Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP. (2609)
News 
Yang Ming Marine Transport : to Upgrade China-Vietnam-Thailand Service

09/21/2018 | 05:24am CEST

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (YM) has announced to upgrade its China-Vietnam/Thailand service network effective on October 12th, 2018.

The China-Ho Chi Minh Express Service (CHX) will be jointly operated by YM, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) and Regional Container Lines (RCL) with a total of three 2,800-TEU container vessels. YM, OOCL and RCL each will deploy one vessel to the service. The rotation of port call is Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, Hong Kong, Shekou, Ho Chi Minh (CLI), Hong Kong, Shekou, Incheon, Dalian. A round voyage takes 21 days.

In addition, YM take slots on North China-Thailand service (NCT), a joint service of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. (COSCO), Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) and WAN HAI LINES LTD. (WHL). The port rotation of NCT is Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, Hong Kong, Shekou, Laem Chabang, Hong Kong, Xiamen, Incheon, Dalian. A round voyage takes 28 days.

Further information about the service network is available at Yang Ming website (www.yangming.com). Please contact Yang Ming local offices for more details.

Disclaimer

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 03:23:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
