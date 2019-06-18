Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Yangaroo Inc    YOO   CA9847472045

YANGAROO INC

(YOO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

YANGAROO : GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

TORONTO, CANADA - June 18, 2019 - YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF) (the 'Company'), the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, announces a grant of stock options (the 'Options') in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan to certain officers and directors of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 775,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.

The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.12 per share. Following 10% of the Options vesting on the date of grant, the remaining 90% will vest as to a third on each 6-month anniversary following the date of grant.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange of the Option grant, this grant of Options will result in a total of 7,094,500 stock options issued and outstanding and 250,476 stock options remaining available for grant. To date a total of 942,000 stock options have expired in 2019 including 750,000 in March of 2019.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America's major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

###

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss
Phone: (416) 534-0607
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as 'forward-looking statements') within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'achieve', 'could', 'believe', 'plan', 'intend', 'objective', 'continuous', 'ongoing', 'estimate', 'outlook', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should' or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of YANGAROO, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of YANGAROO to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although YANGAROO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause YANGAROO's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither YANGAROO assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Yangaroo Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 20:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANGAROO INC
04:59pYANGAROO : Grants stock options
PU
05/28YANGAROO : Reports First Quarter Results
AQ
05/22YANGAROO : Closes $900,000 Loan Facility; Announces Early Repayment of Debenture..
AQ
04/25YANGAROO : Reports 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
02/20YANGAROO : Announces Change in CFO and Grant of Stock Options
AQ
01/10YANGAROO Grants Stock Options
GL
2018YANGAROO : Announces TSX-V-Approved Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
2018YANGAROO Announces TSX-V-Approved Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
2018YANGAROO Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
2018YANGAROO and the Producers Guild of America Enter Multi-Year Agreement to Ena..
GL
More news
Chart YANGAROO INC
Duration : Period :
Yangaroo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Moss President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Anthony G. Miller Chairman
Michael Bernardino Galloro Chief Financial Officer
Richard Klosa Chief Technology Officer
Philip Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANGAROO INC-7.69%6
ALPHABET3.96%720 265
FACEBOOK44.18%468 564
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.51%404 984
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING16.66%388 386
VISA28.51%346 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About