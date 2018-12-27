Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Establishment Of A New Entity In Zhuhai, The People's Republic Of China

YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration Number: 200601911K)

ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY IN ZHUHAI, THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Yanlord Land Group Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that it has through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing Renyuan Investment Co., Ltd.1 ("Nanjing Renyuan"), set up a new company in Zhuhai, the People's Republic of China ("New Entity"). Details of the New Entity are set out below:-

Name of New Entity : Zhuhai Renyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.2 Shareholder : Nanjing Renyuan (100% interest) Registered capital : RMB50,000,000 Principal activity : City redevelopment and other related activities

The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

None of the directors nor controlling shareholder of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their respective interests, through their shareholdings and/or directorships, as the case may be, in the Group.

Zhong Sheng Jian

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

27 December 2018