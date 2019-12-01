Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : Proxy Form for the H Share Class Meeting to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*
長飛光 纖光 纜股 份有限 公司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6869)
Proxy Form for the H Share Class Meeting
to be held on Friday, January 17, 2020
I/We (Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share
capital of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting
or (Note 3)
of
as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the class meeting of the H Shareholders of the Company (the "H Share Class Meeting" or "Meeting") to be held at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan,
Hubei Province, PRC on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and to vote on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note
in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting and any of its adjournment(Note 4).
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated December 2, 2019.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 4)
AGAINST (Note 4)
ABSTAINED (Note 4)
1.
To consider and approve the proposal in relation to the
amendments to the Articles of Association.
2.
To consider and approve the proposal in relation to the
amendments to the procedural rules for the general
meeting of the Company.
Dated this
day of
20
Signed (Note 5)
Notes:
Important: You should first read the circular of the Company dated December 2, 2019 before appointing a proxy.
Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company inBLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
If a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please cross out the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the full name and address of the proxy (or proxies) desired in the space provided. If you are a shareholder of the Company who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting convened by the aforementioned notice, you are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and vote on your behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any changes to this proxy form should be initialed by the person who signs it.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAINED".If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain from voting as he thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. The shares abstained will not be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
This proxy form must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under the common seal or under the hand of a director or duly authorized attorney(s). If this proxy form is signed by an attorney of a shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) under which it is signed must be notarized.
In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting whether attending in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share (no matter present in person or by proxy) shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be deposited at the H share registrar of the Company for holder of H shares by hand or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Meeting if he/she so wishes. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The H share registrar of the Company is Tricor Investor Services Limited, whose address is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
On a poll, every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share of the Company registered in his name. The result of such poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was so taken.
References to time and dates in this form are to Hong Kong time and dates.
