Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd    YRIV

YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD (YRIV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 10:00:01 pm
4.07 USD   -3.10%
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited

12/29/2018 | 06:42pm CET

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (“Yangtze” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:YRIV). This investigation concerns whether Yangtze has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report that described Yangtze as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” Among other allegations, the Hindenburg report asserted that Yangtze’s “only operating entity has been declared insolvent in China and is involved in multiple undisclosed legal proceedings.” Based on “government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials,” they “believe that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.”

On this news, Yangtze’s shares fell $3.34, or 28.74%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $8.28 on December 7, 2018.

If you acquired Yangtze securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Yao Liu Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Tsz Kit Chan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Daniel William Heffernan Independent Director
Zhihong Su Independent Director
Harvey Leibowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD-53.85%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.56%41 362
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-15.20%38 532
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.75%36 166
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.39%26 553
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED28.82%26 230
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.