Yangaroo : Top Downloads and Most Active Indies - Week of October 15th, 2018

Top Downloads:

Twenty One Pilots 'My Blood' (Warner) Our Lady Peace 'Head Down' (OLP/Warner/RPMpromo) Danielle Bourjeaurd f. Gord Bamford 'Bigger Glass' (ole red dot/RPMpromo) JoJo Mason 'Future' (604/R. Chubey Promo) The Lovelocks 'Good Way To Go' (MDM/Dale Speaking Promo) Alessia Cara 'Trust My Lonely' (Def Jam/Universal) lovelytheband 'Broken' (RED/Sony) Cher 'Dancing Queen' (Warner) Jocelyn Alice 'Still Wondering' (RED/Sony) The Chainsmokers f. Kelsea Ballerini 'This Feeling' (Columbia/Sony)

Top Downloads are the most downloaded Singles during the given period.

Most Active Indies:

Our Lady Peace 'Head Down' (OLP/Warner/RPMpromo) JoJo Mason 'Future' (604/R. Chubey Promo) Danielle Bourjeaurd f. Gord Bamford 'Bigger Glass' (ole red dot/RPMpromo) The Lovelocks 'Good Way To Go' (MDM/Dale Speaking Promo) Kira 'Danger' (Creator) Avril Lavigne 'Head Above Water' (BMG/DMD Promo) Sons of Daughters 'Ain't Gonna Be Lonely Long' (Open Road) Lauv f. Julia Michaels 'There's No Way' (Lauv/AWAL/DMD Promo) Pop Evil 'Be Legendary' (eOne) Hillside Outlaws 'Girls In Trucks' (Indie/B. Martineau Promo)

Most Active Indies are the most streamed and downloaded Singles during the given period on releases not directly promoted to radio by any of the major record companies.