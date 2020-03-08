Log in
Yancoal Australia : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

03/08/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Yancoal Australia Ltd

ACN 111 859 119

*

(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 3668)

(Australian stock code: YAL)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Yancoal Australia Ltd as at 9 March 2020 are set out below:

Executive Director

Fucun WANG

Non-executive Directors

Baocai ZHANG (Chair)

Cunliang LAI

Xiangqian WU

Fuqi WANG

Qingchun ZHAO

Xing FENG

Independent Non-executive Directors

Gregory James FLETCHER

Geoffrey William RABY

Helen Jane GILLIES

  • For identification purposes only

1

The members of the respective board committees as at 9 March 2020 are set out below:

Nomination

Audit and Risk

and

Health, Safety

Strategy and

Management

Remuneration

and Environment

Development

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Fucun WANG

M

Baocai ZHANG

M

C

Cunliang LAI

Xiangqian WU

M

Fuqi WANG

M

M

Qingchun ZHAO

M

M

Xing FENG

M

Gregory James FLETCHER

C

M

Geoffrey William RABY

M

C

M

Helen Jane GILLIES

M

C

Notes:

  1. committee chair M committee member

By order of the Board

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Baocai ZHANG

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Fucun Wang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Fuqi Wang, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.

2

Disclaimer

Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 22:12:03 UTC
