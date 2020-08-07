Yangtze Optical Fibre And CableLimited : PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDENDS
08/07/2020 | 08:59am EDT
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*
長 飛 光 纖 光 纜 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6869)
PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDENDS
Reference is made to the announcement of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company* 長飛光纖光纜股份有限公司 (the "Company") dated June 16, 2020 in relation to the poll results of the annual general meeting of the Company held on June 16, 2020 (the "AGM"). The shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") approved the profit distribution plan for the year 2019 at the AGM.
The Company will pay a final dividend of RMB3.18 per 10 shares of the Company ("Shares") (inclusive of tax) (equivalent to HK$3.48 per 10 Shares (inclusive of tax)) (the "2019 Final Dividends"). For H Shareholders, the 2019 Final Dividends will be paid on August 14, 2020 to Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on June 26, 2020.
The dividend for holders of A Shares, including holders of A Shares through the Northbound Trading Link of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect (hereinafter referred to as the "Northbound Shareholders") and holders of H Shares through the Southbound Trading Link (including Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, hereinafter referred to as the "Southbound Shareholders") will be paid in RMB on August 14, 2020.
Dividends to holders of H Shares, except the Southbound Shareholders, shall be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The actual amount in Hong Kong dollars is calculated as per the average exchange rate for converting RMB against Hong Kong dollars published by the People's Bank of China during the five business days prior to the AGM (i.e. RMB0.9130 against HK$1.00). Accordingly, the dividend is HK$3.48 per 10 H Shares (inclusive of tax).
The Company has appointed Bank of Communications Trustee Limited as the receiving agent in Hong Kong (the "Receiving Agent") and will pay the declared dividend to the Receiving Agent for payment to holders of H Shares. The Receiving Agent will pay the 2019 Final Dividends to holders of H Shares on August 14, 2020.
With respect to the Southbound Shareholders, according to the relevant requirements of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited ("CSDC") Shanghai Branch and Shenzhen Branch shall receive cash dividends distributed by the Company as the nominee of the Southbound Shareholders for Shanghai market and Shenzhen market, respectively and distribute such cash dividends to the relevant Southbound Shareholders through its depository and clearing system. The Company will pay the 2019 Final Dividends to CSDC on August 14, 2020 for distribution thereafter.
INFORMATION ON TAX REDUCTION AND EXEMPTION FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES
In accordance with the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China 《( 中華人民 共和國企業所得稅法》) and its implementation rules effective on January 1, 2008, where a PRC
domestic enterprise distributes dividends for financial periods beginning from January 1, 2008 to non-resident enterprise shareholders, it is required to withhold 10% enterprise income tax for such non-resident enterprise shareholders. Therefore, as a PRC domestic enterprise, the Company will, after withholding 10% of the final dividend as enterprise income tax, distribute the final dividend to non-resident enterprise shareholders, i.e. any shareholders who hold the Company's shares in the name of non-individual shareholders, including but not limited to HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees, trustees, or holders of H Shares registered in the name of other organizations and groups.
Pursuant to the PRC Individual Income Tax Law 《( 中華人民共和國個人所得稅法》), the Implementation Regulations of the PRC Individual Income Tax Law 《( 中華人民共和國個人所得稅
法實施條例》), the Notice of the State Administration of Taxation in relation to the Administrative
Measures on Preferential Treatment Entitled byNon-residentsunder Tax Treaties (Guo Shui Fa [2015] No. 60) 《( 國家稅務總局關於發佈〈非居民納稅人享受稅收協定待遇管理辦法〉的公 告》(國稅發[2015]60號)) (the "Tax Treaties Notice"), the Notice of the State Administration
of Taxation on the Questions Concerning the Levy and Administration of Individual Income Tax After the Repeal of Guo Shui Fa [1993] No. 45 (Guo Shui Han [2011] No. 348) 《( 國家稅務總局 關於國稅發[1993]045號檔廢止後有關個人所得稅徵管問題的通知》(國稅函[2011]348號)), other
relevant laws and regulations and other regulatory documents, the Company shall, as a withholding agent, withhold and pay individual income tax for the individual holders of H Shares in respect of the dividend to be distributed to them. However, the individual holders of H Shares may be entitled to certain tax preferential treatments pursuant to the tax treaties between the PRC and the countries (regions) in which the individual holders of H Shares are domiciled and the tax arrangements between Mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau. For individual holders of H Shares in general, the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of the individual holders of H Shares in the distribution of the dividend. However, the tax rates applicable to individual holders of H Shares overseas may vary depending on the tax treaties between the PRC and the countries (regions) in which the individual holders of H Shares are domiciled, and the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax on behalf of the individual holders of H Shares in the distribution of the dividend accordingly.
For Northbound Shareholders, with regard to the dividends obtained by the investors (including enterprises and individuals) from investment in the A Shares of the Company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Company will withhold income tax at the rate of 10%, and file tax withholding returns with the competent tax authority. Where there is any tax resident of a foreign country out of the investors through the Northbound Trading Link and the rate of income tax on dividends is less than 10%, as provided for in the tax treaty between the country and the PRC, the enterprise or individual may personally, or entrust a withholding agent to, file an application for the tax treatment under the tax treaty with the competent tax authority of the Company. Upon review, the competent tax authority will refund tax based on the difference between the amount of tax having been collected and the amount of tax payable calculated at the tax rate as set out in the tax treaty.
For Southbound Shareholders, in accordance with the Notice of Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Taxation Policies
concerning the Pilot Program of an Interconnection Mechanism for Transactions in the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Markets (Cai Shui [2014] No. 81) 《( 財政部、國家稅務總局、證監會關 於滬港股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》(財稅[2014]81 號)), effective
from November 17, 2014, and the Notice of the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Taxation Policies concerning the
Pilot Program of an Interconnection Mechanism for Transactions in the Shenzhen and Hong Kong Stock Markets (Cai Shui [2016] No. 127) 《( 財政部、國家稅務總局、證監會關於深港股票市場 交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》(財稅[2016]127號)), effective from December 5,
2016, with regard to the dividends obtained by individual mainland investors from investment in the H Shares of the Company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Company will withhold their individual income tax at the rate of 20% in accordance with the register of individual mainland investors provided by CSDC. As to the withholding tax having been paid abroad, an individual investor may file an application for tax credit with the competent tax authority of CSDC with an effective credit document. With respect to the dividends obtained by mainland securities investment funds from investment in the H Shares of the Company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Company will withhold their income tax with reference to the provisions concerning the collection of tax on individual investors. The Company will not withhold income tax on dividends obtained by mainland enterprise investors, and mainland enterprise investors shall file their income tax returns and pay tax themselves instead.
Holders of H Shares are advised to consult their own tax advisers about the tax effect in China, Hong Kong and/or other countries (regions) in respect of owning and disposing of H Shares if they are in any doubt as to the above arrangements.
By Order of the Board
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company*
長飛光纖光纜股份有限公司
Ma Jie
Chairman
Wuhan, PRC
August 7, 2020
