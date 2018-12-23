Log in
Yang Ming Marine Transport : Launches Two Ultra Large Container Vessels

12/23/2018 | 09:40pm EST

Two new 14,000 TEU full-container vessels built for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Japan, were named as YM Wonderland and YM Wisdom respectively at a ceremony held on 21st December, 2018. Yang Ming Chairman Bronson Hsieh, and National Ocean Taiwan University President Chang Ching Fong, were invited to the naming ceremony. Ms. Sun Lan Tien, wife of Mr. Chang Ching Fong and Ms. Wu Li Fen, wife of Yang Ming Shipping Europe GmbH Managing Director Hsu Shih Feng, were also invited to officiate the naming of the new vessels at Imabari Saijo Shipyard.

YM Wonderland and YM Wisdom are the second and the third of five 14,000 TEU full-container vessels Yang Ming chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. They are sister vessels of YM Wellbeing which was delivered to Yang Ming this October. This type of ship is designed with a nominal capacity of 14,220 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 reefer plugs. Its LOA (Length Over All) is 366.44 meters, beam 51.2 meters, summer draft 15.524 meters. The vessel can cruise at a speed up to 23 knots.

As one of Taiwan's three leading shipping companies, and a global major container liner, Yang Ming has endeavored to efficiently expand its service coverage, calling for the addition of ten 2,800 TEU new container vessels and the charter of ten 11,000 TEU new-built vessels this year to attain a strengthened position in the industry. Yang Ming has strategically striven to make it more competitive in response to the challenge posted by the fast changing shipping market. The addition of these new ships will enable Yang Ming to provide customers with more and better services.

YM Wonderland and YM Wisdom will be delivered to Yang Ming in February 2019 and deployed to THE Alliance Asia-Europe service. With the deployment, Yang Ming will become more competitive thanks to the wider network and more efficient delivery services.

For more information, please refer to Yang Ming website (www.yangming.com) or contact Yang Ming's local office.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 02:39:03 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 140 B
EBIT 2018 -6 440 M
Net income 2018 -7 038 M
Debt 2018 70 583 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 21 163 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,00  TWD
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Lin President, GM & Chief Operating Officer
Chih Chien Hsieh Chairman
Wen Tsao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Jung Kuei Wu Director
Jin Ru Yen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.687
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-24.83%25 105
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-40.47%5 400
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.94%4 555
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-33.77%3 996
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-39.11%2 610
