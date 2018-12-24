Log in
Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd    YRIV

YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD (YRIV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/24 06:39:53 pm
4.665 USD   +9.25%
News 
News

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/24/2018 | 05:55pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited. (“Yangtze River” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hindenburg Research published a report on December 6, 2018, on the subject of Yangtze River. According to the report, the Company is run as a “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” Hindenburg Research determined through interviews and government documents “that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.” Based on this news, shares of Yangtze River fell more than 14% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
