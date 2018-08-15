Log in
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP. (2609)
Yang Ming Marine Transport : Orders Ten 2,800 TEU Containerships

08/15/2018 | 10:06am CEST

On 15th August, 2018 Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) signed a contract with CSBC CORPORATION, TAIWAN (CSBC) for the construction of a total of ten 2,800 TEU class full container vessels. The contract was signed by Yang Ming's Chairman Bronson Hsieh and CSBC's Chairman Cheng Wen-Lon. The new ships will help to meet the future demand for medium and long-term vessel deployments, and improve Yang Ming's fleet competitiveness. Yang Ming will take delivery starting in the second quarter of 2020.

In light of the rapid growth seen in the Asian emerging markets, the 2,800 TEU class containerships will be well suited for deployment in most of the major ports in the Asian region. In the meantime, Yang Ming will be taking delivery of five 14,000 TEU chartered vessels beginning in the fourth quarter 2018 and throughout the first-half of next year. These new containerships will update our fleet, and provide flexibility and broader service coverage for both long haul and regional services. They will also provide efficiency, energy savings and lowered unit costs. Yang Ming's renewed fleet will significantly optimize vessel efficiency, enhance competitiveness, and continue to provide quality service.

With stricter IMO marine environmental regulations coming into effect after 2020, Yang Ming's new vessels utilize the sword-type bow design in order to save fuel, reduce sulfur content, and benefit from the more efficient ballast water treatment system. This type of vessel will employ the Full Spade Rudder design, a significant upgrade from previous domestic designs, which provides advantages such as high rudder efficiency, energy savings, and reduced eddy current corrosion of the bow and aft. The vessels will also be equipped with ABS NBL grade fully auto-pilot navigation systems which will increase overall navigational safety. Additionally, the ships will have global satellite broadband and network layout capabilities needed in the future era of big ship data management.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:05:05 UTC
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2018 135 B
EBIT 2018 -6 555 M
Net income 2018 -7 262 M
Debt 2018 68 371 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 20 024 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,00  TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Lin President, GM & Chief Operating Officer
Chih Chien Hsieh Chairman
Wen Tsao Huang Chief Financial Officer
Jung Kuei Wu Director
Jin Ru Yen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.649
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-19.80%28 065
BOLLORÉ-10.60%13 573
HAPAG-LLOYD AG3.40%7 224
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD9.34%6 581
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-34.86%5 935
