IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Yangtze River
Port and Logistics Limited. (“Yangtze River” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 2, 2016
and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged
to contact the firm before March 04, 2019.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Yangtze River’s supposed lease of the
Company’s primary asset, the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics
Center, was a complete fabrication. Yangtze River’s only operating
subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., faced
multiple judgments against it in China and was declared insolvent. Based
on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and
materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market
learned the truth about Yangtze River, investors suffered damages.
