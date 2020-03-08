Yancoal Australia : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
03/08/2020 | 06:13pm EDT
Yancoal Australia Ltd
ACN 111 859 119
(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 3668)
(Australian stock code: YAL)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Yancoal Australia Ltd as at 9 March 2020 are set out below:
Executive Director
Fucun WANG
Non-executive Directors
Baocai ZHANG (Chair)
Cunliang LAI
Xiangqian WU
Fuqi WANG
Qingchun ZHAO
Xing FENG
Independent Non-executive Directors
Gregory James FLETCHER
Geoffrey William RABY
Helen Jane GILLIES
The members of the respective board committees as at 9 March 2020 are set out below:
Nomination
Audit and Risk
and
Health, Safety
Strategy and
Management
Remuneration
and Environment
Development
Director
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Fucun WANG
M
Baocai ZHANG
M
C
Cunliang LAI
Xiangqian WU
M
Fuqi WANG
M
M
Qingchun ZHAO
M
M
Xing FENG
M
Gregory James FLETCHER
C
M
Geoffrey William RABY
M
C
M
Helen Jane GILLIES
M
C
Notes:
committee chair M committee member
By order of the Board
Yancoal Australia Ltd
Baocai ZHANG
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 March 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Fucun Wang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Fuqi Wang, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.
