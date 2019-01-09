Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 4,
2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Yangtze River Port
and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV)
securities between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”).
Investors that suffered losses on their Yangtze River investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report describing
the Company as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder
to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” On this news, shares of
Yangtze River fell $1.71, or 17%, to close at $8.28 on December 7, 2018,
thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics
Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only
operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd.,
was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments
against it; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
If you purchased shares of Yangtze River during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than March 4, 2019 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.
To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time;
you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an
absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action,
or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights
or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G.
Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike,
Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847,
toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
