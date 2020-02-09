Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Yancoal Australia Ltd    YAL   AU000000YAL0

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD

(YAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
2.86 AUD   -0.35%
05:18aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Non-cash impairment assessment
PU
05:08aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Inside information announcement
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Renewal of continuing connected transaction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yancoal Australia : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 05:08am EST

Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yancoal Australia Ltd

ACN 111 859 119

兗煤澳大利亞有限公司*

(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 3668)

(Australian Stock Code: YAL)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Yancoal Australia Ltd (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As part of the preparation of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company has been undertaking an assessment of the carrying value of assets controlled by the Company's unconsolidated, but wholly owned, subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Pty Ltd ("Watagan"). These assets include the Ashton, Donaldson and Austar underground mines, which are managed by the Company on behalf of Watagan. The assessment is being undertaken in the context of investigations into ongoing technical challenges at the Watagan mines and is likely to result in some level of non-cash impairment of the Company's interest- bearing loan to Watagan. The assessment, which involves issues of significant judgement, has not been finalised and, accordingly, the amount of any loan impairment cannot be stated with certainty as at the date of this announcement. The Company will update the market once the assessment is completed, which is expected to be before the release of the Company's full year results on 27 February 2020.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Baocai ZHANG

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 February 2020

*For identification purposes only

1

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Fucun Wang, the non- executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Fuqi Wang, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby, Mr. David James Moult and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.

2

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 10:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
05:18aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Non-cash impairment assessment
PU
05:08aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Inside information announcement
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Renewal of continuing connected transaction
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Continuing connected transaction in relation to bank guarant..
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Continuing connected transaction in relation to the 2019 die..
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending September 2019
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Report
PU
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD : - Issue of Performance Share Rights
AQ
2019YANCOAL AUSTRALIA : gets approval for Cameby Downs coal mine expansion
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 4 554 M
EBIT 2019 1 172 M
Net income 2019 742 M
Debt 2019 2 396 M
Yield 2019 9,79%
P/E ratio 2019 5,11x
P/E ratio 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 3 776 M
Chart YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Yancoal Australia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,86  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reinhold Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Bao Cai Zhang Chairman
Paul Stringer Chief Operating Officer
Lei Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey William Raby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD-1.03%2 561
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-13.50%47 206
GLENCORE-0.91%39 123
COAL INDIA LIMITED-14.86%16 179
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.46%11 726
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-11.94%7 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group