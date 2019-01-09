Log in
Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd    YRIV

YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD (YRIV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/09 02:12:18 pm
2.97 USD   -0.34%
News 
News

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/09/2019 | 01:48pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited. (“Yangtze River” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 04, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Yangtze River’s supposed lease of the Company’s primary asset, the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, was a complete fabrication. Yangtze River’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., faced multiple judgments against it in China and was declared insolvent. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Yangtze River, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
