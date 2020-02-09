Yancoal Australia : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yancoal Australia Ltd

兗煤澳大利亞有限公司

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

As part of the preparation of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company has been undertaking an assessment of the carrying value of assets controlled by the Company's unconsolidated, but wholly owned, subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Pty Ltd ("Watagan"). These assets include the Ashton, Donaldson and Austar underground mines, which are managed by the Company on behalf of Watagan. The assessment is being undertaken in the context of investigations into ongoing technical challenges at the Watagan mines and is likely to result in some level of non-cash impairment of the Company's interest- bearing loan to Watagan. The assessment, which involves issues of significant judgement, has not been finalised and, accordingly, the amount of any loan impairment cannot be stated with certainty as at the date of this announcement. The Company will update the market once the assessment is completed, which is expected to be before the release of the Company's full year results on 27 February 2020.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Hong Kong, 9 February 2020

