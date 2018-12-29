YRIV LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited – YRIV

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of
shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)
resulting from allegations that Yangtze River may have issued materially
misleading business information to the investing public.
On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report describing
Yangtze River as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder
to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” According to the report,
government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials
demonstrate “that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are
fabricated.” On this news, shares of Yangtze River’s stock fell $1.63
per share or over 14% to close at $9.99 per share on December 6, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Yangtze River investors. If you purchased shares of Yangtze
River please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1476.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
