Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Director

Principally in private equity investment, acting as an independent director of companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange and/or a director of entities, as below:-
2013 - present
independent director, AsiaPhos Limited
2010 - present
independent director, XMH Holdings Ltd.
2000 - present
director, Pei Hwa Foundation Limited
2017 - present
independent director, Sinarmas Land Limited
2001 - 2017
independent director, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
2010 - 2017
independent director, Memstar Technology Ltd.
2006 - 2012
director, Intrust Asset Management (2006) Pte. Ltd.
2007 - 2009
independent director, Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd.
