) A Basis of Preparation (continued) (vii) Rounding of amounts The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Legislative Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the financial statements. Amounts in the financial statements have been rounded off in accordance with that legislative instrument to the nearest million dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar. (viii)New and amended standards adopted by the Group Effective from 1 January 2019 the Group adopted new standards including AASB 16 Leases. Refer to Note F7 for details. (ix) Impact of standards issued but not yet applied by the Group Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued but not yet applicable for the year ended 31 December 2019 that have not been applied by the Group are disclosed in Note F8. (x) Early adoption of standards Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for 31 December 2019 reporting periods and have not been early adopted by the Group. The Group's assessment of the impact of these new standards and interpretations is set out in Note F8. (xi) Critical accounting estimates and judgements The preparation of financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates and judgements that involve a higher degree of judgement or complexity. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The Directors evaluate estimates and judgements incorporated into these financial statements based on historical knowledge and best available current information. Estimates assume a reasonable expectation of future events and are based on current trends and economic data, obtained both externally and within the Company. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. Details of critical accounting estimates and judgements can be found in the notes to which they relate and include: 10 Taxation Note B6 Mining tenements Note C2 Impairment of assets Note C3 Exploration and evaluation assets Note C4 Royalty receivable Note C9 Provisions Note C11 Interest bearing loan to associate (impairment) Note D1 Business combinations and disposals Note E1 Interest in other entities (Control of Watagan, impairment) Note E2 (xii) Current net asset deficiency The current net asset deficiency position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 is $339 million (31 December 2018: $1,009 million current net asset position). The factors that contributed to the current net asset deficiency position include: an interest-bearing liability of $1,267 million has been re-classified to current during the year due to a repayment expected in the year ending 31 December 2020; excluding the impact of the above reclassification, the Group has current net assets of $928 million; and the Group has continued to generate cash inflows from operating activities in the current year of $1,548 million (31 December 2018: $1,747 million). 100 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) A Basis of Preparation (continued) (xii) Current net asset deficiency (continued) The Directors continually monitor the Group's working capital position including forecast working capital requirements in light of the Group's existing debt facilities and available cash reserves and are satisfied that the Group will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due for a period of 12 months from the date of the financial report. B Performance This section of the financial statements focuses on disclosure that enhances a user's understanding of profit after tax. Segment reporting provides a breakdown of profit, revenue and assets by geographic segment. The key line items of the profit or loss along with their components provide details behind the reported balances. B1 Segment information Accounting Policy Management has determined the operating segments based on the strategic direction and organisational structure of the Group together with reports reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Makers ("CODM"), defined as the Executive Committee, that are used to make strategic decisions including resource allocation and assessment of segment performance. The reportable segments are considered at a regional level being New South Wales ("NSW") and Queensland ("QLD"). Non-operating items of the Group are presented under the segment "Corporate" which includes administrative expenses, foreign exchange gains and losses recycled from hedge reserve, and the elimination of intersegment transactions and other consolidation adjustments. (a) Segment information The segment information for the reportable segments for the year ended 31 December 2019 is as follows: Coal Mining 31 December 2019 NSW QLD Corporate Total $M $M $M $M Total segment revenue* 3,917 448 (190) 4,175 Add: Fair value losses recycled from hedge reserve - - 190 190 Revenue from external customers 3,917 448 - 4,365 Operating EBIT 1,063 26 (61) 1,028 Operating EBITDA 1,623 66 (54) 1,635 blank Material income or expense items blank Non-cash items Depreciation and amortisation (560) (40) (7) (607) Arbitration award including interest - - 56 56 Remeasurement of contingent royalty - - 12 12 Remeasurement of royalty receivable - - 32 32 (560) (40) 93 (507) Total capital expenditure 360 16 4 380 101 B Performance (continued) B1 Segment information (continued) (a) Segment information (continued) 31 December 2019 1 Segment assets Investment in associate and joint ventures Derivative financial instruments Total assets Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) Coal Mining NSW QLD Corporate Total $M $M $M $M 8,770 670 1,379 10,819 184 - 89 273 - - 1 1 8,954 670 1,469 11,093 The segment information for the reportable segments for the year ended 31 December 2018 is as follows: Coal Mining 31 December 2018 NSW QLD Corporate Total $M $M $M $M Total segment revenue* 4,294 446 (160) 4,580 Add: Fair value losses recycled from hedge reserve - - 160 160 Revenue from external customers 4,294 446 - 4,740 Operating EBIT 1,698 95 (136) 1,657 Operating EBITDA 2,183 127 (130) 2,180 space Material income or expense items Non-cash items Depreciation and amortisation expense (483) (33) (7) (523) Remeasurement of royalty receivable - - 4 4 Gain on disposal of joint operation and subsidiaries - - 78 78 Transaction costs - - (11) (11) Stamp duty accrued - - 4 4 Impairment of financial assets - - (21) (21) Remeasurement of financial assets - - (29) (29) (483) (33) 18 (498) Cash items Transaction costs - - (18) (18) Stamp duty paid - - (30) (30) - - (48) (48) Total capital expenditure 200 10 - 210 Segment assets (restated) 8,921 727 1,424 11,072 Investment in associate and joint ventures 191 - 116 307 Total assets 9,112 727 1,540 11,379 Total segment revenue consists of revenue from the sale of coal whereas revenue disclosed in the profit or loss also includes other revenue such as management fees, sea freight, rents and sub-lease rentals, interest income, dividend income and royalty income. Refer to Note B1(b) below. There was no impairment charge or other significant non-cash items recognised during the year ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 other than those disclosed above. 102 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) B Performance (continued) B1 Segment information (continued) (b) Other segment information Segment revenue Sales between segments are carried out at arm's length and are eliminated on consolidation. The revenue from external parties for the reportable segments are measured in a manner consistent with that in the profit and loss. Revenue from external customers are derived from the sale of coal from operating mines and coal purchases. Segment revenues are allocated based on the country in which the customer is located. Refer to Note B2 for revenue from external customers split by geographical region. Revenues from the top five external customers were $1,876 million (2018: $1,644 million) which in aggregate represent approximately 37% (2018: 35%) of the Group's revenues from the sale of coal. These revenues were attributable to the NSW and Queensland coal mining segments. Segment revenue reconciles to total revenue as follows: 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M Total segment revenue 4,175 4,580 Interest income 125 119 Mining services fees 43 46 Sea freight 83 66 Other revenue 34 39 Total revenue (refer to Note B2) 4,460 4,850 (ii) Operating EBITDA The Executive Committee assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of Operating EBITDA. This measure excludes the effects of non-recurring expenditure from the operating segments such as restructuring costs, business combination related expenses and significant impairments of cash-generating units. Furthermore, the measure excludes the effects of fair value re-measurements and foreign exchange gains / (losses) on interest-bearing liabilities. Interest income and expense are not allocated to the NSW and QLD segments, as this type of activity is driven by the corporate function, which manages the cash position of the Group. A reconciliation of Operating EBITDA to profit before income tax from continuing operations is provided as follows: 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M Operating EBITDA 1,635 2,180 Depreciation and amortisation (607) (523) Operating EBIT 1,028 1,657 103 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) B Performance (continued) B1 Segment information (continued) (b) Other segment information (continued) (ii) Operating EBITDA (continued) 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M Interest income 125 119 Finance costs (233) (293) Bank fees and other charges (56) (96) Arbitration award 49 - Gain on disposal of interest in joint operation and subsidiaries - 78 Stamp duty - (25) Fair value losses recycled from hedge reserve - USD loans (190) (160) Transaction costs - (29) Remeasurement of financial assets - (29) Remeasurement of contingent royalty 12 (33) Impairment of financial assets - (21) Remeasurement of royalty receivable 32 4 Profit before income tax from continuing operations 767 1,172 (iii) Segment capitalised expenditure Amounts with respect to capital expenditure are measured in a manner consistent with that of the financial statements. Reportable segment's capital expenditure is set out in Note B1(a). All segment assets are located in Australia. (iv) Segment liabilities A measure of total liabilities for reportable segments are not provided to the Executive Committee. The Executive Committee reviews the liabilities of the Group at a consolidated level. B2 Revenue Accounting Policies (a) Sales revenue (i) Sale of coal The Group produces and sells a range of thermal and metallurgical coal products. Revenue from the sale of coal is recognised when control of the product has transferred to the customer usually when loaded onto the vessel, or Free On Board ("FOB"). Some contracts include sea freight services which is accounted for as a separate performance obligation. On occasion revenue is recognised as the vessel pulls into harbour on a Free Alongside Ship ("FAS") basis. A receivable is recognised when control of the products is delivered as this is the point in time that the consideration is unconditional and only the passage of time is required before the payment is due. Payment is usually due within 21 days of the date when control of the product is transferred to the customer. Some of the Group's coal sales contracts are long-term supply agreements which stipulate the annual quantity and contain a price negotiation mechanism. The initial transaction price is the market price prevailing at the time of the future shipment. As the future market price for coal is highly susceptible to factors outside the Group's influence, the transaction price for a shipment is not readily determinable until or nearing the time of the shipment. 104 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) Performance (continued) B2 Revenue (continued) As a result, the Group has concluded that a contract with the customer does not exist for those shipments. The transaction price for a shipment is often linked to a market index for the respective delivery period, for example, by reference to the average GlobalCOAL Newcastle Index for the delivery period. At the end of each reporting period, the final average index price may not be available for certain shipments. In those situations, the Group uses "the expected value" method to estimate the amount of variable consideration with reference to index prices at the end of the reporting period for those shipments. (b) Other revenue (i) Interest Interest income from a financial asset is accrued over time, by reference to the principal outstanding and at the effective interest rate applicable, which is the rate that exactly discounts the estimated future cash receipts through the expected life of the financial asset to that asset's net carrying amount. Interest income from leases is recognised over the term of the lease based on a pattern reflecting a constant periodic rate of return on the net investment in the lease. (ii) Mining services fees The Group provides mining, corporate support and IT services which relate to the management of Watagan mines. The management and mining service agreements stipulate a fixed monthly service fee and payment of the service fees is usually due within 21 days after the end of each calendar month in which the service is rendered. Revenue from providing management and mining services is recognised when the services are rendered. (iii) Sea freight services When contracts for sale of coal include sea freight services the performance obligation associated with providing the shipping is separately measured and recognised as the service is provided. (iv) Other Other primarily consists of dividends, rent, and other management fees. Dividends are recognised as revenue when the right to receive payment is established, it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the dividend will flow to the Group and can be measured reliably. Rental income arising on land surrounding a mine site is accounted for on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 $M $M From continuing operations Sales revenue Sale of coal 4,365 4,740 Fair value losses recycled from hedge reserve (190) (160) 4,175 4,580 Other revenue Interest income 125 119 Mining services fees 43 46 Sea freight 83 66 Other 34 39 285 270 4,460 4,850 105 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) Performance (continued) B2 Revenue (continued) At 31 December 2019 there are $114 million of provisionally priced sales (31 December 2018 $310 million), still to be finalised, of which $99 million is yet to be collected (31 December 2018 $131 million). Disaggregation of revenue In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by primary geographical market and major products/service lines. The table also includes a reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue with the Group's three reportable segments (see Note B1): 31 December 2019 NSW QLD Corporate Total Primary geographical markets $M $M $M $M Japan 1,012 127 - 1,139 China 664 19 - 683 South Korea 428 118 - 546 Taiwan 510 23 - 533 Singapore 394 71 - 465 Australia (Yancoal's country of domicile) 404 49 - 453 Thailand 338 - - 338 All other foreign countries 167 41 - 208 Total 3,917 448 - 4,365 Product mix Thermal coal 3,382 54 - 3,436 Metallurgical coal 535 394 - 929 Total 3,917 448 - 4,365 31 December 2018 NSW QLD Corporate Total Primary geographical markets $M $M $M $M Japan 946 109 - 1,055 Singapore 760 101 - 861 China 671 68 - 739 South Korea 546 118 - 664 Taiwan 501 17 - 518 Thailand 343 - - 343 Australia (Yancoal's country of domicile) 283 12 - 295 All other foreign countries 244 21 - 265 Total 4,294 446 - 4,740 Product mix Thermal coal 3,467 7 - 3,474 Metallurgical coal 827 439 - 1,266 Total 4,294 446 - 4,740 In 2019 11.0% of coal sales were attributable to the largest customer and 36.9% to the top five customers (2018: 9.7% and 34.7% respectively). 106 Yancoal Australia Ltd Notes to the consolidated financial statements 31 December 2019 (continued) Performance (continued) B2 Revenue (continued) Contract balances The group has recognised the following revenue-related receivables, contract assets and liabilities: 31 December 31 December 2019