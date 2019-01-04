Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on
behalf of those who acquired Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited
(“Yangtze” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:YRIV)
securities during the period from February 2, 2016 through December 5,
2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 4, 2019 to apply
to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Yangtze and certain senior executives made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics
Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; and (2) Yangtze’s
only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co.,
Ltd., was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default
judgments against it.
Following the publication of a report by Hindenburg Research on December
6, 2018, the price of Yangtze shares fell by $3.34, or 28.74%, over the
following two trading sessions, closing at $8.28 on December 7, 2018.
If you acquired Yangtze securities during the Class Period, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby
McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in
securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts
on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in
recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about
the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005759/en/