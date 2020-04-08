YANGAROO : MICHAEL DURANCE JOINS YANGAROO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO - April 8, 2020 - YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V:YOO, OTBB:YOOIF, the 'Company', 'Yangaroo'), the software leader in work flow management and media distribution solutions, today announced that Michael Durance has been appointed to its board of directors, effective today. Michael will also serve on Yangaroo's Audit and Compensation Committees.

Michael is the CEO and Managing Director of xiVentures Fund Inc ('xiVentures'). xiVentures is a Toronto, Canada based boutique venture investment fund focused on select quality technology opportunities. Michael has over 25 years of experience in executive leadership and capital markets in the technology industry.

'Michael brings exceptional technology industry expertise and broad capital markets knowledge to Yangaroo's board of directors,' said Gary Moss, President and CEO of Yangaroo Inc. 'We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our board.'

Anthony Miller, Chairman of Yangaroo's Board of Directors, added, 'We are excited to have Michael join the Yangaroo board as we explore opportunities to supplement organic growth through potential acquisitions. I have great confidence that Yangaroo will benefit greatly from Michael's expertise.'

'Helping technology companies grow and bring shareholder value is a mission that I am proud of as an investor and a board member,' said Michael Durance. 'I am looking forward to contributing to Yangaroo's next phase of growth'.

Prior to co-founding xiVentures, Michael was CEO of Call Genie Inc., a local search and digital media mobile advertising platform. Prior to this he was Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Solutions division of Toshiba American Information Systems. As a leader and visionary of several business units, he was charged with bringing together Toshiba's telecommunications, imaging, hotspot, PDA and laptop technologies into bundled mobility solutions. Prior to Toshiba, Michael was Corporate Vice President of the Integrated Solutions Group of ADC Telecommunications Inc., a data transmission products company. Prior to ADC, he was Asia Pacific Managing Director and Chairman, Senior Vice President of Global Consulting Services, and Vice President for Saville Systems, a telecommunications software company. Other positions include numerous senior management and international positions at Nortel Networks.

Michael's appointment to the board of directors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

###

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss

Phone: (416) 534-0607 x 111

[email protected]