Yancoal Australia : Non-cash impairment assessment

Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Yancoal Australia Ltd
ACN 111 859 119
兗煤澳大利亞有限公司*
(Incorporated in Victoria, Australia with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 3668) (Australian stock code: YAL)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by Yancoal Australia Ltd on the website of the Australian Securities Exchange on 9 February 2020.
By order of the Board
Yancoal Australia Ltd
Baocai ZHANG
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 February 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Fucun Wang, the non- executive Directors are Mr. Baocai Zhang, Mr. Cunliang Lai, Mr. Xiangqian Wu, Mr. Fuqi Wang, Mr. Qingchun Zhao and Mr. Xing Feng and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gregory James Fletcher, Dr. Geoffrey William Raby, Mr. David James Moult and Ms. Helen Jane Gillies.
*For identification purposes only
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD
|
ADDRESS:
|
Tower 2, 201 Sussex Street Sydney NSW 2000
|
PHONE:
|
61 2 8583 5300
|
FAX:
|
61 2 8583 5399
|
WEBSITE:
|
www.yancoal.com.au
9 February 2020
ASX Release:
Non-cash impairment assessment
As part of the preparation of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company has been undertaking an assessment of the carrying value of assets controlled by the Company's unconsolidated, but wholly owned, subsidiary, Watagan Mining Company Pty Ltd ("Watagan"). These assets include the Ashton, Donaldson and Austar underground mines, which are managed by the Company on behalf of Watagan. The assessment is being undertaken in the context of investigations into ongoing technical challenges at the Watagan mines and is likely to result in some level of non-cash impairment of the Company's interest-bearing loan to Watagan. The assessment, which involves issues of significant judgement, has not been finalised and, accordingly, the amount of any loan impairment cannot be stated with certainty as at the date of this announcement. The Company will update the market once the assessment is completed, which is expected to be before the release of the Company's full year results on 27 February 2020.
Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.
END
Authorised for lodgement by the Yancoal Disclosure Committee
Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Fitzpatrick, GM Investor Relations
Email: Brendan.Fitzpatrick@yancoal.com.au
Additional information about the company is available at www.yancoal.com.au
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD - ASX RELEASE 9-Feb-2020| 1
Disclaimer
Yancoal Australia Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 10:17:00 UTC