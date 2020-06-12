YANGAROO Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting, Including Board Elections and Amended Stock Option Plan

Log in
06/12/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 11th, 2020 (the “Meeting”).

The five nominees as proposed in the Company’s Notice and Management Information Circular dated April 27th, 2020 were elected to the board of directors at the Meeting, being Mr. Gary Moss, Mr. Anthony Miller, Mr. Philip Benson, Mr. H. Shepard Boone and Mr. Roy Graydon and the shareholders approved a resolution appointing RSM Canada LLP as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year.

The shareholders also approved an amended fixed 14% fixed stock option plan (the “Amended Plan”), an increase of 2% from its prior fixed 12% stock option plan. As the Company currently has 60,472,140 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), the maximum number of stock options that the Company can grant pursuant to the Amended Plan is 8,466,099, including those stock options which are already issued and outstanding. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval. 

The shareholders also approved an amendment to the Company’s bylaws to clarify the ability for the Company to hold all future shareholder meetings via telephonic or electronic means in the event it opts to do so.

About YANGAROO:
Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:
Gary Moss
Phone: (416) 534-0607
gary.moss@yangaroo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 7,43 M 5,45 M 5,45 M
Net income 2019 -0,15 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net cash 2019 0,36 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2019 -50,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,65 M 4,89 M 4,88 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Moss President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Anthony G. Miller Chairman
Dom Kizek Chief Financial Officer
Richard Klosa Chief Technology Officer
Philip Benson Independent Non-Executive Director
