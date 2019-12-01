Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : Proxy Form for the H Share Class Meeting to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*

長飛光 纖光 纜股 份有限 公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6869)

Proxy Form for the H Share Class Meeting

to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share

capital of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting

or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the class meeting of the H Shareholders of the Company (the "H Share Class Meeting" or "Meeting") to be held at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan,

Hubei Province, PRC on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and to vote on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note

in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting and any of its adjournment (Note 4) .

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated December 2, 2019.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4) ABSTAINED (Note 4) 1. To consider and approve the proposal in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association. 2. To consider and approve the proposal in relation to the amendments to the procedural rules for the general meeting of the Company. Dated this day of 20 Signed (Note 5)

Notes:

Important: You should first read the circular of the Company dated December 2, 2019 before appointing a proxy.