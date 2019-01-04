Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

Federman & Sherwood announces that on January 2, 2019, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern
District of New York against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited
(NASDAQ: YRIV). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities
laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or
false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of
artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which
is February 2, 2016 through December 5, 2018.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Yangtze River Port
and Logistics Limited shareholders who purchased common stock during the
Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above.
You may move the Court no later than Monday, March 4, 2019 to serve as a
lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you
must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and
participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you
have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of
your rights, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or,
visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com
