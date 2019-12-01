Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*

長 飛光 纖 光纜 股份 有限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6869)

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM" or the "Meeting") of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* (the "Company") will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei Province, PRC, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the re-election or election and appointment of the following directors as directors for the third session of the board of directors of the Company:

1.01. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Ma Jie as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Ma Jie's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.02. To consider and approve the election and appointment of Mr. Guo Tao as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Guo Tao's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.03. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Zhuang Dan as an executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Zhuang Dan's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.04. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Philippe Claude Vanhille as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Philippe Claude Vanhille's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);