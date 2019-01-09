Robbins Arroyo LLP: Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Yangtze River Port and
Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) filed a class action complaint against
the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of
1934 between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018. Yangtze River Port
and Logistics primarily engages in the business of real estate and
infrastructural development and operating a port logistics center in
China.
Yangtze Accused of Fabricating Data
According to the complaint, on December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research
published a report, stating that "evidence shows that YRIV's claim to
its main asset is likely fabricated." YRIV stated that its logistics
center was intended to be built on 1.2 million square meters of land
leased from Chunfeng Village. However, according to the report, the
total area of Chunfeng Village itself is only 610,000 meters. Further
consultation showed that most of the area YRIV claimed to lease from
Chunfeng Village belonged to other villages. YRIV further deceived
investors by repeatedly claiming that they were not involved in any
litigation that could have a materially adverse effect on its financial
condition when, according to the report, "the precise opposite is in
fact the case: the company's operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, has so
many claims and default judgments against it that it has been declared
insolvent in China." When the truth emerged, Yangtze shares fell $3.32,
or over 28%, over the next two trading days.
Yangtze Shareholders Have Legal Options
