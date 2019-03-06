Yang Ming Marine Transport : Launches Two More 14,000 TEU Ultra Large Container Vessels, YM Warranty and YM Wellspring

Yang Ming Launches Two More 14,000 TEU Ultra Large Container Vessels, YM Warranty and YM Wellspring

Two new 14,000 TEU full-container vessels built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and chartered by Yang Ming, were named as YM Warranty and YM Wellspring on 6th March, 2019 at Imabari shipyard.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. President Vincent Lin was invited to the naming ceremony. Ms. Wu Pao Chen, wife of Yang Ming Shanghai Office President T. S. Chia and Ms. Chen Mei Ching, wife of Yang Ming Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Dannis Lee, acted as the Lady Sponsors.

YM Warranty and YM Wellspring, are the fourth and fifth of the five 14,000 TEU full-container vessels Yang Ming chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. They belong to the same type as YM Wellbeing, YM Wonderland and YM Wisdom which were delivered to Yang Ming recently. This type of ship is designed with a nominal capacity of 14,220 TEU and equipped with 1,000 reefer plugs. Its LOA is 366.44 meters, its beam is 51.2 meters, and its summer draft is 15.524 meters. The vessel can cruise at a speed up to 23 knots.

Since 2015, a total of 20 newly-built 14,000 TEU full-container vessels have been added to the Yang Ming fleet. YM Warranty and YM Wellspring are the last two of them and will join Yang Ming's service in the very near future. In addition to the 14,000 TEU vessels, Yang Ming will also deploy ten self-owned 2,800 TEU ships and fourteen chartered-in 11,000 TEU ships, which are to be delivered during year 2020-2022. With the modern, eco-friendly and highly efficient new vessels, Yang Ming will be able to provide customers worldwide with more efficient and cost-competitive services.