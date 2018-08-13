Yang Ming Marine Transport : Honored for Providing Excellent Service

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming), widely recognized as an excellent service provider, was named 'Provider of the Year' on 18th July, 2018 by Target Corporation, the second-largest department store retailer and importer of containerized freight in the United States. Yang Ming was also accredited with the 'Environmental Ship Index Award 2017' by Marseille Fos Port Authority.

The 'Provider of the Year' award distinguishes the provider who has demonstrated exceptional operational performance in cooperation with Target Corporation. Yang Ming achieved a score of 99.9% against stated performance goals. In the past year, Yang Ming provided all market services, dutifully fulfilling commitments, including meeting Target Corporation's on-demand needs for space and equipment. This level of support and commitment enabled Target Corporation to avoid delays during peak times and strategically manage movement of its products during emergency situations. For these reasons, Target Corporation is pleased to award Yang Ming as its Provider of the Year.

In addition, Yang Ming was awarded the 'Environmental Ship Index Award 2017' (ESI 2017) by Marseille Fos Port Authority this year. The ESI is a World Ports Climate Initiative performance index adopted by the ports of Marseille Fos, Le Havre, Bremen, Hamburg, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The index evaluates a ship's environmental performance measuring the emissions of air pollutants including NOx, SOx and CO2. The ESI award is intended to promote marine carriers' excellence in environmental stewardship and encourage carriers to promote the use of fuels, technology and environmental management options sensitive to the environment. The award also offers discounts, such as harbor dues, as an incentive for shipowners to utilize best practices to reduce air pollution and to encourage shipowners to maintain and enhance their environmental policies.

Yang Ming is honored to receive these recognitions and understands its role as a global citizen. Yang Ming will remain proactive in protecting the ocean environment and diligent in complying with international conventions and environmental regulations.