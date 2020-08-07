Yangtze Optical Fibre And CableLimited : PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDENDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*

長 飛 光 纖 光 纜 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6869)

PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDENDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* 長飛光纖光纜股份有限公司 (the "Company") dated June 16, 2020 in relation to the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 16, 2020 (the "AGM"). The shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the profit distribution plan for the year 2019 at the AGM.

The Company will pay a final dividend of RMB3.18 per 10 shares of the Company ("Shares") (inclusive of tax) (equivalent to HK$3.48 per 10 Shares (inclusive of tax)) (the "2019 Final Dividends"). For H Shareholders, the 2019 Final Dividends will be paid on August 14, 2020 to Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on June 26, 2020.

The dividend for holders of A Shares, including holders of A Shares through the Northbound Trading Link of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (hereinafter referred to as the "Northbound Shareholders") and holders of H Shares through the Southbound Trading Link (including Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, hereinafter referred to as the "Southbound Shareholders") will be paid in RMB on August 14, 2020.

Dividends to holders of H Shares, except the Southbound Shareholders, shall be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The actual amount in Hong Kong dollars is calculated as per the average exchange rate for converting RMB against Hong Kong dollars published by the People's Bank of China during the five business days prior to the AGM (i.e. RMB0.9130 against HK$1.00). Accordingly, the dividend is HK$3.48 per 10 H Shares (inclusive of tax).

The Company has appointed Bank of Communications Trustee Limited as the receiving agent in Hong Kong (the "Receiving Agent") and will pay the declared dividend to the Receiving Agent for payment to holders of H Shares. The Receiving Agent will pay the 2019 Final Dividends to holders of H Shares on August 14, 2020.

With respect to the Southbound Shareholders, according to the relevant requirements of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited ("CSDC") Shanghai Branch and Shenzhen Branch shall receive cash dividends distributed by the Company as the nominee of the Southbound Shareholders for Shanghai market and Shenzhen market, respectively and distribute such cash dividends to the relevant Southbound Shareholders through its depository and clearing system. The Company will pay the 2019 Final Dividends to CSDC on August 14, 2020 for distribution thereafter.