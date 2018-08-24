Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Subsidiary

08/24/2018 | 11:27am CEST

YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration Number: 200601911K)

ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY

Yanlord Land Group Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that it has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Yanlord Industrial Development Co., Ltd.1 ("SYID"), acquired an additional interest of 40% in Shanghai Yanlord Senlan Real Estate Co., Ltd.2 ("Shanghai Senlan") ("40% Interest") from Reco Yizhong Private Limited ("Acquisition") for a cash consideration of RMB858,807,361 (subject to agreed adjustments as set out in the equity interest transfer agreement ("Agreement") in respect of the Acquisition). Following the Acquisition, the Company's interest in Shanghai Senlan has increased from 60% to 100%.

The consideration for the Acquisition will be paid by the Group in a lump sum payment wholly in cash in accordance with the terms of the Agreement and was arrived at on a willing buyer willing seller basis, having taken into account inter alia, the net tangible asset value represented by the 40% Interest in Shanghai Senlan.

Based on the unaudited financial statements of Shanghai Senlan as at 30 June 2018, the net tangible asset value represented by the 40% Interest in Shanghai Senlan was approximately RMB945 million.

The Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

None of the directors nor controlling shareholder of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Acquisition save for their respective interests, through their shareholdings and/or directorships, as the case may be, in the Group.

Submitted by:

Zhong Sheng Jian

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

24 August 2018

  • 1 An unofficial English translation name of 上海仁恒实业发展有限公司.

  • 2 An unofficial English translation name of 上海仁恒森兰置业有限公司.

Disclaimer

Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:26:06 UTC
