Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.    2609   TW0002609005

YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP. (2609)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yang Ming Marine Transport : Honored for Providing Excellent Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 10:15am CEST

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming), widely recognized as an excellent service provider, was named 'Provider of the Year' on 18th July, 2018 by Target Corporation, the second-largest department store retailer and importer of containerized freight in the United States. Yang Ming was also accredited with the 'Environmental Ship Index Award 2017' by Marseille Fos Port Authority.

The 'Provider of the Year' award distinguishes the provider who has demonstrated exceptional operational performance in cooperation with Target Corporation. Yang Ming achieved a score of 99.9% against stated performance goals. In the past year, Yang Ming provided all market services, dutifully fulfilling commitments, including meeting Target Corporation's on-demand needs for space and equipment. This level of support and commitment enabled Target Corporation to avoid delays during peak times and strategically manage movement of its products during emergency situations. For these reasons, Target Corporation is pleased to award Yang Ming as its Provider of the Year.

In addition, Yang Ming was awarded the 'Environmental Ship Index Award 2017' (ESI 2017) by Marseille Fos Port Authority this year. The ESI is a World Ports Climate Initiative performance index adopted by the ports of Marseille Fos, Le Havre, Bremen, Hamburg, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The index evaluates a ship's environmental performance measuring the emissions of air pollutants including NOx, SOx and CO2. The ESI award is intended to promote marine carriers' excellence in environmental stewardship and encourage carriers to promote the use of fuels, technology and environmental management options sensitive to the environment. The award also offers discounts, such as harbor dues, as an incentive for shipowners to utilize best practices to reduce air pollution and to encourage shipowners to maintain and enhance their environmental policies.

Yang Ming is honored to receive these recognitions and understands its role as a global citizen. Yang Ming will remain proactive in protecting the ocean environment and diligent in complying with international conventions and environmental regulations.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT
10:15aYANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Honored for Providing Excellent Service
PU
08/10YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Reveals Its First Half 2018 Financial Report
PU
07/06YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : THE Alliance Announces Asia-North America West Coas..
PU
07/05YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Charters 10 New Ships
PU
06/15YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Wins the 2017 Blue Circle Awards From Vancouver Fra..
PU
06/06YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Update regarding the containers fall off YM Efficie..
PU
06/02YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : statement regarding the containers fall off YM Effi..
PU
05/17YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Wins Best Shipping Line – Intra-Asia Award
PU
05/11YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT : Reports Its Financial Status for 2018 Q1
PU
04/26Maersk CEO Calls For End to Shipping Subsidies
DJ
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 135 B
EBIT 2018 -6 555 M
Net income 2018 -7 262 M
Debt 2018 68 371 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 21 534 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,00  TWD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Lin President, GM & Chief Operating Officer
Chih Chien Hsieh Chairman
Wen Tsao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Jung Kuei Wu Director
Jin Ru Yen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.701
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-15.85%29 451
BOLLORÉ-10.16%13 529
HAPAG-LLOYD AG7.64%6 819
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD9.34%6 581
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-34.42%6 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.