Yancoal Australia : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the respective board committees as at 9 March 2020 are set out below:

Nomination Audit and Risk and Health, Safety Strategy and Management Remuneration and Environment Development Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Fucun WANG M Baocai ZHANG M C Cunliang LAI Xiangqian WU M Fuqi WANG M M Qingchun ZHAO M M Xing FENG M Gregory James FLETCHER C M Geoffrey William RABY M C M Helen Jane GILLIES M C

Notes:

committee chair M committee member

By order of the Board

Yancoal Australia Ltd

Baocai ZHANG

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Fucun Wang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Fuqi Wang, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.