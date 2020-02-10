Log in
Yancoal Australia : Charter of the Strategy and Development Committee

02/10/2020 | 11:08pm EST

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Strategy and Development Committee

Approved on 18 December 2019

Role and responsibilities

Responsibilities

The role of the Strategy and Development Committee (the Committee) is to support and advise the Board in exercising its authority in relation to the matters set out in this Charter.

The Committee is responsible for reviewing the Company's strategic initiatives and providing recommendations to the Board. The Committee is accountable to the Board for its performance and reports to the Board.

Strategic initiatives

The Board has defined the Committee's purpose as assisting the Board in its oversight and review of the Company's strategic initiatives, including:

  • merger and acquisition proposals;
  • major capital markets transactions;
  • significant investment opportunities; and
  • proposals to dispose of significant Company assets.

Membership

Composition and quorum

The Committee will consist of a minimum of three directors. The Board may appoint additional members to the Committee or remove and replace members of the Committee by resolution.

The Board will appoint the Chair of the Committee.

A Committee quorum will comprise the Chair of the Committee plus sufficient Members to constitute a majority of the Members of the Committee.

Removal or resignation

Members of the Committee may withdraw from membership by written notification to the Board. If a Committee member retires, is removed or resigns from the Company or Board, that member ceases to be a member of the Committee. The Board will appoint the successor.

1

14241334

Participation by non-Committee members

The Committee, if considered appropriate, may invite any management team members or other individuals to attend Committee meetings.

Secretary

The Company Secretary will be the secretary of the Committee.

Meetings

Frequency

The Chair will convene at least one meeting of the Committee each year and any additional meetings that the Chair considers necessary or appropriate to carry out the Committee's responsibilities.

Calling meetings and notice

Any Committee member or, at the request of a Committee member the Company Secretary, may call a meeting of the Committee. A notice of each meeting confirming the date, time, venue and agenda will be forwarded to each Committee member together with relevant supporting documents.

Report to the Board

The Chair of the Committee or his / her delegate must report to the Board at the Board meeting following each meeting of the Committee, including the results of its review and any recommendations on specific actions or decisions the Board should consider.

Minutes

Minutes of proceedings and resolutions of Committee meetings will be kept and prepared promptly by the Company Secretary following the Committee meeting.

Minutes of Committee meetings shall record in sufficient detail the matters considered by the Committee and decisions reached, including any concerns raised by Members or dissenting views expressed.

Draft and final versions of minutes of such meetings will be distributed to all Committee members and the chair of the Board for their comment and records within a reasonable time after such meetings.

Minutes of Committee meetings will be tabled at a subsequent Board meeting for noting.

2

14241334

The register of minutes will be kept by the Company Secretary and be open for inspection on reasonable notice by any Member of the Committee and any Director.

Review

The Board will conduct an annual review of the Charter to ensure that it remains consistent with the Board's objectives and responsibilities. The Board must approve any amendments to the Charter arising from the review.

The Charter was initially approved on 7 October 20181.

Publication of the Charter

A copy of this Charter will be available to all directors and staff of the Company on request to the Company Secretary, and electronically via the Company intranet and on the Company's website.

Version control table

Version number

Approved by:

Date

1

Board

7 October 2018

2

Board

18 December 2019

1 Approved by the Board on 7 October 2018 effective from the date that fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the company are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 6 December 2018.

3

14241334

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:07:04 UTC
