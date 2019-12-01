Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*

長飛光 纖光 纜股 份有限 公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6869)

Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share

capital of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting

or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei Province, PRC on Friday, January

17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and to vote on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note 4) in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting and any of its adjournment (Note 4).

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated December 2, 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4) ABSTAINED (Note 4)

1. To consider and approve the re-election or election and appointment of the following directors as directors for the third session of the board of directors of the Company:

1.01. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Ma Jie as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Ma Jie's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.02. To consider and approve the election and appointment of Mr. Guo Tao as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Guo Tao's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.03. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Zhuang Dan as an executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Zhuang Dan's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.04. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Philippe Claude Vanhille as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Philippe Claude Vanhille's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.05. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Pier Francesco Facchini as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Pier Francesco Facchini's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.06. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Frank Franciscus Dorjee as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Frank Franciscus Dorjee's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.07. To consider and approve the re-election and appointment of Mr. Xiong Xiangfeng as a non- executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Mr. Xiong Xiangfeng's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);

1.08. To consider and approve the election and appointment of Ms. Lai Zhimin as a non-executive director of the Company and to consider and approve Ms. Lai Zhimin's director's fee of RMB380,000 per annum (after all taxes have been deducted);