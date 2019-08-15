Log in
Yandal Resources Ltd Priority Exploration Targets - Gordons Dam Gold Prospect

08/15/2019 | 12:15am EDT
Priority Exploration Targets - Gordons Dam Gold Prospect

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) is pleased to provide results from a recently completed Sub Audio Magnetic ("SAM") survey at the Gordons Dam prospect within the Gordons gold project located in the highly prospective Kalgoorlie-Boulder Region of Western Australia (Figure 1 in link below).

The survey was carried out in late July and was a direct follow-up to highly encouraging gold intercepts returned from reverse circulation ("RC") and Air-core ("AC") drilling completed in March and June 2019 (Figure 2). The RC drilling included high grades up to 1m @ 47.96g/t Au (from 36m downhole) within shallow palaeochannel sediments and broad primary intercepts within altered porphyry rocks at depth including 15m @ 0.95g/t Au (from 80m downhole) with 8m @ 1.16g/t Au (from 100m downhole).

The AC drilling returned multiple bottom of hole intercepts in bedrock covering an area of approximately 200m in diameter including 5m @ 2.44g/t Au (40m downhole at bottom of hole).

Yandal Resources' Managing Director; Mr Lorry Hughes commented:

"The first pass SAM survey appears to have delineated coincident structural and conductive targets in a number of positions along strike from gold mineralisation intersected in reconnaissance style drilling. SAM is a geophysical technique that allows for the simultaneous high definition mapping of both the magnetic and electrical properties in the ground and it is well suited to overcome the difficulties of highly conductive surface layers such as those contained in salt lake environments which occur in the Gordons prospect area.

The new targets confirm the highly prospective mineral potential of the Gordons Dam prospect and the Company is advancing approvals and conducting preparatory activities ahead of RC drill testing in September".

To view tables and figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/22828H7J



About Yandal Resources Ltd:

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.



Source:

Yandal Resources Ltd



Contact:

Yandal Resources Ltd
Lorry Hughes, Managing Director
T: +61-8-9389-9021
E: yandal@yandalresources.com.au
WWW: www.yandalresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
