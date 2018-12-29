YRIV LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited – YRIV

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) resulting from allegations that Yangtze River may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research published a report describing Yangtze River as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” According to the report, government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials demonstrate “that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.” On this news, shares of Yangtze River’s stock fell $1.63 per share or over 14% to close at $9.99 per share on December 6, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Yangtze River investors. If you purchased shares of Yangtze River please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1476.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

