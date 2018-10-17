Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Yangaroo Inc    YOO   CA9847472045

YANGAROO INC (YOO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yangaroo : Top Downloads and Most Active Indies - Week of October 15th, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Top Downloads:

  1. Twenty One Pilots 'My Blood' (Warner)
  2. Our Lady Peace 'Head Down' (OLP/Warner/RPMpromo)
  3. Danielle Bourjeaurd f. Gord Bamford 'Bigger Glass' (ole red dot/RPMpromo)
  4. JoJo Mason 'Future' (604/R. Chubey Promo)
  5. The Lovelocks 'Good Way To Go' (MDM/Dale Speaking Promo)
  6. Alessia Cara 'Trust My Lonely' (Def Jam/Universal)
  7. lovelytheband 'Broken' (RED/Sony)
  8. Cher 'Dancing Queen' (Warner)
  9. Jocelyn Alice 'Still Wondering' (RED/Sony)
  10. The Chainsmokers f. Kelsea Ballerini 'This Feeling' (Columbia/Sony)

Top Downloads are the most downloaded Singles during the given period.

Most Active Indies:

  1. Our Lady Peace 'Head Down' (OLP/Warner/RPMpromo)
  2. JoJo Mason 'Future' (604/R. Chubey Promo)
  3. Danielle Bourjeaurd f. Gord Bamford 'Bigger Glass' (ole red dot/RPMpromo)
  4. The Lovelocks 'Good Way To Go' (MDM/Dale Speaking Promo)
  5. Kira 'Danger' (Creator)
  6. Avril Lavigne 'Head Above Water' (BMG/DMD Promo)
  7. Sons of Daughters 'Ain't Gonna Be Lonely Long' (Open Road)
  8. Lauv f. Julia Michaels 'There's No Way' (Lauv/AWAL/DMD Promo)
  9. Pop Evil 'Be Legendary' (eOne)
  10. Hillside Outlaws 'Girls In Trucks' (Indie/B. Martineau Promo)

Most Active Indies are the most streamed and downloaded Singles during the given period on releases not directly promoted to radio by any of the major record companies.

Disclaimer

Yangaroo Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 19:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANGAROO INC
09:08pYANGAROO : Top Downloads and Most Active Indies - Week of October 15th, 2018
PU
08/30YANGAROO : Reports Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/28YANGAROO : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS - Consolidated Revenue and Revenue in ..
PU
08/28YANGAROO Reports Second Quarter Results
GL
08/06YANGAROO : Awards and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Renew Multi -Year ..
AQ
08/02YANGAROO : Top Downloads and Most Active Indies - Week of July 30th, 2018
PU
08/01YANGAROO Awards and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Renew Multi-Year ..
GL
05/29YANGAROO Reports First Quarter Results
GL
05/01YANGAROO : extends its broadcast destination coverage providing advertising deli..
PU
05/01YANGAROO : extends its broadcast destination coverage providing advertising deli..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Yangaroo down 8.1% post Q2 results 
08/28Yangaroo  reports Q2 results 
05/29Yangaroo reports Q1 results 
04/24Yangaroo  reports Q4 results 
2017Yangaroo  reports Q3 results 
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Moss President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Anthony G. Miller Chairman
Michael Bernardino Galloro Chief Financial Officer
Richard Klosa Chief Technology Officer
Philip Benson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANGAROO INC7
ALPHABET4.66%775 875
FACEBOOK-13.00%443 881
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-16.40%381 179
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-31.00%343 282
VISA20.36%311 650
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.