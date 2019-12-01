Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : NOTICE OF THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING
12/01/2019 | 06:38pm EST
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*
長 飛光 纖 光纜 股份 有限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6869)
NOTICE OF THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the H Share class meeting (the "H Share Class Meeting" or the "Meeting") of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* (the "Company") will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei Province, PRC, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the proposal in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association; and
To consider and approve the proposal in relation to the amendments to the procedural rules for the general meeting of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*
長飛光纖光纜股份有限公司
Ma Jie
Chairman
Wuhan, PRC, December 2, 2019
Notes:
Circular
Details of the above proposals and resolutions to be considered at the H Share Class Meeting are set out in the circular of the Company dated December 2, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined in this notice, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
Closure of register of members and eligibility for attending the H Share Class Meeting
Holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shares") are advised that the register of members will be closed from Wednesday, December 18, 2019 to Friday, January 17, 2020 (both days inclusive). Holders of H Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company maintained in Hong Kong at close of business on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 are entitled to attend the H Share Class Meeting. Holders of H Shares who wish to attend the H Share Class Meeting but have not registered the transfer documents are required to deposit the transfer document together with the relevant share certificates at the H Share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, at or before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Proxy
Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote in their stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his attorney duly authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporate body, the proxy form must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney(s). If the proxy form is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization documents must be notarised. To be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be lodged at the H Share registrar of the Company by the holder of H Shares by hand or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the H Share Class Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the H Share Class Meeting if he so wishes, but in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The H Share registrar of the Company is Tricor Investor Services Limited, whose address is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
Reply Slip
Holders of H Shares who intend to attend the H Share Class Meeting in person or by proxy should return the reply slip by hand, by fax or by post to the H Share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before Friday, December 27, 2019. The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2980 1333, Fax: (852) 2810 8185).
Joint holder of shares
In the case of joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the above Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).
Voting by poll
On a poll, every member present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share of the Company registered in his name. The result of such poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the Meeting at which the poll was so taken.
Other issues
The H Share Class Meeting is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders (in person or by proxy) attending the H Share Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation, catering and accommodation expenses. Shareholders or their proxies attending the H Share Class Meeting shall produce their identification documents.
The H Share Class Meeting starts at 2:30 p.m.. Registration for admission to the H Share Class Meeting will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m..
References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Zhuang Dan and Frank Franciscus Dorjee, as executive directors; Ma Jie, Yao Jingming, Philippe Claude Vanhille, Pier Francesco Facchini, Xiong Xiangfeng and Zheng Huili, as non-executive directors; Ngai Wai Fung, Ip Sik On Simon, Li Ping and Li Zhuo, as independent non-executive directors.
