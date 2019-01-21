Log in
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
Yang Ming Marine Transport : Provides New China-Malaysia Direct Service

01/21/2019 | 02:04am EST

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (YM) has announced the launch of CMS service (China-Malaysia Service) with effect on February 23rd, 2019 (Estimated Time of Berth from Qingdao).

The service is jointly operated by Yang Ming, Gold Star Line Ltd.(GSL), T.S. Lines Co., Ltd (TSL) and CNC, a brand of APL Co. Pte Ltd. Each carrier will deploy a container vessel of nominal 4,250 TEU capacity.

The ports of call are Qingdao, Shanghai, Xiamen, Nansha, Port Kelang, Penang, Port Kelang, Pasir Gudang, Shekou, Hong Kong, Qingdao. A round trip will take 28 days.

In addition to the Intra-Asia deployment of more than 35 services, YM continues to strengthen its service network. With the launch of CMS service, Yang Ming will provide customers with better service coverage between China and Malaysia. Further information about the service network is available at Yang Ming website (www.yangming.com). Please contact Yang Ming local offices for more details.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 07:03:07 UTC
