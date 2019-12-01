Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company    6869   CNE100001T72

YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT ST

(6869)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock : REPLY SLIP FOR THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 06:43pm EST

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*

長飛光 纖光 纜股 份有限 公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6869)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE H SHARE CLASS MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

To: Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1):

Number of shares held (Note 2):

H Shares

I/We intend to attend or appoint proxy or proxies to attend the class meeting of the H Shareholders of the Company to be held at Multi-Media Meeting Room, 201# Building, No. 9 Guanggu Avenue, East Lake High-tech Development Zone, Wuhan, Hubei Province, PRC on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Date:

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholders(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, for holder of H Shares by fax or by post on or before Friday, December 27, 2019. The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2980 1333, Fax: (852)2810 8185).
  4. References to time and dates in this form are to Hong Kong time and dates.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Company published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 23:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND
06:53pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Proxy Form for the H Share Class Meeting ..
PU
06:43pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Reply slip for the h share class meeting ..
PU
06:38pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Notice of the h share class meeting
PU
06:38pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General ..
PU
06:33pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Reply slip for the extraordinary general ..
PU
06:28pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Notice of the extraordinary general meeti..
PU
06:23pYANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : (1) proposed re-election or election and ..
PU
11/24YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOIN : Announcement - proposed re-election or el..
PU
2017YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JSC : YOFC Signed A Long-term Cooperation Agreem..
PU
2017YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JSC : YOFC has won the title of "Excellent Partn..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 055 M
EBIT 2019 757 M
Net income 2019 844 M
Finance 2019 1 702 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,63x
EV / Sales2019 2,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 16 720 M
Chart YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,39  CNY
Last Close Price 11,24  CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND CABLE JOINT STOCK LIMITED COMPANY-41.50%2 378
CISCO SYSTEMS4.41%192 217
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.43.74%47 039
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%41 742
ERICSSON AB11.76%29 818
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.45.43%28 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group