Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March
4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Yangtze River Port
and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV)
securities between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018,
inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Yangtze River investors have until March
4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report describing
the Company as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder
to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” On this news, shares of
Yangtze River fell $1.71, or 17%, to close at $8.28 on December 7, 2018,
thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics
Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only
operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd.,
was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments
against it; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares of Yangtze River, you may move the Court no
later than March 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as
lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action
at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action
and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn
more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006108/en/