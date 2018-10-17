Yangaroo : Top Downloads and Most Active Indies - Week of October 15th, 2018

Top Downloads:
Twenty One Pilots 'My Blood' (Warner)
Our Lady Peace 'Head Down' (OLP/Warner/RPMpromo)
Danielle Bourjeaurd f. Gord Bamford 'Bigger Glass' (ole red dot/RPMpromo)
JoJo Mason 'Future' (604/R. Chubey Promo)
The Lovelocks 'Good Way To Go' (MDM/Dale Speaking Promo)
Alessia Cara 'Trust My Lonely' (Def Jam/Universal)
lovelytheband 'Broken' (RED/Sony)
Cher 'Dancing Queen' (Warner)
Jocelyn Alice 'Still Wondering' (RED/Sony)
The Chainsmokers f. Kelsea Ballerini 'This Feeling' (Columbia/Sony)
Top Downloads are the most downloaded Singles during the given period.
Most Active Indies:
Our Lady Peace 'Head Down' (OLP/Warner/RPMpromo)
JoJo Mason 'Future' (604/R. Chubey Promo)
Danielle Bourjeaurd f. Gord Bamford 'Bigger Glass' (ole red dot/RPMpromo)
The Lovelocks 'Good Way To Go' (MDM/Dale Speaking Promo)
Kira 'Danger' (Creator)
Avril Lavigne 'Head Above Water' (BMG/DMD Promo)
Sons of Daughters 'Ain't Gonna Be Lonely Long' (Open Road)
Lauv f. Julia Michaels 'There's No Way' (Lauv/AWAL/DMD Promo)
Pop Evil 'Be Legendary' (eOne)
Hillside Outlaws 'Girls In Trucks' (Indie/B. Martineau Promo)
Most Active Indies are the most streamed and downloaded Singles during the given period on releases not directly promoted to radio by any of the major record companies.
Disclaimer
Yangaroo Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 19:07:09 UTC