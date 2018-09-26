Log in
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
  News  
Yang Ming Marine Transport : Increased service quality and efficiency with enhanced Mediterranean-U.S. East Coast

09/26/2018

Increased service quality and efficiency with enhanced Mediterranean-U.S. East Coast

Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming announced the strategic cooperation with CMA-CGM, COSCO, OOCL to enhance their Mediterranean-U.S. East Coast service AL6 (Atlantic 6) to deliver a more efficient and comprehensive service quality.

The improved service is consolidating the AL6 service (operated by Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming), and the Amerigo service (operated by COSCO, CMA-CGM, OOCL) into one larger loop with a deployment of six 8,000-TEU vessels (three by Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming and the remaining by CMA-CGM and OOCL). The newly designed port rotation for the service will be La Spezia - Genoa - Fos - Barcelona - Valencia - New York - Norfolk - Savannah - Miami - Algeciras - La Spezia.

Livorno will no longer be covered by the enhanced Mediterranean - U.S. East Coast Service. But Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming will be able to offer Livorno on a redesigned ZIM-operated AL7 service in due course, which is part of the continuing cooperation between THE Alliance and ZIM.

The partnership with CMA-CGM, COSCO and OOCL is slated to begin in December 2018 and subject to regulatory approval. With this change, the member lines aim to provide customers with an improved and more competitive service.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:10:08 UTC
