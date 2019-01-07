Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Yangtze River Port and
Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV)
securities between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018,
inclusive (the '”Class Period”'). Yangtze River investors have until March
4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report describing
the Company as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder
to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” On this news, shares of
Yangtze River fell $1.71, or 17%, to close at $8.28 on December 7, 2018,
thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics
Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only
operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd.,
was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments
against it; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
