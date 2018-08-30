Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Yanlord Land Group Limited    YNLG   SG1T57930854

YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED (YNLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:02pm CEST
Principally in private equity investment, acting as an independent director of companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange and/or a director of entities, as below:-

2013 - present
independent director, AsiaPhos Limited

2010 - present
independent director, XMH Holdings Ltd.

2000 - present
director, Pei Hwa Foundation Limited

2017 - present
independent director, Sinarmas Land Limited

2001 - 2017
independent director, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

2010 - 2017
independent director, Memstar Technology Ltd.

2006 - 2012
director, Intrust Asset Management (2006) Pte. Ltd.

2007 - 2009
independent director, Sin Ghee Huat Corporation Ltd.

Disclaimer

Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 10:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
12:02pCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
08/28YANLORD LAND : Press Release - Yanlord Sells Over RMB2.986 Billion At Inaugural ..
PU
08/24CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Acquisition Of Additional Interest In S..
PU
08/16CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Establishment Of A New Entity In Nanton..
PU
07/13YANLORD LAND : Establishment Of A New Entity In Shenzhen, The People's Republic ..
PU
07/09ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Press Release - Yanlord Acquires Prime Resi..
PU
07/09CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Establishment Of New Entities In Hangzh..
PU
06/27CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Acquisition Of Additional Interest In S..
PU
06/14ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Acquisition Of A Company In Tianjin, The Pe..
PU
06/06CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Establishment Of A New Entity In Shenzh..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 28 312 M
EBIT 2018 11 445 M
Net income 2018 3 716 M
Debt 2018 19 231 M
Yield 2018 5,05%
P/E ratio 2018 3,98
P/E ratio 2019 3,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 14 694 M
Chart YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yanlord Land Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Jian Zhong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Si Liang Zhong Executive Director
Yiu Ling Chan Executive Director
Lim Siang Seah Lead Independent Director
Shin Ein Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED-6.75%2 150
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.04%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.05%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.03%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.01%26 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.